Christian Pulisic tracker: USMNT star dealing with injury — Latest updates, video highlights

Christian Pulisic’s meteoric rise from Borussia Dortmund starlet to star and his subsequent roller coaster ride at Chelsea had the USMNT star front-and-center in the news the past few years.

Now Pulisic has returned to Serie A, where he’s looking reborn in red and black and is having his fair share of highlights as i Rossoneri look to win the scudetto while competing in the UEFA Champions League and Coppa Italia as well.

This weekend saw another great performance from Pulisic, but the 24-year-old came off at halftime despite an assist in what manager Stefano Pioli described as a precautionary move.

“Pulisic felt a twinge in the adductor and it was not worth the risk there, even if he was having a great game,” Pioli said.

Next up, pending health? Udinese, PSG, and Lecce before USMNT duty in the CONCACAF Nations League with Trinida and Tobago, two games which should seal their spot in this summer’s Copa America.

Below we’ll list Christian Pulisic’s schedule, results, stats, and performances while sprinkling in video highlights along the way.

Christian Pulisic at AC Milan — Appearances, fixtures, results

Serie A schedule except where noted

Aug. 21 — at Bologna — W 2-0 — started, 74 minutes, one goal

Aug. 26 — vs Torino — W 4-1 — started, 90 minutes, one goal

Sept. 1 — at Roma — W 2-1 — started, 77 minutes

Sept. 16 — at Inter Milan — L 1-5 — started, 56 minutes

Sept. 19 — vs Newcastle (UCL) — D 0-0 — sub, 29 minutes

Sept. 23 — vs Hellas Verona — W 1-0 — started, 80 minutes

Sept. 27 — at Cagliari — W 3-1 — started, 69 minutes, one assist

Sept. 30 — vs Lazio — W 2-0 — started, 82 minutes, one goal

Oct. 4 — at Borussia Dortmund (UCL), started, 69 minutes

Oct. 7 — at Genoa — W 1-0 — sub, 45 minutes, goal

Oct. 22 — vs Juventus — L 0-1 — started, 43 minutes

Oct. 25 — at Paris Saint-Germain (UCL) — L 0-3 — started, 90 minutes

Oct. 29 — at Napoli — D 2-2 — started, 45 minutes, assist

Nov. 4 — vs Udinese

Nov. 7 — vs Paris Saint-Germain (UCL)

Nov. 11 — at Lecce

Nov. 25 — vs Fiorentina

Nov. 28 — vs Borussia Dortmund (UCL)

Dec. 2 — vs Frosinone

Dec. 9 — at Atalanta

Dec. 13 — at Newcastle (UCL)

Dec. 17 — vs Monza

Dec. 22 — at Salernitana

Dec. 30 — vs Sassuolo

Jan. 6 — at Empoli

Jan. 10 — Coppa Italia, Round of 16 — Opponent TBD

(More to come...)

Christian Pulisic career club statistics

All competitions

AC Milan — 13 games, 4 goals, 2 assists

Chelsea — 145 games, 26 goals, 21 assists

Borussia Dortmund — 127 games, 19 goals, 26 assists



Champions League

AC Milan — 3 games

Chelsea — 26 games, 5 goals, 6 assists

Borussia Dortmund — 22 games, 2 goals, 3 assists

Christian Pulisic statistics by season

2023-24 (AC Milan) — 13 games (849 minutes), 4 goals, 2 assists

2022-23 (Chelsea) — 30 games (1,012 minutes), 1 goal, 2 assists

2021-22 (Chelsea) — 38 games (2,207 minutes), 8 goals, 6 assists

2020-21 (Chelsea) — 43 games (2,452 minutes), 6 goals, 4 assists

2019-20 (Chelsea) — 34 games (2,348 minutes), 11 goals, 10 assists

2018-19 (Dortmund) — 30 games (1,701 minutes), 7 goals, 6 assists

2017-18 (Dortmund) — 42 games (2,948 minutes), 5 goals, 7 assists

2016-17 (Dortmund) —43 games (2,323), 5 goals, 13 assists

2015-16 (Dortmund) — 12 games (433 minutes), 2 goals

PORTO, PORTUGAL - MAY 29: Christian Pulisic of Chelsea kisses the Champions League trophy inside the dressing room following victory during the UEFA Champions League Final between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Estadio do Dragao on May 29, 2021 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images) Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Latest updates on Christian Pulisic with AC Milan

Oct. 29 — Pulisic assists Giroud (again), but comes off as precaution (video)

This weekend saw another great performance from Pulisic, but the 24-year-old came off at halftime despite an assist in what manager Stefano Pioli described as a precautionary move.

