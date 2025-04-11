 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

jesus_luzardo.jpg
Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Jesus Luzardo leads slew of terrific options for week of April 14th
The Masters - Round Two
Masters 2025: Bryson DeChambeau holes bunker shot as part of birdie run Friday
NCAA Football: Kent State at Tennessee
Kent State fires football coach Kenni Burns following investigation

Top Clips

UFC314.jpg
Back Volkanovski in title fight vs. Lopes
nbc_imsa_longbeachtease_250411.jpg
Roar of IMSA meets rush of Pacific at Long Beach
nbc_bte_alcyyoug_250411.jpg
Crochet leads American League Cy Young odds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

jesus_luzardo.jpg
Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Jesus Luzardo leads slew of terrific options for week of April 14th
The Masters - Round Two
Masters 2025: Bryson DeChambeau holes bunker shot as part of birdie run Friday
NCAA Football: Kent State at Tennessee
Kent State fires football coach Kenni Burns following investigation

Top Clips

UFC314.jpg
Back Volkanovski in title fight vs. Lopes
nbc_imsa_longbeachtease_250411.jpg
Roar of IMSA meets rush of Pacific at Long Beach
nbc_bte_alcyyoug_250411.jpg
Crochet leads American League Cy Young odds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

I am a-leavin? Is Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava in an NIL feud with the Vols?

  • By
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst,
  • By
  • Adam Friedman, Rankings Director and Transfer Portal Analyst
  
Published April 11, 2025 12:59 PM
Sponsored by:
Rivals Article Logo
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/lc1dhpx1rfgfo9r4u2vc

The transfer portal opens on Wednesday and Tennessee suddenly is working on keeping its star quarterback Nico Iamaleava from leaving.

Rumors have been swirling that the Heisman candidate approached Tennessee to renegotiate his multi-million dollar NIL deal. These rumors persisted despite a strong denial by Iamaleava’s father on X. The facts got even murkier when Iamaleava, according to multiple reports, did not attend Tennessee’s spring practice on Friday.

Whether Iamaleava wants a larger NIL deal or wants to ensure the Vols are going to sign additional offensive playmakers in the spring transfer window, the public nature of this negotiation is unlike anything college football has seen with a player the caliber of Iamaleava.


Tennessee signed Iamaleava as part of its 2023 recruiting class that ranked No. 12 in the nation. The Southern California native was the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 Rivals250, behind only Arch Manning. Iamaleava saw limited playing time in five games during the 2023 season as a true freshman. He started the Tennessee bowl game against Iowa that season, throwing for 151 yards and completing 63.2-percent of his passes.

In his first full season as Tennessee’s starter, Iamaleava led the Vols to the 2024 College Football Playoffs and threw for 2,617 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions with a completion percentage of 63.6. Iamaleava added 475 rushing yards and three more touchdowns.

Tennessee’s 10-3 record last season included wins over Oklahoma, Florida and Alabama.

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.