Christian Pulisic tracker: USMNT star dealing with injury — Latest updates, video highlights
Christian Pulisic’s meteoric rise from Borussia Dortmund starlet to star and his subsequent roller coaster ride at Chelsea had the USMNT star front-and-center in the news the past few years.
Now Pulisic has returned to Serie A, where he’s looking reborn in red and black and is having his fair share of highlights as i Rossoneri look to win the scudetto while competing in the UEFA Champions League and Coppa Italia as well.
This weekend saw another great performance from Pulisic, but the 24-year-old came off at halftime despite an assist in what manager Stefano Pioli described as a precautionary move.
“Pulisic felt a twinge in the adductor and it was not worth the risk there, even if he was having a great game,” Pioli said.
Next up, pending health? Udinese, PSG, and Lecce before USMNT duty in the CONCACAF Nations League with Trinida and Tobago, two games which should seal their spot in this summer’s Copa America.
Below we’ll list Christian Pulisic’s schedule, results, stats, and performances while sprinkling in video highlights along the way.
Christian Pulisic at AC Milan — Appearances, fixtures, results
Serie A schedule except where noted
Aug. 21 — at Bologna — W 2-0 — started, 74 minutes, one goal
Aug. 26 — vs Torino — W 4-1 — started, 90 minutes, one goal
Sept. 1 — at Roma — W 2-1 — started, 77 minutes
Sept. 16 — at Inter Milan — L 1-5 — started, 56 minutes
Sept. 19 — vs Newcastle (UCL) — D 0-0 — sub, 29 minutes
Sept. 23 — vs Hellas Verona — W 1-0 — started, 80 minutes
Sept. 27 — at Cagliari — W 3-1 — started, 69 minutes, one assist
Sept. 30 — vs Lazio — W 2-0 — started, 82 minutes, one goal
Oct. 4 — at Borussia Dortmund (UCL), started, 69 minutes
Oct. 7 — at Genoa — W 1-0 — sub, 45 minutes, goal
Oct. 22 — vs Juventus — L 0-1 — started, 43 minutes
Oct. 25 — at Paris Saint-Germain (UCL) — L 0-3 — started, 90 minutes
Oct. 29 — at Napoli — D 2-2 — started, 45 minutes, assist
Nov. 4 — vs Udinese
Nov. 7 — vs Paris Saint-Germain (UCL)
Nov. 11 — at Lecce
Nov. 25 — vs Fiorentina
Nov. 28 — vs Borussia Dortmund (UCL)
Dec. 2 — vs Frosinone
Dec. 9 — at Atalanta
Dec. 13 — at Newcastle (UCL)
Dec. 17 — vs Monza
Dec. 22 — at Salernitana
Dec. 30 — vs Sassuolo
Jan. 6 — at Empoli
Jan. 10 — Coppa Italia, Round of 16 — Opponent TBD
(More to come...)
Christian Pulisic career club statistics
All competitions
AC Milan — 13 games, 4 goals, 2 assists
Chelsea — 145 games, 26 goals, 21 assists
Borussia Dortmund — 127 games, 19 goals, 26 assists
Champions League
AC Milan — 3 games
Chelsea — 26 games, 5 goals, 6 assists
Borussia Dortmund — 22 games, 2 goals, 3 assists
Christian Pulisic statistics by season
2023-24 (AC Milan) — 13 games (849 minutes), 4 goals, 2 assists
2022-23 (Chelsea) — 30 games (1,012 minutes), 1 goal, 2 assists
2021-22 (Chelsea) — 38 games (2,207 minutes), 8 goals, 6 assists
2020-21 (Chelsea) — 43 games (2,452 minutes), 6 goals, 4 assists
2019-20 (Chelsea) — 34 games (2,348 minutes), 11 goals, 10 assists
2018-19 (Dortmund) — 30 games (1,701 minutes), 7 goals, 6 assists
2017-18 (Dortmund) — 42 games (2,948 minutes), 5 goals, 7 assists
2016-17 (Dortmund) —43 games (2,323), 5 goals, 13 assists
2015-16 (Dortmund) — 12 games (433 minutes), 2 goals
Latest updates on Christian Pulisic with AC Milan
Oct. 29 — Pulisic assists Giroud (again), but comes off as precaution (video)
This weekend saw another great performance from Pulisic, but the 24-year-old came off at halftime despite an assist in what manager Stefano Pioli described as a precautionary move.
“Pulisic felt a twinge in the adductor and it was not worth the risk there, even if he was having a great game,” Pioli said.
