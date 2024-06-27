USMNT vs Panama 0-0 LIVE: Updates, score, analysis, highlights for Copa America group stage

The United States men’s national team looks to take another step forward at the 2024 Copa America when it meets CONCACAF rivals Panama at 6pm ET Thursday.

Gregg Berhalter’s Yanks beat Bolivia 2-0 in their tournament opener but it could’ve been a wider margin of victory had the USMNT finished myriad second-half chances.

Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun finished the game as the goal scorers as Matt Turner kept a clean sheet.

The USMNT’s group stage faces escalators at each step, as Panama is better than Bolivia and finale opponents Uruguay are the cream of the crop.

Panama, known as Los Canaleros, fell 3-1 to Uruguay in a game that was 1-0 for most of the affair until the final few minutes. Uruguay stretched their lead to three before Panama’s Michael Amir Murillo ruined the clean sheet in stoppage time.

Below you’ll find lineups, video highlighs, and live updates from the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta