Argentina vs Colombia: How to watch Copa America final live, stream link, team news, prediction

Argentina and Colombia meet in Miami in the final of Copa America 2024 on Sunday in what should be an incredible encounter.

Lionel Messi and Los Albiceleste have navigated their way to the final with minimum fuss as they eased past Canada 2-0 in the semifinals and the defending champs are looking to win a third-straight major international tournament. Messi has yet to really get going but Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez are both leading the way for Argentina whenever they’re called upon to support Messi in attack. The main reason Argentina have won so many titles in recent years is because of their solid defensive unit.

Colombia have been the attacking powerhouses of this tournament but showed a different side to their game as they beat Uruguay 1-0 in the semifinal despite playing over half the game down a man as Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz was sent off. Los Cafeteros are on an amazing 28-game unbeaten run and with James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz pulling the strings in attack they have a real cutting edge and will make life very difficult for Argentina. This is just the third time in history Colombia has reached the final of Copa America.

How to watch Argentina vs Colombia, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8pm ET, Sunday (July 14)

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida

How to watch on TV in USA: Fox Sports

Argentina focus, team news

There are no injury or suspension concerns for Argentina and they should line up exactly the same as they did against Canada. A narrow formation has allowed Alexis Mac Allister and Angel Di Maria to get on the ball often and Alvarez will get the nod ahead of Lautaro Martinez up top. Lionel Scaloni’s defensive unit is so settled with Emiliano Martinez in goal and Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez ahead of him at center back.

Colombia focus, team news

Munoz is suspended for the final so Colombia will make a change at right back with Santiago Arias likely to come in. James and Diaz behind Jhon Cordoba has worked so well for Colombia in attack and they are such an aggressive side when they win the ball back and James has the quality to hurt any opponent. They’ve scored 12 goals at Copa America 2024, which is the most of any team and four more than Argentina.