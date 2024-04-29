Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Paris Saint-Germain heads to the Westfalenstadion on Wednesday in a bid to beat Borussia Dortmund and move one step closer to to a second UEFA Champions League final.

PSG lost the 2019-20 final to Bayern Munich and have been aching to return to the stage. They’ll face a hostile stadium in Germany for the semifinal first leg.

The French side also have very little time to celebrate the third-straight Ligue 1 title they sealed this weekend, as Les Parisiens have now won 10 of their 12 all-time top-flight titles since 2012-13.

Dortmund, the 1996-97 European Cup champions, have reached just one final since then, losing the final and a Klassiker in 2012-13 against Bayern.

BVB sit fifth on the table and could still qualify for the Champions League by:



Winning the Champions League -or-

Winning out in the Bundesliga and seeing RB Leipzig flop -or-

Finishing fifth in the league but seeing Germany seal its likely top-two UEFA coefficient status.

Wins in either leg, let alone the tie, would all but seal that.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint-Germain live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday (May 1)

How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Borussia Dortmund focus, team news

Dortmund remains without leading league scorer Donyell Malen as well as Remy Bensebaini, and clutch forward Sebastien Haller, but could have Ian Maatsen back.

They’ll look to Niclas Fullkrug in the finishing department, but Julian Brandt has been the club’s top playmaker. Center back Nico Schlotterbeck has been essential at the back end.

Paris Saint-Germain focus, team news

Kylian Mbappe remains the heart and soul of PSG’s on-field hopes despite an impending exit this summer. His 33 goal contributions in Ligue 1 are 21 more than his next closest teammate (Goncalo Ramos, 12). Vitinha and Achraf Hakimi have starred for Les Parisiens this season, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is always capable of a big moment. PSG is still without Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe, and Sergio Rico.