Cody Gakpo injury news: Arne Slot reveals fresh hit to Liverpool’s forward group

Liverpool’s attack will be without more than disgruntled Mohamed Salah in Milan at midweek and perhaps longer, as Arne Slot revealed that Cody Gakpo has picked up an injury.

The 26-year-old forward has played in all of Liverpool’s Premier League and UEFA Champions League games. He’s only missed a pair of League Cup ties for rest reasons.

But he won’t be with the Reds for at least a few weeks after suffering an injury against Leeds.

“Cody Gakpo, unfortunately, picked up an injury against Leeds and he will be out for a few weeks,” Arne Slot revealed on Monday.

That means Gakpo is set to also miss Saturday’s Premier League match-up with Brighton before Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves round out the Reds’ 2025 calendar (Liverpool host Leeds on January 1 to kick off 2026).

Slot also revealed that Federico Chiesa is ill and will not feature for Liverpool in his home country on Tuesday.

Cody Gakpo injury news: Liverpool forward has been reliable

Gakpo has been consistent in his efforts and availability for Liverpool, and the Dutchman will be missed for as long as he’s out of contention.

He arrived at Liverpool in January 2023 and played in every Premier League match the rest of the season, then missed just three PL games in his first full season.

A knock cost him some action in February and March last season, but he’s yet to miss more than three Premier League matches since joining the club.

Gakpo’s next appearance will give him a nice, round 150 in a Liverpool shirt. He’s scored 55 goals with 49 assists for the club.