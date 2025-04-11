Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Jesús Luzardo leads slew of terrific options for week of April 14

Hello and welcome to the second edition of our weekly two-start pitcher article for the 2025 MLB season.

I’ll be here every Friday to highlight some of the best two-start pitcher options in fantasy baseball leagues for the upcoming week, as well as some streaming options to keep in mind.

Thinking ahead with your weekly strategy can give you an advantage on the waiver wire and hopefully be a difference-maker in the standings at the end of the season.

This is a living document, so we’ll update the options below as the weekend moves along. Without further ado, let’s dig into the options for the week of April 14.

Going Twice…

Note: Probable pitchers as of Friday, April 11, and are subject to change.

American League

Strong Plays

Tarik Skubal Tigers, LHP (@ Brewers, vs. Royals)

After struggling through his first two starts of the season, the reigning American League Cy Young award winner got back on track with a gem against the Yankees his last time out. You drafted Skubal to be your ace and you’re starting him every week regardless of matchups, especially when he’s toeing the slab twice. Don’t get cute and overthink it, he should be started in all formats.

Framber Valdez Astros, LHP (@ Cardinals, vs. Padres)

The 31-year-old southpaw has been terrific through his first three starts on the season, registering a 2.50 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and a 21/7 K/BB ratio over 18 innings. He pitches deep into games, rarely has blowups and has been piling up strikeouts. There’s really nothing not to like here. The matchups against the Cardinals is very strong as well and he gets the Padres at a time when their offense is a bit depleted. Valdez makes for an excellent option this week.

Max Fried Yankees, LHP (vs. Royals, @ Rays)

Fried has been the ace that the Yankees have needed through his first three starts, registering a 1.56 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and a 21/3 K/BB ratio over 17 1/3 innings while earning a pair of victories. While he would be started all weeks for single starts anyways, he gets the benefit of having two strong matchups for the upcoming week and winds up as one of the top overall options on the board. As long as he’s healthy, he’s going to produce elite results, so enjoy the production.

Luis Castillo Mariners, RHP (@ Reds, @ Brewers)

The original Luis Castillo in the Mariners’ rotation has typically struggled in his career in the first month of the regular season. So to see him come out of the gate strong with a 2.12 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and a 15/6 K/BB ratio over his first three starts is very encouraging. The Reds’ offense isn’t humming the way that we expect it to yet, so that start in Cincinnati isn’t quite as scary as it probably will be a month from now. There’s potential ratio risk involved in both starts, but the strikeouts should be there and Castillo has a chance to earn a win every time he takes the mound. He should be started in all leagues.

Kevin Gausman Blue Jays, RHP (vs. Braves, vs. Mariners)

I have been really impressed by what I have seen from Gausman through his first three starts this season, compiling a 2.33 ERA, 0.62 WHIP and a 14/3 K/BB ratio over 19 1/3 innings. As fantasy managers, we’ll take the slight decrease in strikeouts if it means he’s able to be more effective and work deeper into ballgames. Both starts will come at home this week, with the second one against the Mariners looking like a particularly juicy spot to earn a victory. As crazy as it may sound, I’m back to having full confidence in the Jays’ right-hander and would be using him in all leagues this week.

Decent Plays

Ryan Pepiot Rays, RHP (vs. Red Sox, vs. Yankees)

I like Pepiot, and in better matchups, he would be an automatic start for me. The two-step against the Red Sox and Yankees at least has me thinking twice about it in shallower formats. He has pitched relatively well through three starts, with a 3.38 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and a 16/7 K/BB ratio over 16 frames. The other concern, aside from the matchups, is that both of these starts will come at his new temporary home, Steinbrenner Field. We have seen the ball fly out of the yard there recently, especially to the opposite field, and both of these opponents seem like they could take advantage of that. You’re probably using him if you have him in 15’s but think twice in 12’s if you have viable alternatives.

Jeffrey Springs Athletics, LHP (@ White Sox, @ Brewers)

Through his first three starts with the Athletics, Springs has been mediocre – registering a 4.20 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and a 16/7 K/BB ratio over 15 innings. The best cure for his ratios comes with his first start of the upcoming week though, getting to take on the cellar-dwelling White Sox. The second start against the Brewers in Milwaukee is a bit tougher, but the first one is strong enough that I think we should be rolling Springs out there in all formats.

