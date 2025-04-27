Christian Pulisic hits AC Milan milestone, on ‘best American player ever’ trajectory

Christian Pulisic is one of the very best attackers in Serie A, and the United States men’s national team star has the numbers to back it up.

Once one of the best attacking prospects in USMNT history, Pulisic is on the road to becoming its most-impactful player ever (Look out Clint Dempsey). Whereas so many prospects wilt under the pressure of expectation, this one is reaching new levels.

Pulisic hit a slick goal Sunday to become just the third Serie A player to account for at least 50 goal contributions over the last two seasons across all competitions, and he’s — knock on wood — been healthy and tuned-in for the longest stretch of his club career.

It was once over-eager to talk about Pulisic finding the all-time pinnacle of American men’s soccer production in Europe, but look at how this two-season stretch at AC Milan — remember, it’s not over — matches up with Dempsey’s best two-year stretch in England.

Clint Dempsey, best two European seasons (all comps)

2011-12 (Fulham): 46 matches, 23 goals, 7 assists

2012-13 (Spurs): 43 matches, 12 goals, 7 assists

Christian Pulisic, AC Milan, first two seasons (all comps)

2023-24: 50 matches, 14 goals, 11 assists

2024-25: 45 matches, 16 goals, 11 assists

It’s an imperfect comparison in that it touches two eras, two different attacking roles, and different domestic leagues, but there’s no question it’s close at a minimum.

And Europe’s not everything — don’t punish Dempsey for beginning his career in college soccer and MLS — but Pulisic also has a German Cup and UEFA Champions League on his resume, too.

Anyway, the point is that Pulisic is pointed toward status as the best American man to ever play the game. Still 26 years old, it’s unlikely but not crazy to think he may one day be able to make a claim to the best CONCACAF player of this century (If we’re talking all-time and rivaling Hugo Sanchez, well, we’d be happy if the Pennsylvanian can even crack the door to the throne room. Cause if he’s in the all-time discussion, it’s likely the USMNT went very deep at the 2026 or 2030 World Cup).

Christian Pulisic goal for AC Milan at Venezia (video)