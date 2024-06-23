 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Compliance Solutions Championship - Final Round
John Pak on verge of PGA Tour card after notching first Korn Ferry win
Travelers Championship - Final Round
Travelers Championship prize money: How the $20 million purse was paid out
nbc_indycar_lagunasecqual_240622.jpg
IndyCar race at Laguna Seca will start on CNBC and Peacock

Top Clips

nbc_golf_protesthole18v2_240623__333396.jpg
Kim forces playoff after protestors interrupt play
nbc_imsa_cameronnasrintv_240623.jpg
Cameron, Nasr reflect on Six Hours of the Glen win
nbc_golf_travelersround4_240623.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Compliance Solutions Championship - Final Round
John Pak on verge of PGA Tour card after notching first Korn Ferry win
Travelers Championship - Final Round
Travelers Championship prize money: How the $20 million purse was paid out
nbc_indycar_lagunasecqual_240622.jpg
IndyCar race at Laguna Seca will start on CNBC and Peacock

Top Clips

nbc_golf_protesthole18v2_240623__333396.jpg
Kim forces playoff after protestors interrupt play
nbc_imsa_cameronnasrintv_240623.jpg
Cameron, Nasr reflect on Six Hours of the Glen win
nbc_golf_travelersround4_240623.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Travelers Championship, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

WATCH: Christian Pulisic goal puts USMNT ahead 3 minutes into Copa America opener

  
Published June 23, 2024 06:16 PM

The USMNT needed less than three minutes to find the back of the net and open their Copa America 2024 campaign in real style, courtesy of Christian Pulisic.

[ MORE: USMNT vs Bolivia LIVE: Updates, score, analysis, highlights ]

It was a fast and furious start down at Bolivia’s end of the field as the USMNT threatened twice in the opening two minutes, and again in the next. It was that third foray forward that resulted in an audacious strike by Pulisic, who started the sequence with a short corner to Tim Weah before charging into the penalty and receiving the return ball. Pulisic found the yard of space and the angle he needed, and uncorked a right-footed curler inside the far post and just under the crossbar.

That makes 30 USMNT goals for Pulisic, who joins Clint Dempsey, Landon Donovan (57 each), Jozy Altidore (42), Eric Wynalda (34 and Brian McBride (30) as the six players to reach the mark in the red, white and blue.

Not a bad start for the USMNT, with the eyes and expectations of the nation firmly fixed on them this summer.

VIDEO - Christian Pulisic’s stunning strike puts USMNT ahead in Copa America opener