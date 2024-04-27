Who have been relegated from the Premier League? Sheffield United relegation confirmed

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Qualifying
Erik Jones: G-force in Talladega crash similar to Ryan Blaney’s Daytona crash last summer
SX Rd 15 Philadelphia 2024 Jett Lawrence jumps.jpg
LIVE Monster Energy Supercross Round-15 coverage from Philadelphia
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ATHLETICS-CHN-IAAF-DIAMOND-MEN-110 M HURDLES
Daniel Roberts opens Diamond League season with back-to-back 110m hurdles wins

Top Clips

nbc_pl_crygoal1_240427.jpg
Schlupp’s screamer brings Palace level v. Fulham
nbc_pl_muantonygoal_240427.jpg
Antony blitzes Burnley to give Man United 1-0 lead
nbc_pl_wollut_morrisgoal_240427.jpg
Morris gives Luton Town hope against Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Qualifying
Erik Jones: G-force in Talladega crash similar to Ryan Blaney’s Daytona crash last summer
SX Rd 15 Philadelphia 2024 Jett Lawrence jumps.jpg
LIVE Monster Energy Supercross Round-15 coverage from Philadelphia
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ATHLETICS-CHN-IAAF-DIAMOND-MEN-110 M HURDLES
Daniel Roberts opens Diamond League season with back-to-back 110m hurdles wins

Top Clips

nbc_pl_crygoal1_240427.jpg
Schlupp’s screamer brings Palace level v. Fulham
nbc_pl_muantonygoal_240427.jpg
Antony blitzes Burnley to give Man United 1-0 lead
nbc_pl_wollut_morrisgoal_240427.jpg
Morris gives Luton Town hope against Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Who have been relegated from the Premier League? Sheffield United relegation confirmed

  
Published April 27, 2024 11:58 AM

Sheffield United sealed its fate as one-and-done in the Premier League following a blown lead and blowout loss to Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

The Blades have won just three Premier League matches since being promoted last season, and their 16 points with three matches left are 10 back of 17th-place Nottingham Forest.

[ MORE: Newcastle 5-1 Sheffield United recap, video highlights ]

Two managers have struggled for the Blades in this campaign, as Paul Heckingbottom was scapegoated on December 5 in favor of former United boss Chris Wilder.

Sheffield United had a 1W-2D-11L record under Heckingbottom, conceding 39 goals and scoring just 11.

Wilder’s bunch have a 2W-5D-14L record, allowing 58 goals versus 23.

The Blades were in the Premier League in the 1992-93 and 1993-94 seasons, then spending the 2006-07 campaign in the top flight. Wilder oversaw a pair of PL seasons from 2019-21.

Who have been relegated from the Premier League?

Sheffield United

Who else will be relegated from the Premier League?

19th-place Burnley have 24 points and max out with 33 points

18th-place Luton have 25 points and max out with 34 points

17h-place Nottingham Forest have 26 points and max out with 38 points

16th-place Everton have 33 points and max out with 45 points.