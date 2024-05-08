Fulham vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Manchester City aim to keep up their Premier League title pace with a visit to Fulham at Craven Cottage early Saturday (Watch live at 7:30am ET on USA Network and streaming online via NBC.com ).

Man City haven’t lost since March and may have to stay perfect the rest of the season to seal their fourth-straight crown.

City can summit the Premier League table with a win, underlining Arsenal’s plight before the Gunners meet Manchester United on Sunday. City have 82 points with a match-in-hand on Arsenal, who have 83.

A City win also formally lowers the title race to two horses, as Liverpool sit third with 78 points and two matches left on their schedule.

Fulham were clobbered 5-1 in the reverse fixture on September 2, an Erling Haaland second-half hat trick helping the Citizens pull away from the Cottagers.

Haaland’s coming off a four-goal day which included a first-half hat trick in City’s latest 5-1 win, last time out at home to Wolves. They’ve scored five or more goals on four separate PL occasions this season.

Marco Silva’s Fulham have won just once since the calendar turned to April, but are 1W-2D-1L in their last four league matches. Can the Cottagers surprise the Premier League and add more spice to the title race?

How to watch Fulham vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Watch live online via NBC.com

Fulham focus, team news

QUESTIONABLE: Harrison Reed (other)

Manchester City focus, team news

No known injuries or absences.