Tanner Houck Red Sox, RHP (@ Rays, vs. White Sox)

This placement may be a bit harsh for Tanner Houck, especially on a week where he gets the White Sox, but I just can’t get him up to the strong options. Houck holds a 4.41 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and a 10/7 K/BB ratio over 16 1/3 innings through his first three starts and it’s the lack of strikeouts that really have me the most concerned. He has also served up three homers already, and having to play at Steinbrenner Field has me a bit terrified after seeing what the Angels did there this week. He’s fine to use in 15’s and even some 12’s, I’m just more concerned than I probably should be given that he hasn’t looked like himself just yet.

Seth Lugo Royals, RHP (@ Yankees, @ Tigers)

Lugo has seemingly picked up right where he left off following a strong 2024 campaign, with a 3.24 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and a 12/7 K/BB ratio over 16 2/3 innings through his first three starts in 2025. The only thing holding him back this week is the matchups. He draws not one, but two very strong offenses on the road this week, which should at least give fantasy managers some reason for concern. He’s unlikely to be a favorite for a win in either matchup and the ratio risk will be higher than we normally see from Lugo. In 15’s you probably still have to roll with him, but you may have better down rotation options in 12’s that you might want to slide him onto the bench this week.

Yusei Kikuchi Angels, LHP (@ Rangers, vs. Giants)

Kikuchi’s first three starts with the Angels haven’t quite lived up to expectations, with a troublesome 5.00 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and a 16/8 K/BB ratio across his 18 innings. The ratios may not get better for him this week with a couple of difficult matchups on tap. The one thing that he will provide though, regardless of the opponent, is strikeouts. I’d expect no fewer than 10 strikeouts from him over his two starts on the week, which makes him a start for me in all formats despite the potential risk in ratios.

Carlos Carrasco Yankees, RHP (vs. Royals, @ Rays)

Here’s one where we have to walk the fine line between savvy and crazy. Carlos Carrasco hasn’t been a viable fantasy starter since the 2022 season with the Mets. He’s locked into the Yankees’ rotation though and has an opportunity to generate wins with that powerful offense backing him. He also has struck out 10 batters in 11 2/3 innings on the season and should be able to approach double digit punchouts over two starts for the upcoming week. If the matchups were scary, he’d be an easy fade, but I’m not seeing a whole lot from the Royals or Rays that really scares me at the moment. You’re not going to want to watch either of his starts, and he’s probably far too volatile to trust in 12-team formats, but in 15-teamers, I could see trying to gamble here if you need to make up ground in wins and strikeouts. Full disclosure, I even picked him up cheap last week with the plan to play him for this two-step.

At Your Own Risk

Charlie Morton Orioles, RHP (vs. Guardians, vs. Reds)

I’ve been a Charlie Morton supporter for as long as I can remember, but I don’t love the version that I have seen of the 41-year-old right-hander this season. He holds a troublesome 8.78 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and a 17/8 K/BB ratio over 13 1/3 innings through his first three starts and none of those starts have been worthwhile from a fantasy perspective. While both matchups are at home, Oriole Park at Camden Yards is playing smaller again with the fences moved in and I feel like you’re just asking for ratio damage if you try to start him this week. If you absolutely need the strikeouts in a deeper league, maybe you try it and hope for the best. I’ll be staying away.

Sean Burke White Sox, RHP (vs. Athletics, @ Red Sox)

While there’s upside in Burke’s outlook long-term, nothing that I have seen from him in three starts this season screams someone that you would want to stream for a two-start week. After a dominant first start against the Angels, Burke has been hit extremely hard in each of his last two starts and I expect more of the same to happen during the upcoming week. No fantasy manager has blown up their ratios enough this early in the season to knowingly take on this type of risk.

Logan Allen Guardians, LHP (@ Orioles, @ Pirates)

If you want to take a gamble on someone who has flashed talent in the past but has never quite been able to put it all together, Allen is your man. He has struggled to limit baserunners this season – with a 1.80 WHIP through his first 10 innings – and that could catch up to him in Baltimore, especially with the fences moved in. If you don’t have better options as your eighth or ninth pitcher in 15-team leagues, I could see taking the plunge. I’d probably avoid him in 12’s.

Michael Wacha Royals, RHP (@ Yankees, @ Tigers)

If we’re moving Seth Lugo down into the decent option group given the two difficult matchups, and we trust Lugo more than Wacha, then it only makes sense that Wacha would find himself down here. Wacha is a middling option in even the best matchups, so throwing him out there against two of the better offenses in the league is inviting in plenty of ratio risk. The problem is that he doesn’t provide the win equity or the strikeouts that you would like to see to counteract that. If you feel like gambling, go ahead and roll the dice, I think that I would sit this one out though.

