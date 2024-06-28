USMNT player ratings from a stunning 10-man loss to Panama

Timothy Weah’s punch versus Panama didn’t stop the USMNT’s second game at the 2024 Copa America from providing entertainment, but it definitely put the Yanks’ tournament on the brink.

The Yanks’ 2-1 loss to Los Canaleros, a rare setback against their CONCACAF foe, means the USMNT will likely need a win over Uruguay in the final match of the group stage to reach the knockout rounds.

Yeah, not great.

Folarin Balogun scored a goal but Panama struck twice before taking an 88th-minute red card of their own.

So who did well, and who faltered on the day?

USMNT vs Panama player ratings

Matt Turner (Off HT): 6 — Did nothing wrong and it’s difficult to believe he could’ve done more on the Panama goal considering he was nursing an injury and still nearly reached Blackmon’s pinpoint low drive into the goal.

Antonee Robinson: 7.5 — It’s not just the way he played, but the line he walked while playing with a yellow card for 57 minutes.

Inspired the chance for the goal and assisted it while making 10 recoveries from left back.

Tim Ream: 6 — Had a front-row seat to both of Panama’s goals but it’s difficult to say anything but a superhuman play would’ve changed his ability to stop them.

Chris Richards: 6.5 — Couldn’t get enough power on his header attempt to put a hard cross on frame. Won five of seven duels.

Joe Scally: 7 — Probably his best game in a USMNT shirt. Won 10-of-12 duels and sent a beautiful cross into the box for Balogun in the second half.

Tyler Adams (Off HT): 6 — Neither good nor bad and made way for Johnny as the Yanks needed more playmakers if they wanted to make the most of a bad situation.

Weston McKennie: 6.5 — Ran his shorts off and nearly produced a game-changing assist that Ricardo Pepi nodded into the keeper’s arms.

Giovanni Reyna (Off HT): 6 — Just 12 touches as the Yanks were down a man for most of his half. Won 3-of-4 duels.

Christian Pulisic: 7.5 — Anyone criticizing Pulisic wasn’t paying attention. Credited with three created chances and delivered some scintillating dribbles despite rarely getting the ball.

Timothy Weah (Red card 18'): 0 — He had one touch on the ball and one touch on a Panama player, and that was a strike to the head that was a straight-forward red card in the VAR world. Lovely player but absolute nonsense and that’s probably his Copa America. Shades of the Sergino Dest sending off versus Trinidad and Tobago. Another one of these and it becomes a trend not a coincidence.

Folarin Balogun (Off 72'): 8 — The goal was great and he nearly had a second. This was one of the Monaco man’s best games in a USMNT shirt. Just 17 touches but stuck into nine duels, winning four. The goal, it’s worth mentioning again, was terrific.

SUBS

Ethan Horvath (On HT): 5 — Put in a tough spot but will have wanted to stop Panama’s second.

Johnny Cardoso (On HT): 5.5 — Again, a tough spot. Couldn’t help produce chances down a man.

Cameron Carter-Vickers (On HT): 5.5 — Got in some dicey situations and was the man best situated to deny Fajardo’s goal.

Ricardo Pepi (On 72'): 5.5 — One one hand, a great knockdown to help produce a chance. On the other, got very little on the header when the chance came back his way.