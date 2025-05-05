 Skip navigation
SX 2025 Rd 16 Denver Chase Sexton finish line sign.JPG
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, at Denver, Chase Sexton wins, narrows title gap
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Royce Lewis
Twins activate Royce Lewis for season debut, and also bring back Willi Castro from injured list
Rob Blake
Rob Blake is out after 8 seasons as the Los Angeles Kings’ general manager

nbc_roto_buehleril_250505.jpg
Buehler placed on 15-day IL with shoulder injury
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250505.jpg
How Scheffler lapped The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field
nbc_csu_lynchint_250505.jpg
49ers’ Lynch goes behind teambuilding curtain

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
SX 2025 Rd 16 Denver Chase Sexton finish line sign.JPG
Supercross 2025 results: 450 highlights, finishing order, at Denver, Chase Sexton wins, narrows title gap
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Royce Lewis
Twins activate Royce Lewis for season debut, and also bring back Willi Castro from injured list
Rob Blake
Rob Blake is out after 8 seasons as the Los Angeles Kings’ general manager

nbc_roto_buehleril_250505.jpg
Buehler placed on 15-day IL with shoulder injury
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250505.jpg
How Scheffler lapped The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field
nbc_csu_lynchint_250505.jpg
49ers’ Lynch goes behind teambuilding curtain

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Hield leads Warriors to Game 7 win over Rockets

May 5, 2025 12:34 PM
The Dan Le Batard Show review the Warriors' win over the Rockets in Game 7, discussing the evolution of "stardom" and how championship-level teams are leaning on depth as a result.

nbc_dls_knickspistons_250430.jpg
10:35
Cunningham could vault to stardom eliminating NYK
nbc_dlb_shedeursandersfall_250429.jpg
13:54
Sanders’ story was a ‘perfect recipe’ for reaction
nbc_dlb_miamiheatfuture_250429.jpg
05:25
What’s next for Heat after getting swept by Cavs?
miami.jpg
04:00
MIA’s playoff exit is ‘worst’ in franchise history
nbc_dls_nbaplayoffs_250428.jpg
09:26
How fair is criticism of LAL not resting starters?
nbc_dls_shedeursanders_250428.jpg
08:10
Examining ‘disconnect’ in Sanders’ draft journey
nbc_dlb_karlanthonytowns_250425.jpg
06:33
Towns sparks Knicks in Game 3 win vs. Pistons
nbc_dlb_shedeursanderstalk_250425.jpg
11:20
Sanders avoids Rodgers moment in draft Round 1
dart_mpx.jpg
10:32
Russini: ‘High’ chance Dart goes before Sanders
nbc_dlb_porzingisinjury_250424.jpg
02:47
Should Mazzulla be so tough on injured players?
nbc_dlb_jimmybutlerinjury_250424.jpg
06:55
Butler’s injury ‘awful’ for Warriors, NBA Playoffs
nbc_dlb_greenint_250423.jpg
11:50
Is Jokic the best offensive player in NBA history?
nbc_dls_jokicmvprace_250421.jpg
03:03
Should Jokic win NBA MVP over Gilgeous-Alexander?
butlercurry.jpg
07:49
Butler ‘calmed’ Warriors in Game 1 win vs. Rockets
nbc_dlb_rocketswarriors_250418.jpg
07:43
Will Warriors’ experience win out vs. Rockets?
nbc_dls_miamiplayin_250417.jpg
05:52
Are Heat ‘capable’ of making run in NBA playoffs?
nbc_dlb_nbaokccompete_250416.jpg
06:49
Do Clippers have the ‘ingredients’ to upset OKC?
nbc_dlb_warriorsgrizzlies_250416.jpg
05:25
Warriors needed ‘all of’ Butler to beat Grizzlies
nbc_dls_jamalcrawford_250415.jpg
15:31
Crawford recalls losing a car in a bet as a rookie
nbc_dlb_ovechkin_250411.jpg
05:54
Unpacking Ovechkin’s greatness after record
nbc_dlb_ufc314_250411.jpg
10:09
Will Volkanovski make history vs. Lopes?
nbc_dlb_dontlooknow_250411.jpg
04:00
Flacco set to ‘have a season’ in return to Browns
nbc_dls_lukareturn_250410.jpg
07:10
Luka’s return to Dallas an unforgettable moment
nbc_dlb_roywoodinterview_250409.jpg
22:51
Wood: Aggression has been phased out of basketball
nbc_dlb_mikemalonefired_250409.jpg
13:01
Malone questioning pride could have led to firing
nbc_dlb_danebrugler_250409.jpg
23:59
Brugler: Hunter ‘the best non-QB’ in the draft
nbc_dlb_mentaltollsports_250408.jpg
04:51
Analyzing Alcaraz’s comments on mental health
nbc_dlb_gatorsvictory_250408.jpg
03:22
Florida wins thrilling national championship
nbc_dlb_armstead_250408.jpg
05:15
Where does Armstead rank among best MIA OTs ever?

