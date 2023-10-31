 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_roto_bteburrownotmvp_231030.jpg
How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals: TV, live stream, kickoff time, and more
Los Angeles Rams v Dallas Cowboys
Getting Defensive: Week 9
  • Gary Davenport
    ,
  • Gary Davenport
    ,
nbc_cfb_pitndhl_231028.jpg
Things We Learned: Notre Dame’s defense nearing perfection, if it isn’t there already

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kayvon_231031.jpg
Thibodeaux blasts officials for key offsides call
nbc_pft_lionsremainingschedule_231031.jpg
Florio: Lions could go 14-3 with ease of schedule
nbc_pft_gibbs_231031.jpg
Gibbs has breakout game on MNF vs. Raiders

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_roto_bteburrownotmvp_231030.jpg
How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals: TV, live stream, kickoff time, and more
Los Angeles Rams v Dallas Cowboys
Getting Defensive: Week 9
  • Gary Davenport
    ,
  • Gary Davenport
    ,
nbc_cfb_pitndhl_231028.jpg
Things We Learned: Notre Dame’s defense nearing perfection, if it isn’t there already

Top Clips

nbc_pft_kayvon_231031.jpg
Thibodeaux blasts officials for key offsides call
nbc_pft_lionsremainingschedule_231031.jpg
Florio: Lions could go 14-3 with ease of schedule
nbc_pft_gibbs_231031.jpg
Gibbs has breakout game on MNF vs. Raiders

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Christian Pulisic tracker: USMNT star dealing with injury — Latest updates, video highlights

  
Published October 31, 2023 09:56 AM

Christian Pulisic’s meteoric rise from Borussia Dortmund starlet to star and his subsequent roller coaster ride at Chelsea had the USMNT star front-and-center in the news the past few years.

Now Pulisic has returned to Serie A, where he’s looking reborn in red and black and is having his fair share of highlights as i Rossoneri look to win the scudetto while competing in the UEFA Champions League and Coppa Italia as well.

This weekend saw another great performance from Pulisic, but the 24-year-old came off at halftime despite an assist in what manager Stefano Pioli described as a precautionary move.

[ MORE: Messi wins record eighth Ballon d’Or ]

“Pulisic felt a twinge in the adductor and it was not worth the risk there, even if he was having a great game,” Pioli said.

Next up, pending health? Udinese, PSG, and Lecce before USMNT duty in the CONCACAF Nations League with Trinida and Tobago, two games which should seal their spot in this summer’s Copa America.

Below we’ll list Christian Pulisic’s schedule, results, stats, and performances while sprinkling in video highlights along the way.

Christian Pulisic at AC Milan — Appearances, fixtures, results

Serie A schedule except where noted

Aug. 21 — at Bologna — W 2-0 — started, 74 minutes, one goal
Aug. 26 — vs Torino — W 4-1 — started, 90 minutes, one goal
Sept. 1 — at Roma — W 2-1 — started, 77 minutes
Sept. 16 — at Inter Milan — L 1-5 — started, 56 minutes
Sept. 19 — vs Newcastle (UCL) — D 0-0 — sub, 29 minutes
Sept. 23 — vs Hellas Verona — W 1-0 — started, 80 minutes
Sept. 27 — at Cagliari — W 3-1 — started, 69 minutes, one assist
Sept. 30 — vs Lazio — W 2-0 — started, 82 minutes, one goal
Oct. 4 — at Borussia Dortmund (UCL), started, 69 minutes
Oct. 7 — at Genoa — W 1-0 — sub, 45 minutes, goal
Oct. 22 — vs Juventus — L 0-1 — started, 43 minutes
Oct. 25 — at Paris Saint-Germain (UCL) — L 0-3 — started, 90 minutes
Oct. 29 — at Napoli — D 2-2 — started, 45 minutes, assist
Nov. 4 — vs Udinese
Nov. 7 — vs Paris Saint-Germain (UCL)
Nov. 11 — at Lecce
Nov. 25 — vs Fiorentina
Nov. 28 — vs Borussia Dortmund (UCL)
Dec. 2 — vs Frosinone
Dec. 9 — at Atalanta
Dec. 13 — at Newcastle (UCL)
Dec. 17 — vs Monza
Dec. 22 — at Salernitana
Dec. 30 — vs Sassuolo
Jan. 6 — at Empoli
Jan. 10 — Coppa Italia, Round of 16 — Opponent TBD

(More to come...)

