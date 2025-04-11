Masters 2025: Bryson DeChambeau holes bunker shot as part of birdie run Friday

Bryson DeChambeau has made three early birdies Friday to move up the leaderboard in the second round of the 89th Masters.

After a two-putt birdie at the par-5 second, he holed a bunker shot at the par-3 fourth to reach 5 under for the tournament.

Bryson DeChambeau sparks a roar from the bunker on No. 4. #themasters pic.twitter.com/IGQRhTq0wA — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 11, 2025

The reigning U.S. Open champion followed that with a 7-foot birdie putt at the par-4 fifth to get into solo second place and within two shots of leader Justin Rose.