Zack Littell Rays, RHP (vs. Red Sox, vs. Yankees)

I’d have a tough time recommending some of the better pitchers in the league in two matchups against the Red Sox and Yankees at Steinbrenner Field. Zack Littell isn’t one of the better pitchers in the league though. He also hasn’t pitched well this season, registering a 6.88 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and a 14/3 K/BB ratio over 17 innings while serving up five home runs. He’s a full fade for me this week in all leagues.

Patrick Corbin Rangers, LHP (vs. Angels, vs. Dodgers)

The 35-year-old southpaw didn’t pitch well in his first start with the Rangers and it’s been a long time since he was really a viable option for fantasy purposes. The only reason you would ever want to use him would be if he were lined up for a two-start week with a pair of good matchups. Having to take on the Dodgers next weekend is about as bad of a matchup as you can get. It’s possible that he could succeed here, but that’s not a risk that I’m willing to take.

National League

Strong Plays

Jesus Luzardo Phillies, LHP (vs. Giants, vs. Marlins)

To say that Luzardo has pitched well through his first three starts this season would be a massive understatement. He has compiled a brilliant 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and a 25/5 K/BB ratio over 18 innings. Now he lines up for a strong two-start week, with both matchups coming at home, and a revenge game against the Marlins on the back end of it. He not only needs to be started in all formats this week, but he might just be the top overall pitching option for the week. My only regret is that I don’t have more exposure to him.

Paul Skenes Pirates, RHP (vs. Nationals, vs. Guardians)

If Luzardo isn’t the top overall pitching option on the week, than it’s probably Skenes. The 22-year-old hurler is going to have extra motivation after getting knocked around his last time out and draws two strong matchups against the Nationals and Guardians – both in the friendly confines of PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Even in a slow start to the season by his standards, he still holds a 3.44 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and a 20/3 K/BB ratio over 18 1/3 innings. He’ll improve upon all of those numbers and grab at least one victory this week. He should be 100% started in all leagues every single week this season.

Dustin May Dodgers, RHP (vs. Rockies, @ Rangers)

May was listed as one of our top two-start options for last week, only to see his second start of the week get pushed after the Dodgers gave a spot start to Justin Wrobleski and inserted Landon Knack into their starting rotation. The 27-year-old hurler has looked great through his first two starts and pitchers for perhaps the best team in all of baseball. Combine that with the fact that he gets to take on the Rockies on Monday and it means that he should be started in even the shallowest of leagues next week with complete confidence.

Grant Holmes Braves, RHP (@ Blue Jays, vs. Twins)

Holmes is tentatively lined up for two starts next week, and if he indeed makes both of them he looks like a very strong play in all fantasy formats. There’s at least some risk that he doesn’t go twice though. The Braves are expected to insert Spencer Strider back into their rotation at some point next week, perhaps as early as Tuesday. They could opt to still keep Bryce Elder around to make another start despite Strider’s return, which would mean that no Braves’ hurler winds up with two starts. Or they could stay on schedule and he would get there. If he doubles, I’ll want him in my lineup in all formats. Just continue to read the tea leaves until lineups lock on Monday.

Nick Lodolo Reds, LHP (vs. Mariners, @ Orioles)

Lodolo has pitched like an ace through his first three starts – compiling a minuscule 0.96 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and an 8/1 K/BB ratio over 18 innings. Now he’ll get a terrific matchup against the Mariners to start the week before having to travel to Baltimore for the second half of his two-step. While he has never shown this type of consistency before, you have to ride the hot hand here, especially with a strong matchup against the M’s. Look for Lodolo to snag his third victory of the season this week.

Clay Holmes Mets, RHP (@ Twins, vs. Cardinals)

Holmes’ transition to the starting rotation hasn’t gone quite as swimmingly as many had hoped, with an underwhelming 4.30, 1.70 WHIP and a 20/9 K/BB ratio over 14 2/3 frames through his first three starts. This looks like the perfect week for him to right the ship though, taking on a pair of struggling offenses that don’t provide the type of left-handed thump that could really do damage against him. I’d be surprised if he didn’t earn a victory and improve upon his ratios during this fabulous two-step.

Tylor Megill Mets, RHP (@ Twins, vs. Cardinals)

Megill has been everything that fantasy managers had hoped for through his first three starts, posting a 17/7 K/BB ratio across 14 1/3 innings while compiling a ridiculous 0.63 ERA and 1.26 WHIP. The high WHIP has always been a part of his game and the ERA isn’t going to stay that low obviously, but the strikeouts are real. He also draws a pair of scintillating matchups against the Twins and Cardinals and should be able to take full advantage of both lineups. It’s crazy to say given his inconsistency throughout the years, but I’m rolling him out there with full confidence in all leagues this week.