nbc_roto_buehleril_250505.jpg
01:29
Buehler placed on 15-day IL with shoulder injury
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250505.jpg
01:08
How Scheffler lapped The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field
nbc_csu_lynchint_250505.jpg
13:04
49ers’ Lynch goes behind teambuilding curtain
nbc_roto_parlaynuggetsthunder_250505.jpg
02:23
Porter Jr., Williams props worth betting in Game 1
nbc_csu_draftkings_250505.jpg
02:57
Who has best odds to win NFL DROY?
nbc_csu_goldenpackers_250505.jpg
03:15
Packers hope Golden can become their ‘marquee’ WR
nbc_dps_jimjacksonintv_250505.jpg
19:12
Jackson: Nuggets have great chance against Thunder
nbc_cyc_vueltastg2ehl_250505.jpg
18:56
Highlights: La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 2
nbc_roto_warriorstwovles_250505.jpg
02:13
How Game 1 affects T-Wolves-Warriors series price
nbc_roto_thundernuggets_250505.jpg
02:23
How much can Nuggets ‘test’ OKC in semifinals?
nbc_roto_nykbosprops_250505.jpg
01:57
Knicks-Celtics Game 1 props: Hart, Pritchard loom
nbc_roto_interbarca_250505.jpg
01:36
Barcelona in ‘great buy-low spot’ vs. Inter Milan
lukalakersespn.jpg
14:01
MacMahon: Luka committed to winning in Los Angeles
nbc_csu_sandersgabriel_250405.jpg
04:29
Gabriel is small, but he has great physical tools
nbc_csu_cartersimms11_250405.jpg
15:21
Simms gives play-by-play of family’s No. 11 debate
nbc_cbb_rutharpercomp_250505.jpg
03:52
Harper’s top moments from Rutgers’ 2024-25 season
nbc_cbb_rutbaileycomp_250505.jpg
03:44
Bailey’s top moments from Rutgers’ 2024-25 season
nbc_roto_indcle_250505.jpg
02:08
Lean Pacers, Over in Game 2 against Cavaliers
nbc_pft_belichick_250505.jpg
07:05
Belichick ‘not doing himself any favors’
nbc_pft_ewersv2_250505.jpg
04:54
Unpacking reasons for Ewers’ 7th-round selection
nbc_pft_tushpush_250505.jpg
06:26
Report: Owners to consider new tush push proposal
nbc_pft_freeagents_250505.jpg
13:00
Best fits for top remaining NFL free agents
nbc_pft_tucker_250505.jpg
12:32
Is Tucker worth the distraction for Ravens?
nbc_pft_green_250505.jpg
12:42
Green: Coming to BAL was ‘blessing in disguise’
nbc_pft_ravens_250505.jpg
03:24
Ravens must ‘climb the mountaintop’ once again
nbc_pft_philsimms_250505.jpg
19:10
Giants No. 11 jersey will remain retired by team
nbc_pft_2027draft_250505.jpg
07:42
Report: Washington D.C. to host 2027 NFL Draft
nbc_golf_gcpodbryson_250505.jpg
05:42
DeChambeau clears ‘emotional hurdle’
nbc_golf_spiethhighlights_250504.jpg
03:52
Spieth ‘takes step forward’ at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_scottiereax_250504.jpg
04:46
Scheffler: Winning CJ Cup ‘means a lot to me’