Premier League 2023-24 assist leaders: Who will win the PL Playmaker award?

  
Published September 30, 2023 01:31 PM

One day, perhaps, the Premier League’s Playmaker award may be renamed in honor of Kevin De Bruyne, but it seems unlikely that award will bear his name for the 2023-24 campaign.

De Bruyne has led the Premier League in assists in four of the last seven seasons, with Eden Hazard, Harry Kane, and Mohamed Salah each laying claim to one PL Playmaker award in that time.

[ MORE: Premier League all-time assist leaders ]

But long-term injury has sidelined the man who has made a habit of recording the most Premier League assists each season, and De Bruyne is unlikely to put his name on the leaderboard before the start of 2024.

So there’s time for would-be award collectors like Mohamed Salah, James Maddison, and red-hot Pedro Neto to put down a marker, and they are doing just that!

[ MORE: Premier League 2023-24 Golden Boot chase — Goals leaders ]

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. James Maddison, Tottenham — 4
  2. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 4
  3. Kieran Trippier, Newcastle — 4
  4. Pedro Neto, Wolves — 4
  5. Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton — 3
  6. James Ward-Prowse, West Ham — 3
  7. Pervis Estupinan, Brighton — 3
  8. Phil Foden, Manchester City — 3
  9. Julian Alvarez, Manchester City — 3
  10. Moussa Diaby, Aston Villa — 3
  11. Vladimir Coufal, West Ham — 3
  12. Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa — 3
  13. Jean-Philippe Mateta, Crystal Palace — 3