Barcelona vs Real Madrid player ratings — Who thrived and who flailed in El Clasico final of Copa del Rey?

El Clasico is always an occasion, but Saturday’s meeting between historic rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona was always going to be a tremendous affair given the Copa del Rey on the line.

And yet, somehow, it exceeded the hype en route to Barca’s thrilling 3-2 extra-time triumph.

Lamine Yamal had two assists in helping Barca take a 1-0 lead and then producing Ferran Torres’ late second-half equalizer. Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to score a smart free kick. Big names pumped out big moments in Seville in pursuit of a trophy, and Jules Kounde etched his name in the rivalry’s historic record books.

So who shone, and who struggled at the Estadio de La Cartuja?

Barcelona player ratings out of 10 vs Real Madrid

Wojciech Szczesny: 6.5 — Brilliant in keeping Real scoreless with point-blank saves on Vini Jr and Mbappe, but his slight hesitation on Mbappe’s free kick might’ve been the difference between a goal and a save. His play on Real’s second goal won’t inspire many, either.

Gerard Martin (Off 85'): 6.5 — Some concentration lapses — that’ll happen marking Rodrygo and then Mbappe! — but mostly strong on the day.

Inigo Martinez: 7 — Conceded a penalty that was wiped out by offside but continuously pushed the ball up field and nearly led the game with passes into the final third.

Pau Cubarsi: 6.5 — Not his best 90 minutes, but backed it up with a strong extra 30.

Jules Kounde: 8.5 — Terrific in ball movement. Might’ve been a 6.5 over 105 minutes but was a 10 in the all-important final 15 minutes, making two huge defensive plays before the final-third steal and finish. Wow.

Pedri (Off 98'): 7.5 — A magnificent goal and an all-around advertisement for the Barca way. His 108 touches when subbing out of the game were nearly 10 more than the second-highest total (Inigo Martinez) and 23 more than the third (Pau Cubarsi).

Dani Olmo (Off 65'): 6.5 — Didn’t find the ball as much as you’d like, but competed well in the duel.

Frenkie de Jong (Off 85'): 6.5 — Very tidy with the ball but faded under physical duress as the game grew more and more physical.

Raphinha: 7 — Ripped off seven shot attempts and thought he’d won a stoppage-time penalty only to see VAR reverse it en route a yellow card for diving.

Lamine Yamal: 9 — Two wonderful assists and, at the age of 17, he barely put a foot or pass wrong though he struggled a bit in the duel during an increasingly-violent, collision-heavy game.

Ferran Torres (Off 115'): 7.5 — Quiet for a while but got his goal when it mattered the most and only grew in danger from there.

Subs

Fermin Lopez (On 65'): 6 — A quiet day but not a poor one

Ronald Araujo (On 85'): 6 — See Fermin Lopez’s description above

Gavi (On 85'): 7 — A few moments of sheer power to progress the ball or win it back.

Eric Garcia (On 98'): N/A

Pau Victor (On 115'): N/A

Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder #08 Pedri celebrates with Barcelona’s Spanish forward #07 Ferran Torres, after scoring the opening goal during their Spanish Cup, Copa del Rey (King’s Cup) final football match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at La Cartuja stadium in Seville on April 26, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP) (Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Real Madrid player ratings out of 10 vs Barcelona

Thibaut Courtois: 5.5 — Six saves including a phenomenal flying stop on Yamal. Not his best day with the ball at his feet. And what happened on the second goal?

Lucas Vazquez (Off 55'): 5.5 — Wasn’t strong and his day was made to look worse by how well Real looked after he left the pitch.

Raul Asencio: 6 — Dodged ignominy when VAR ruled Raphinha dove on what would’ve been a decisive penalty.

Antonio Rudiger (Off 111'): 7 — A force who always seems to arrive in the big moments. Great in and out of possession. Should he or Courtois have taken command of Yamal’s excellent pass for Barca’s late equalizer? That has to knock down his score a smidge on an otherwise brilliant day, and his tantrum in the second period of extra time detracts from a laudable 111 minutes.

Ferland Mendy (Off 11'): N/A — An early collision with Kounde ended his day with an upper leg ailment.

Aurelien Tchouameni: 7 — He was everywhere. Non-stop engine.

Fede Valverde: 7 — Fought through a substandard day, especially with the ball at his feet. Made an otherworldly intervention to possibly save a goal in the 112th minute.

Dani Ceballos (Off 55'): 5 — Got sucked into Yamal as one of the players who might’ve picked up Pedri on the opener.

Rodrygo (Off HT): 5 — Sacrificed at halftime thanks to Real’s most punchless first 45 minutes.

Jude Bellingham: 7— Theatrics cost him a chance to harry Pedri’s beautiful ball on Barca’s opener, but he made several brilliant decisions and reads to keep Real in it.

Vinicius Junior: 6.5 — A four for the first half and an 8.5 for the second.

Subs

Fran Garcia (On 11'): 6 — Delivered one of the only truly dangerous chances of Real’s first half.

Kylian Mbappe (On HT): 7.5 — So smart on the free kick goal but he could’ve easily had 2-3 goals and you expect a player of his caliber to deliver another one.

Luka Modric (On 55'): 6.5 — A very veteran performance. Didn’t miss a pass before extra time. Ironically, his effort to Diaz was stolen for the winner.

Arda Guler (On 55'): 8 — An electric performance with a high motor. His ceiling is cathedral.

Brahim Diaz (On 90+2'): 5 — What was he waiting for? Lazy play waiting for Modric’s dangerous exit pass allowed Kounde to produce winner.

Endrick (On 111'): N/A