Max Meyer Marlins, RHP (vs. Diamondbacks, @ Phillies)

Fantasy managers have to be thrilled with what we have seen from Meyer through his first three starts on the season, posting a stellar 2.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and a 19/5 K/BB ratio. The only thing holding him back for his upcoming two-start week is the matchups. He’s likely to be an underdog in both spots and will be taking on two of the top offenses in the National League. That’s not to say that he can’t succeed in those spots, it’s just enough to bring him down from a strong to a decent start for me though. I’d still start him in any league where I had him, just anticipate that the ratios won’t be quite as pristine as they were through his first three outings.

Dylan Cease Padres, RHP (vs. Cubs, @ Astros)

Cease was drafted by most fantasy teams to be an ace or an SP2, occasionally a high-end SP3. He’s the type of pitcher that should be started every week, no questions asked, especially when he’s taking the mound twice. The only concern is that he was blasted for nine runs over four innings by the Athletics in Sacramento this past week and now sports a cringe-inducing 7.98 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over 14 2/3 innings on the season. You have to just hope that he got it out of his system. Worst case scenario, he’s still going to deliver the strikeouts.

Landen Roupp Giants, RHP (@ Phillies, @ Angels)

Roupp has looked good through his first two starts since landing the final spot in the Giants’ Opening Day rotation, registering a 3.60 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and a 12/4 K/BB ratio over 10 innings. We love the underlying skills and are onboard with him being a viable fantasy option for the duration of the 2025 season, so it stands to reason that we’d be comfortable using him for his first two-step. The matchup against the Phillies isn’t the greatest, but we’re not scared of using him against the Angels in Anaheim to finish the week. I’d be starting him in all 15 and 12-team leagues. Anything shallower than that, you may have better options.

Decent Plays

Merrill Kelly Diamondbacks, RHP (@ Marlins, @ Cubs)

I’m not going to sugarcoat it. Merrill Kelly has not pitched well through his first three starts this season. He holds a miserable 7.20 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and a cringe-inducing 7/9 K/BB ratio over 15 innings of work. Most of that damage came from one disastrous start against the Yankees though, and he looked much better in a quality start against the Orioles his last time out. The matchups are good, not great, but in 15-teamers Kelly looks like an easy start this week. In 12’s, it’s possible that you have enough quality options that you may not want to take the ratio risk.

Sonny Gray Cardinals, RHP (vs. Astros, @ Mets)

I’ll admit that I faded Sonny Gray when reports came out this spring that he was pitching with diminished velocity. That looks like it may have been a mistake. The veteran right-hander holds a 4.50 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and a 19/2 K/BB ratio across 16 innings through his first three starts and has shown no signs of slowing down. The matchups aren’t great, taking on a pair of strong offenses on good teams, but Gray has shown enough that we should be trusting him in this spot.

Mitch Keller Pirates, RHP (vs. Nationals, vs. Guardians)

While the overall numbers through his first three starts are middling, Keller is coming off of his best start of the season with six strikeouts over 7 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball against the Cardinals his last time out. He now draws two strong matchups at home, making him a worthwhile streaming option in any leagues where he may still be hanging around on the waiver wire. He should have a nice shot to earn a victory with double digit strikeouts and strong ratios over his two starts this week.

Justin Verlander Giants, RHP (@ Phillies, @ Angels)

My love for Justin Verlander isn’t a secret around here, so let me get that out of the way first. He’s on every roster that I drafted this season and I’ll be rolling him out once again this week, despite his struggles through the first three weeks of the season. While he gave up five runs over 6 1/3 innings against the Reds last week, all of that damage was done during one strange inning and he still racked up a season-high nine strikeouts in the process. His propensity to give up the long ball does scare me in that matchup against the Phillies, and if it was a single start week he would be buried on my bench. For two starts though, with the second one coming against the Angels, we’re going back for more pain. If he doesn’t deliver this week, we’ll re-evaluate going forward.

Jameson Taillon Cubs, RHP (@ Padres, vs. Diamondbacks)

While the overall line looks a bit rough through three starts, Taillon was rocked by the Diamondbacks in his first start and has actually been pretty good each of his last two times out. If he had stronger matchups, I could even consider him a strong play, but this is as high as he’ll get with two elite offenses on the docket. He’s fortunate that he’ll be facing a Padres’ squad sans Jackson Merrill but they’re still a strong lineup and we have already seen what the Diamondbacks can do to him. Even in 15’s, I’m not feeling completely confident in the play. He’ll get you 10-12 strikeouts, the rest is up in the air.

