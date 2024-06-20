USMNT vs Bolivia: How to watch live, stream link, team news

The United States men’s national team may not be group favorites at the 2024 Copa America, but Gregg Berhalter’s team are heavy favorites in their opening match.

The USMNT meet Bolivia, FIFA’s No. 84 team, on Sunday in a tournament opener that has to showcase the Golden Generation credentials of its squad.

The Yanks are 73 places higher in FIFA’s rankings and join Uruguay with expectations of advancement so certain that either Bolivia or Panama (FIFA No. 43) reaching the knockout rounds would be a continent-shaking shock.

Bolivia may have won the 1963 Copa America and finished runners-up in 1997 but they have not played at a World Cup since 1994 and have only finished higher than eighth at a Copa America once this century.

If this isn’t a comfortable win for the United States, it’s a problem.

How to watch USMNT vs Bolivia, stream link and start time

Kick off: 6pm ET, Sunday (June 23)

Stadium: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

How to watch on TV in USA: FS1, Fox Sports

USMNT team news, focus

Christian Pulisic is coming off a career year with AC Milan and vibes are high following the Yanks’ 1-1 draw with Brazil (We’ll ignore, for now, the eye-scratching blowout loss to Colombia). The USMNT have never had a team with this many players in or nearing their prime while at big-time clubs around the globe. There are questions at the back and goalkeeper Matt Turner is good but not quite in the legendary lineage of the position in this country.

Bolivia team news, focus

Well-traveled former Brazil international Antonio Carlos Zago has two wins and five losses in charge of La Verde, who held Mexico to a one-goal in a loss before conceding three to Ecuador and Colombia. Six of their 26 players play domestically, with captain Luis Haquin one of the outliers. Rodrigo Ramallo leads the attack with seven goals in 40 caps.

USMNT vs Bolivia prediction

Bolivia will be up for this but the Yanks better be, too. Expect a nice day for USMNT fans in Texas. USMNT 4-1 Bolivia.