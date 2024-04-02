Manchester City vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Title-chasing Manchester City host Champions League-chasing Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday in what should be an intriguing encounter.

Pep Guardiola’s City are three points off the top with nine games to go and despite their dour 0-0 draw at home against Arsenal on Sunday, there is still confidence within the club that City will surge ahead and win all of their remaining nine games to pip Liverpool and Arsenal to the title. But injuries are having an impact and there has been a lack of zip in the final third for City in recent months as Erling Haaland’s lack of sharpness is clear for all to see. City lost at Aston Villa earlier this season and will be wary of counter attacks from Unai Emery’s dangerous side.

Speaking of Villa, they comfortably beat Wolves 2-0 at the weekend and are in fourth place and have an 11-point cushion over sixth place Manchester United (who have a game in-hand) as Emery’s men are closing in on Champions League qualification. Fifth-place looks like that will seal Champions League qualification this season, so that gives Villa a bit of a buffer. Even though they haven’t been at their swashbuckling best in recent weeks they’ve still won four of their last six and their only defeat was to fifth-place Tottenham.

How to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3:15pm ET, Wednesday (April 3)

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Manchester City focus, team news

Ederson, Ake and Walker are all out, while John Stones could return. Pep Guardiola will likely rotate the likes of Grealish, Doku, Alvarez and Nunes into the starting lineup to freshen things up.

OUT: Kyle Walker (thigh), Ederson (thigh), Nathan Ake (unknown)

Aston Villa focus, team news

Villa are without several star players to long-term injuries, while John McGinn is suspended and top goalscorer Ollie Watkins is out which is a big blow. Even with all of those absentees Villa are looking solid and that is testament to the very impressive, and deep, squad Emery has built. Duran will likely start up top in the absence of Watkins while Diaby and Bailey will be real threats on the break.

OUT: John McGinn (suspension), Boubacar Kamara (torn ACL - out for season), Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Ollie Watkins (hamstring), Jacob Ramsey (foot)