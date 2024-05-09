 Skip navigation
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published May 9, 2024 03:34 PM

Tottenham Hotspur’s brutal late-season fixture list gets a break in terms of quality but not intensity when Burnley bid to keep their safety hopes alive in a visit to North London on Saturday.

Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs are virtually done with the top-four race and hopeful of hanging onto fifth place after a run of losses to Newcastle, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool left them seven points off of fourth-place Aston Villa.

WATCH TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR vs BURNLEY LIVE

Burnley enter Tottenham Hotspur Stadium five points off 17th-place Nottingham Forest and two back of Luton Town.

The Clarets need to win both of their final fixtures and hope Forest lose both of their fixtures while Luton lose one of two.

Vincent Kompany’s Burnley improved as the season progressed but their failure to keep opponents off the score sheet led to nine score draws and just five wins.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Tottenham Hotspur focus, team news

OUT: Timo Werner (thigh), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Ben Davies (calf), Manor Solomon (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Fraser Forster (foot)

Burnley focus, team news

OUT: Nathan Redmond (hamstring), Aaron Ramsey (knee), Jordan Beyer (thigh), Ameen Al-Dakhil (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Luca Koleosho (knee)