Christian Pulisic career club statistics

All competitions

AC Milan — 13 games, 4 goals, 2 assists
Chelsea — 145 games, 26 goals, 21 assists
Borussia Dortmund — 127 games, 19 goals, 26 assists

Champions League

AC Milan — 3 games
Chelsea — 26 games, 5 goals, 6 assists
Borussia Dortmund — 22 games, 2 goals, 3 assists

Christian Pulisic statistics by season

2023-24 (AC Milan) — 13 games (849 minutes), 4 goals, 2 assists
2022-23 (Chelsea) — 30 games (1,012 minutes), 1 goal, 2 assists
2021-22 (Chelsea) — 38 games (2,207 minutes), 8 goals, 6 assists
2020-21 (Chelsea) — 43 games (2,452 minutes), 6 goals, 4 assists
2019-20 (Chelsea) — 34 games (2,348 minutes), 11 goals, 10 assists
2018-19 (Dortmund) — 30 games (1,701 minutes), 7 goals, 6 assists
2017-18 (Dortmund) — 42 games (2,948 minutes), 5 goals, 7 assists
2016-17 (Dortmund) —43 games (2,323), 5 goals, 13 assists
2015-16 (Dortmund) — 12 games (433 minutes), 2 goals

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

PORTO, PORTUGAL - MAY 29: Christian Pulisic of Chelsea kisses the Champions League trophy inside the dressing room following victory during the UEFA Champions League Final between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Estadio do Dragao on May 29, 2021 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Latest updates on Christian Pulisic with AC Milan

Oct. 29 — Pulisic assists Giroud (again), but comes off as precaution (video)

This weekend saw another great performance from Pulisic, but the 24-year-old came off at halftime despite an assist in what manager Stefano Pioli described as a precautionary move.

“Pulisic felt a twinge in the adductor and it was not worth the risk there, even if he was having a great game,” Pioli said.

Oct. 8 — Super sub Pulisic nabs game-winning goal off Yunus Musah assist (video)

What a moment for Christian Pulisic!

The 24-year-old came off the bench at halftime and had to work for his moment on Saturday, but boy was it worth it.

Milan beat Genoa 1-0 as USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah sent an 87th-minute cross to the heart of the box, and Pulisic did the rest.

Pulisic takes the ball down, turns, and bounces a hard shot past Josep Martinez to secure his lead atop Milan’s scoring leaders and another three points for the Rossoneri.

Milan takes a two-point table lead into the break before a big match against Juventus, who has a couple of Americans itself if you haven’t heard...

Sept. 30 — Half-volley goal leads win in terrific two-start week

Christian Pulisic had himself a week as he prepares for what’s sure to be a super emotional trip back to Borussia Dortmund.

Pulisic set up the third goal of AC Milan’s 3-1 comeback win at Cagliari at midweek, and made another start Saturday.

This time, he was there early for the Rossoneri, turning a half volley home to open the scoring in a 2-0 win over Lazio.

Pulisic is on pace to obliterate his poor production totals from two rough seasons at Chelsea. It’s so good to see, innit?

Sept. 23 — Eighty minutes for Christian Pulisic as Milan gets a win

AC Milan’s back in the win column following a Milan derby loss and Champions League draw versus Newcastle.

The bump doesn’t turn into a skid thanks to Rafael Leao’s eighth-minute goal, as Christian Pulisic and USMNT teammate Yunus Musah start for the Rossoneri.

Musah went the full 90 and did well on the right, but this is the Pulisic tracker so here’s what you got from the American star:

- one shot

- 20-of-26 passing (77%)

- 0.12 xG+xA

- 42 touches

- five passes into the final third

- one interception

- four recoveries

- 5-of-11 on duels

- two fouls

- two fouls drawn

Decent day’s work and three points.

Sept. 19 — Pulisic comes off bench in dominant draw vs Newcastle

Christian Pulisic and Samuel Chukwueze traded roles on Tuesday, as the former came on for the latter in AC Milan’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League.

Pulisic entered in the 61st minute and wound up with 17 touches over his 29 minutes, taking two shots to register a 0.10 xG and 0.01 xA for his shift.

Both of his shot attempts were blocked by Magpies defenders. He took a corner, made two recoveries, and committed one foul.

AC Milan v Newcastle United FC: Group F - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 19: Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United clashes with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic of AC Milan during the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Newcastle United FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 19, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Sept. 16 — AC Milan dominated in Derby della Madonnina

There was bad news all-around for AC Milan on Saturday, as the Rossoneri were run out of the San Siro by Inter Milan.

Christian Pulisic would’ve been peeved to exit in the 56th minute with Milan down 2-0, but might’ve felt alright as Rafael Leao brought the ‘visitors’ within a goal two minutes later.

But Milan had the rug ripped out from it as Inter scored thrice more in a blowout win (USMNT man Yunus Musah entered in the 86th minute for Milan).

Pulisic completed 23-of-25 passes and committed two fouls, drawing one on 32 touches in a quiet display. Next up is Newcastle in Champions League play at the San Siro on Tuesday.

August 26 — Pulisic scores first home Serie A goal, second in two games

August 21 — Pulisic opens Serie A account against Bologna (video)

Christian Pulisic involved in AC Milan’s first two Serie A goals of the season, scoring the second of the affair.