Taijuan Walker Phillies, RHP (vs. Giants, vs. Marlins)

Is Taijuan Walker a good pitcher these days? The answer to that is probably no. He has looked good through his first two outings though, with 10 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball to go with a 1.13 WHIP and a 9/4 K/BB ratio. The matchups aren’t bad either, facing a tough Giants team and then getting to battle the Marlins. If he stays healthy through the week (always a concern for him) and makes two starts, I think he’s going to wind up being a viable streaming option in 15 teamers and quite possibly a useful option in 12’s as well. Just beware that he could give up six runs against the Giants on Monday and wind up on the injured list, that’s well within his range of outcomes.

Tyler Alexander Brewers, LHP (vs. Tigers, vs. Athletics)

This one is nothing personal against Tyler Alexander, it’s simply me not trusting that he’s going to start twice and that he’s going to work deep enough into those starts to qualify for victories. The matchups are good. The Tigers struggle against left-handers (not to mention the revenge narrative there) and the A’s aren’t a team that we’re worried about streaming against. I just don’t think he’s going to work deep enough to qualify for wins there, and that’s one of the things I’m looking for when trying to stream starters. He could be a cheap option in 15’s if you absolutely need a ninth pitcher for the week, as he’s unlikely to hurt your ratios and should at least grab a decent amount of strikeouts.

Brad Lord Nationals, RHP (@ Pirates, @ Rockies)

This is an interesting one. Lord actually did a nice job in his first big league start against the Dodgers this past week and has earned the right to take another trip or two through the Nationals’ rotation. The matchups against the Pirates and Rockies are pretty strong, despite the second one coming at Coors Field. The only real concern that I have is that he won’t work deep enough into either game to earn a victory. He thew just 55 pitches over four innings against the Dodgers his last time out and I think you’ll be lucky for him to get through five innings with the lead. I love his backstory and think that he’ll pitch to decent ratios here, it’s the lack of upside in wins that’s holding me back.

At Your Own Risk

Antonio Senzatela Rockies, RHP (@ Dodgers, vs. Nationals)

Senzatela would be a tough recommendation even if he were away from Coors Field twice and was pitching in strong matchups. Unfortunately, his first matchup is about as tough as it gets taking on the Dodgers in Los Angeles, then he has to tango with the hot-hitting Nationals in Colorado. Normally if you’re streaming two-start pitchers, you’re looking for wins and strikeouts. Senzatela doesn’t strike people out and he’s very unlikely to win either of these games. Even in NL-only leagues, I have a hard time seeing the benefits of rolling him out there.

Erick Fedde Cardinals, RHP (vs. Astros, @ Mets)

As much of a fan as I am of Fedde, I simply can’t recommend him in good conscience this week. In better matchups, maybe, but he’s going to be taking on two of the stronger offenses in the league and will be a major underdog to earn a victory in both of those starts. While his ratios have been alright through his first three outings – 4.20 ERA and 1.00 WHIP through 15 innings – he has only recorded five total strikeouts. If he’s not striking guys out and isn’t going to be winning a game, the only thing that you’re inviting in from his two-start week is ratio risk. I think there are better options out there.

Streamer City

Here are a couple of my hand-picked streaming options for the upcoming week that are readily available in most fantasy leagues. I’ll track these results throughout the season so you can see how my recommendations have performed.

American League

Osvaldo Bido Athletics, RHP (@ White Sox - Wednesday 4/16)

It’s probably going to be a theme this season that we wind up attacking the White Sox as much as possible, and why not, you want your pitcher to be facing the weakest offense possible. Bido has looked good through his first three starts and should be a solid bet for a victory and at least five strikeouts in this one and he’s rostered in only five percent of all Yahoo leagues.

National League

Eduardo Rodriguez Diamondbacks, LHP (vs. Marlins - Thursday 4/17)

The 32-year-old southpaw has an inflated 6.10 ERA through his first two starts, but that comes with a solid 1.16 WHIP and an outstanding 17/4 K/BB ratio over 10 1/3 innings. The best medicine to improve that ERA is a date with the Marlins, and he’s rostered in just 20 percent of all Yahoo leagues the moment.

Last Week’s Review

Carlos Carrasco (@ Tigers - Tuesday 4/8)

Another miss, as Carrasco was tagged for four runs over 4 1/3 innings against the Tigers while only striking out three. Not what you’re looking for.

Erick Fedde (@ Pirates - Wednesday 4/9)

This one was actually quite good, as Fedde spun six innings of shutout baseball against the Pirates. He only struck out two and had to settle for a no-decision as he didn’t get any run support, but this one is absolutely what we were looking for.