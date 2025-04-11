 Skip navigation
Masters 2025: Bryson DeChambeau holes bunker shot as part of birdie run Friday

  
Published April 11, 2025 11:44 AM

Bryson DeChambeau has made three early birdies Friday to move up the leaderboard in the second round of the 89th Masters.

After a two-putt birdie at the par-5 second, he holed a bunker shot at the par-3 fourth to reach 5 under for the tournament.

The reigning U.S. Open champion followed that with a 7-foot birdie putt at the par-4 fifth to get into solo second place and within two shots of leader Justin Rose.