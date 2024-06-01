Watch Now
Lee details 'up and down' Round 2 in Lancaster
Andrea Lee speaks with Live From about her Round 2 at the U.S. Women's Open, where she fought through an "up and down" day to produce a performance she was "proud" of.
Andrea Lee speaks with Live From about her Round 2 at the U.S. Women's Open, where she fought through an "up and down" day to produce a performance she was "proud" of.
Meechai excels in Round 2 at U.S. Women’s Open
Wichanee Meechai recaps her impressive Round 2 outing at the U.S. Women's Open, where she finished atop the leaderboard after focusing on "having fun" on the course.
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
Relive the best shots and moments from Round 2 of the 2024 U.S. Women's Open in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
Korda, Khang highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Rd. 2
Relive some of Friday's featured group's biggest moments, with memorable shots from Nelly Korda, Nasa Hataoka, Megan Khang and more in Round 2 at the U.S. Women's Open.
Wie West outlines the extra work asked of Korda
Michelle Wie West joins Mike Tirico during the 2024 U.S. Women's Open to explain what life is like as an in-demand golfer like Nelly Korda, who also balances media and the fans outside of playing.
Rose: Team golf in Olympics would be ‘phenomenal’
Justin Rose loves the possibility of men and women team competition in the 2028 Olympics, sharing why he believes it's a way to celebrate golf by showcasing talents together.
Thompson reflects on emotional final Women’s Open
Lexi Thompson reflects on her experiences so far at the 2024 U.S. Women's Open and the emotional toll of it all ahead of her LPGA retirement.
Lee ‘feels pretty good’ after Women’s Open Round 2
Minjee Lee joins Golf Channel to discuss her performance in Round 2 of the 2024 U.S. Women's Open, reflect on her last trip to Lancaster Country Club and offer praise for competitor Asterisk Talley.
Lee highlights: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2
Take a closer look at Minjee Lee's Round 2 performance at the U.S. Women's Open, as she chases her third major title since 2021.
Talley: U.S. Women’s Open means homework can wait
Asterisk Talley joins the Live From the U.S. Women's Open set after another solid round at Lancaster Country Club, a 1-over 71 -- after an even-par 70 on Thursday -- as the youngest player in the field at 15.