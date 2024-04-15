 Skip navigation
Cole Palmer’s half-hour perfect hat trick gives Chelsea massive early lead over Everton (video)

  
Published April 15, 2024 03:46 PM

Chelsea playmaker Cole Palmer scored a perfect hat trick inside 30 minutes of kickoff versus Everton on Monday, climbing closer to the top of the Premier League goals leaderboard.

Palmer’s second hat trick in three match weeks didn’t require a penalty, as the 21-year-old (22 in May) curled home a left-footed effort in the 13th minute, nodded home a rebound in the 18h, and fired from deep his right foot off a Jordan Pickford giveaway in the 29th minute.

[ MORE: 10 things we learned from PL Week 33 ]

The Blues are chasing European placement after a stop-start beginning to life under Mauricio Pochettino, and look set to increase their Premier League unbeaten run to eight games.

Palmer played 10 minutes for Man City on Opening Day before transferring to Chelsea and debuting on Sept. 2. He waited four weeks for his first goal, but now has 19 goals and 9 assists in 28 matches.

Here are his goals from Monday’s match at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer perfect hat trick video: Goals versus Everton
Palmer slots home Chelsea's opener against Everton
Cole Palmer shows off his dribbling skills before curling in his effort from distance to give Chelsea an early 1-0 lead against Everton at Stamford Bridge.
Palmer heads Chelsea 2-0 in front of Everton
Cole Palmer doubles his tally as he heads in the rebound off Jordan Pickford's save to give Chelsea a 2-0 lead against Everton in the first half at Stamford Bridge.