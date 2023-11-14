2024 Copa America in the USA: Schedule, dates, fixtures

The United States will host the 2024 Copa America, which will once again feature six guest nations as part of a new “strategic collaboration agreement” announced by CONMEBOL and CONCACAF.

All 10 CONMEBOL members will feature in the tournament, with six teams from the CONCACAF region.

Copa America last came to the U.S. in the summer of 2016 for Copa America Centenario, the 100-year celebration of the South American championship.

Back in 2016, the USMNT and Mexico were not required to qualify for the tournament, but the CONCACAF giants were not given an automatic bid to Copa America 2024. They will have to qualify as one of six CONCACAF through the 2023-24 Nations League. Previously, the other four bids from CONCACAF were awarded via various regional tournaments and qualifying playoffs.

The CONMEBOL-CONCACAF partnership also extends to the women’s game, where the Gold Cup is being revamped as the 2024 CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup will have eight CONCACAF teams and four CONMEBOL teams.

Below are full details for the 2024 Copa America tournament being held across the USA.

2024 Copa America: Schedule, dates

Dates: June 20 - July 14, 2024

Which teams are playing in Copa America 2024?

10 teams from CONMEBOL : Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

6 teams from CONCACAF : Yet to be decided - Four quarterfinal winning teams from Nations League 2023-24 + two play-off winners from losing quarterfinal teams

When is the Copa America group stage draw?

The group stage draw takes place on December 7, 2023 at 7:30pm ET at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. Teams will be seeded using their FIFA ranking.

What does it mean for USMNT?

First things first, it means playing more high-level, competitive games between World Cups. The USMNT has faced the likes of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and other South American nations in friendlies over the years, but as things stand their only competitive fixtures come against CONCACAF competition — the Gold Cup and World Cup qualifying.

The timing of the tournament is beneficial for all national teams involved as well, at the halfway point to the 2026 World Cup — also set to be hosted in the United States (and Mexico and Canada) — just as EURO 2024 is the halfway marker for European nations.

Only time will tell if the combined Copa America will become the new norm in the Americas, but given what we know about the profitability of international soccer, there will certainly be a “cross your fingers and hope all goes well” vibe in 2024.

