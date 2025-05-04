Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea were hungry to increase their Champions League qualification hopes, and found their way past champions Liverpool in a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues handed the Reds just their third loss of the season and thickened the already-heavy fight for a place in next season’s UCL.

What did Maresca make of Chelsea’s win, as Cole Palmer ended his long goalless drought and the Blues came out of the traps on fire thanks to captain Enzo Fernandez?

Enzo Maresca reaction — Chelsea boss reacts to win over Liverpool, move into 5th

How important was this win? “Very important, especially at this stage of the season. At the end of the season you need to win games. Against this team that once again showed why they are so good. They won the Premier League. They forced us to defend deep, something we don’t like and we don’t plan but the players did very well.”

How did you pull off the win? “We plan the game trying to be always aggressive on the opposite side, playing the way we want. Sometimes the opponent can force you away from that with a different plan.”

Cole Palmer’s Man of the Match performance: “Cole, he will get better and better in these moments on his journey. ... I think it was good for Cole, even for Enzo to score again, good for all of them.”

Liverpool forced tactical change: “We didn’t plan the game to wait and defend deep but before they are so good, aggressive, quality, and strong. For me, once again they showed why they won the Premier League. They are a top side.”

How have Chelsea changed under him? “I’m very impressed with all the players since we started. It’s not easy since Day One to go aggressive, to go man-to-man. If we finish top five, everyone is thinking they have done fantastic. But to me I’m impressed either way.”

Is it more important to qualify for UCL at this club than other clubs? “For sure, Chelsea has to fight for Champions League and also in the future we can find for something more important.”