PULISIC ASSIST TO GIROUD. JUST AS CHELSEA DREW IT UP.pic.twitter.com/nEi10ZygSK— Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) October 29, 2023
Oct. 8 — Super sub Pulisic nabs game-winning goal off Yunus Musah assist (video)
What a moment for Christian Pulisic!
The 24-year-old came off the bench at halftime and had to work for his moment on Saturday, but boy was it worth it.
Milan beat Genoa 1-0 as USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah sent an 87th-minute cross to the heart of the box, and Pulisic did the rest.
Pulisic takes the ball down, turns, and bounces a hard shot past Josep Martinez to secure his lead atop Milan’s scoring leaders and another three points for the Rossoneri.
Milan takes a two-point table lead into the break before a big match against Juventus, who has a couple of Americans itself if you haven’t heard...
YUNUS MUSAH 🤝 CHRISTIAN PULISIC— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 7, 2023
A USMNT LINK-UP TO GIVE MILAN THE LEAD. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/U3ACK7aSvk
Sept. 30 — Half-volley goal leads win in terrific two-start week
Christian Pulisic had himself a week as he prepares for what’s sure to be a super emotional trip back to Borussia Dortmund.
Pulisic set up the third goal of AC Milan’s 3-1 comeback win at Cagliari at midweek, and made another start Saturday.
This time, he was there early for the Rossoneri, turning a half volley home to open the scoring in a 2-0 win over Lazio.
Pulisic is on pace to obliterate his poor production totals from two rough seasons at Chelsea. It’s so good to see, innit?
🇺🇸 CHRISTIAN PULISIC IS AT IT AGAIN! 🇺🇸— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 30, 2023
The #USMNT winger volleys home to send the San Siro into a frenzy! pic.twitter.com/5c7KfC7PeV
Sept. 23 — Eighty minutes for Christian Pulisic as Milan gets a win
AC Milan’s back in the win column following a Milan derby loss and Champions League draw versus Newcastle.
The bump doesn’t turn into a skid thanks to Rafael Leao’s eighth-minute goal, as Christian Pulisic and USMNT teammate Yunus Musah start for the Rossoneri.
Musah went the full 90 and did well on the right, but this is the Pulisic tracker so here’s what you got from the American star:
- one shot
- 20-of-26 passing (77%)
- 0.12 xG+xA
- 42 touches
- five passes into the final third
- one interception
- four recoveries
- 5-of-11 on duels
- two fouls
- two fouls drawn
Decent day’s work and three points.
Sept. 19 — Pulisic comes off bench in dominant draw vs Newcastle
Christian Pulisic and Samuel Chukwueze traded roles on Tuesday, as the former came on for the latter in AC Milan’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League.
Pulisic entered in the 61st minute and wound up with 17 touches over his 29 minutes, taking two shots to register a 0.10 xG and 0.01 xA for his shift.
Both of his shot attempts were blocked by Magpies defenders. He took a corner, made two recoveries, and committed one foul.
Sept. 16 — AC Milan dominated in Derby della Madonnina
There was bad news all-around for AC Milan on Saturday, as the Rossoneri were run out of the San Siro by Inter Milan.
Christian Pulisic would’ve been peeved to exit in the 56th minute with Milan down 2-0, but might’ve felt alright as Rafael Leao brought the ‘visitors’ within a goal two minutes later.
But Milan had the rug ripped out from it as Inter scored thrice more in a blowout win (USMNT man Yunus Musah entered in the 86th minute for Milan).
Pulisic completed 23-of-25 passes and committed two fouls, drawing one on 32 touches in a quiet display. Next up is Newcastle in Champions League play at the San Siro on Tuesday.
August 26 — Pulisic scores first home Serie A goal, second in two games
CHRISTIAN PULISIC SCORES IN BACK-TO-BACK SERIE A GAMES. 🇺🇸— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 26, 2023
The San Siro loves their new signing. 😄 pic.twitter.com/TBVVDr6uZR
August 21 — Pulisic opens Serie A account against Bologna (video)
Christian Pulisic involved in AC Milan’s first two Serie A goals of the season, scoring the second of the affair.
Christian Pulisic ➡️ Tijjani Reijnders ➡️ Olivier Giroud— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 21, 2023
Milan open their 2023-24 account in style. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/FptNoHiICb
CHRISTIAN PULISIC. TAKE A BOW. 🔥 🇺🇸— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) August 21, 2023
WHAT A WAY TO MARK HIS SERIE DEBUT. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/R4WIaeTpmp