“Pulisic felt a twinge in the adductor and it was not worth the risk there, even if he was having a great game,” Pioli said.

PULISIC ASSIST TO GIROUD. JUST AS CHELSEA DREW IT UP.pic.twitter.com/nEi10ZygSK — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) October 29, 2023

Oct. 8 — Super sub Pulisic nabs game-winning goal off Yunus Musah assist (video)

What a moment for Christian Pulisic!

The 24-year-old came off the bench at halftime and had to work for his moment on Saturday, but boy was it worth it.

Milan beat Genoa 1-0 as USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah sent an 87th-minute cross to the heart of the box, and Pulisic did the rest.

Pulisic takes the ball down, turns, and bounces a hard shot past Josep Martinez to secure his lead atop Milan’s scoring leaders and another three points for the Rossoneri.

Milan takes a two-point table lead into the break before a big match against Juventus, who has a couple of Americans itself if you haven’t heard...

YUNUS MUSAH 🤝 CHRISTIAN PULISIC



A USMNT LINK-UP TO GIVE MILAN THE LEAD. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/U3ACK7aSvk — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 7, 2023

Sept. 30 — Half-volley goal leads win in terrific two-start week

Christian Pulisic had himself a week as he prepares for what’s sure to be a super emotional trip back to Borussia Dortmund.

Pulisic set up the third goal of AC Milan’s 3-1 comeback win at Cagliari at midweek, and made another start Saturday.

This time, he was there early for the Rossoneri, turning a half volley home to open the scoring in a 2-0 win over Lazio.

Pulisic is on pace to obliterate his poor production totals from two rough seasons at Chelsea. It’s so good to see, innit?

🇺🇸 CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS AT IT AGAIN! 🇺🇸



The #USMNT winger volleys home to send the San Siro into a frenzy! pic.twitter.com/5c7KfC7PeV — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 30, 2023

Sept. 23 — Eighty minutes for Christian Pulisic as Milan gets a win

AC Milan’s back in the win column following a Milan derby loss and Champions League draw versus Newcastle.

The bump doesn’t turn into a skid thanks to Rafael Leao’s eighth-minute goal, as Christian Pulisic and USMNT teammate Yunus Musah start for the Rossoneri.

Musah went the full 90 and did well on the right, but this is the Pulisic tracker so here’s what you got from the American star:

- one shot

- 20-of-26 passing (77%)

- 0.12 xG+xA

- 42 touches

- five passes into the final third

- one interception

- four recoveries

- 5-of-11 on duels

- two fouls

- two fouls drawn

Decent day’s work and three points.

Sept. 19 — Pulisic comes off bench in dominant draw vs Newcastle

Christian Pulisic and Samuel Chukwueze traded roles on Tuesday, as the former came on for the latter in AC Milan’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League.

Pulisic entered in the 61st minute and wound up with 17 touches over his 29 minutes, taking two shots to register a 0.10 xG and 0.01 xA for his shift.

Both of his shot attempts were blocked by Magpies defenders. He took a corner, made two recoveries, and committed one foul.

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 19: Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United clashes with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic of AC Milan during the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Newcastle United FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 19, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images) Getty Images

Sept. 16 — AC Milan dominated in Derby della Madonnina

There was bad news all-around for AC Milan on Saturday, as the Rossoneri were run out of the San Siro by Inter Milan.

Christian Pulisic would’ve been peeved to exit in the 56th minute with Milan down 2-0, but might’ve felt alright as Rafael Leao brought the ‘visitors’ within a goal two minutes later.

But Milan had the rug ripped out from it as Inter scored thrice more in a blowout win (USMNT man Yunus Musah entered in the 86th minute for Milan).

Pulisic completed 23-of-25 passes and committed two fouls, drawing one on 32 touches in a quiet display. Next up is Newcastle in Champions League play at the San Siro on Tuesday.

August 26 — Pulisic scores first home Serie A goal, second in two games

CHRISTIAN PULISIC SCORES IN BACK-TO-BACK SERIE A GAMES. 🇺🇸



The San Siro loves their new signing. 😄 pic.twitter.com/TBVVDr6uZR — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 26, 2023

August 21 — Pulisic opens Serie A account against Bologna (video)

Christian Pulisic involved in AC Milan’s first two Serie A goals of the season, scoring the second of the affair.

Christian Pulisic ➡️ Tijjani Reijnders ➡️ Olivier Giroud



Milan open their 2023-24 account in style. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/FptNoHiICb — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 21, 2023