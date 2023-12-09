Copa America 2024 host cities and stadiums: Where will the games be played?

The expanded Copa America 2024 is heading to the United States of America and it is going to be an incredible tournament with 16 teams squaring off across 14 stadiums and 13 host cities.

Bring it on.

[ MORE: Full schedule, dates, groups for Copa America 2024 ]

CONMEBOL’s 10 teams will be joined by six teams from CONCACAF as the USMNT pit their wits against South America’s finest in a tournament which will be crucial as they continue to build towards the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

Below is everything you need to know about the cities and stadiums where the games at Copa America 2024 will be held.

Where will the Copa America 2024 games be held?

The Copa America 2024 winner will be crowned at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on July 14.

The opening game of the tournament will be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on June 20 and there will be games at the stadiums below.

Austin: Q2 Stadium (capacity - 20,738)

Atlanta: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (capacity - 71,000)

Charlotte: Bank of America Stadium (capacity - 74,867)

Dallas: AT&T Stadium (capacity - 80,000)

Houston: NRG Stadium (capacity - 72,220)

Kansas City: Arrowhead and Children’s Mercy Park (capacity - 76,416 and 18,467)

Los Angeles: SoFi Stadium (capacity - 70,240)

Las Vegas: Allegiant Stadium (capacity - 61,000)

Miami: Hard Rock Stadium (capacity - 64,767)

New York/New Jersey: MetLife Stadium (capacity - 82,566)

Orlando: Exploria Stadium (capacity - 25,500)

Phoenix: State Farm Stadium (capacity - 63,400)

Santa Clara: Levi’s Stadium (capacity - 68,500)

