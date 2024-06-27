 Skip navigation
USMNT vs Panama 0-0 LIVE: Updates, score, analysis, highlights for Copa America group stage

The USMNT’s group stage faces escalators at each step, as Panama is better than Bolivia and finale opponents Uruguay are the cream of the crop.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
How far can USMNT go in Copa America?
June 27, 2024 11:40 AM
Ahead of the USMNT's match against Panama, Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nicholas Mendola discuss the optimism surrounding the U.S. team in the Copa America tournament.

The United States men’s national team looks to take another step forward at the 2024 Copa America when it meets CONCACAF rivals Panama at 6pm ET Thursday.

Gregg Berhalter’s Yanks beat Bolivia 2-0 in their tournament opener but it could’ve been a wider margin of victory had the USMNT finished myriad second-half chances.

Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun finished the game as the goal scorers as Matt Turner kept a clean sheet.

[ MORE: 2024 Copa America predictions | Copa America schedule ]

The USMNT’s group stage faces escalators at each step, as Panama is better than Bolivia and finale opponents Uruguay are the cream of the crop.

Panama, known as Los Canaleros, fell 3-1 to Uruguay in a game that was 1-0 for most of the affair until the final few minutes. Uruguay stretched their lead to three before Panama’s Michael Amir Murillo ruined the clean sheet in stoppage time.

Below you’ll find lineups, video highlighs, and live updates from the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta

Updates
USMNT vs Panama recent history
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

Panama beat a second-choice USMNT in penalties to win a 2023 Gold Cup semifinal, while other recent matches include a 5-1 USMNT home win in 2022 World Cup qualifying and a 1-0 away loss in the same competition.

The Yanks also clobbered Panama 6-2 in a 2020 friendly. Los Canaleros have won two and lost four since the calendar hit 2024, defeating Montserrat and Guyana while losing to Mexico, Jamaica, Paraguay, and Uruguay.
Panama lineup

Goal scorer Michael Murillo is back in the fold, while Eric Davis captains the side.

Here’s the XI for Los Canaleros:

Orlando Mosquera
Cesar Blackman
Jose Cordoba
Cristian Martinez
Adalberto Carrasquilla
Eduardo Guerrero
Edgar Barcenas
Eric Davis
Michael Murillo
Edgardo Farina
Roderick Miller
USMNT lineup
By
Nicholas Mendola
  

Gregg Berhalter doesn’t have a lot to change from the opening win over Bolivia. In fact he’s not changng anything.

Matt Turner’s back in goal while the back four of Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, and Joe Scally remains in tact.

Midfielders Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, and Giovanni Reyna are behind the attacking three of Tim Weah, Folarin Balogun, and Timothy Weah,