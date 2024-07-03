Uruguay vs Brazil: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

Uruguay and Brazil square off in Las Vegas on Saturday in an epic quarterfinal at Copa America 2024.

This game could have easily been a final such is the quality on show as Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay have been excellent with three wins from three to top Group C. The energy and tempo Uruguay play with blows away most teams and they got past the USMNT last time out with relative ease as they batter opponents and are relentless in attack. Nunez, Valverde and Pellistri have all had great tournaments so far and there is so much experience in this Uruguay side.

Brazil haven’t really got going yet as they drew two of their group games to finish second in Group D behind Colombia. Dorival Junior hasn’t found the right combinations in midfield to supply his attackers with consistent chances and losing Vinicius for this game due to yellow card accumulation was obviously a huge blow. Still, they have a plethora of attackers to come in for their main man and you have to think they will be very dangerous on the counter as Uruguay will undoubtedly press high and force the issue.

How to watch Uruguay vs Brazil, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9pm ET, Saturday (July 6)

Stadium: Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch on TV, stream in USA: FS1, Fox Sports

Uruguay team news, focus

Uruguay picked up some injuries against the USMNT with Manuel Ugarte, Max Araujo and Matias Vina going off, as Rodrigo Bentancur, Cristian Olivera and Jose Gimenez could start if they don’t recover in time. Luis Suarez has been used off the bench for a grand total of eight minutes so far but it feels like he will have a say late on if Uruguay need a goal, while Darwin Nunez should continue to lead the line.

Brazil team news, focus

Vinicius being suspended is a big blow but it could mean Endrick starts up top and Rodrygo moves out to the left, or Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli may be handed a start after only playing seven minutes so far in this tournament. Raphinha has stepped up in this tournament and will be their go-to player on the counter. Defensively Brazil look solid enough but they have to make the most of their chances on the break and 17-year-old Endrick is surely worth a start given his penchant for popping up with goals whenever called upon.

Uruguay vs Brazil prediction

This is going to be a tight, tense clash and all signs point towards Uruguay winning, but there’s something about Brazil hanging in there and getting it done on the counter. Uruguay 1-2 Brazil.