Argentina vs Ecuador: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

Red-hot Copa America favorites Argentina take on Ecuador in a tricky looking quarterfinal in Houston, Texas on Thursday.

So far Lionel Messi and Co. have made light work of Copa America, winning all three of their group games without conceding a goal as they beat Canada, Chile and Peru. But now the quality really starts to ramp up as a young, hungry Ecuadorian side awaits in Texas. The embarrassment of riches Lionel Scaloni has to choose from is why Argentina, the reigning Copa America and World Cup champs, are expected to win it all again this summer. But it’s all about getting the balance right in attack to get the best out of Messi while also being clinical as Lautaro Martinez has looked sharp off the bench and Julian Alvarez is buzzing around as he loves to do.

Ecuador looked decent in Group B as they beat Jamaica and drew with Mexico after opening up with a surprise loss to Venezuela. Felix Sanchez’s team were very good at the 2022 World Cup and that tournament experience for so many young players will be invaluable, even though they know they are coming up against a juggernaut. Moises Caicedo, Enner Valencia and Piero Hincapie are the stars through the spine of their team, but they have lost six of their last seven competitive games against Argentina.

How to watch Argentina vs Ecuador, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9pm ET, Thursday (July 4)

Stadium: NRG Stadium, Houston

How to watch on TV, stream in USA: Fox Sports

Argentina team news, focus

All of the focus will be on who starts up top as Lautaro Martinez is pushing hard to make the lineup again. Messi had some hamstring discomfort and didn’t feature against Peru, but he will come back into the starting lineup. So too will Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul and Julian Alvarez after being rested against Peru. This Argentine side are so talented going forward but they’ve also become a monstrously good defensive unit.

Ecuador team news, focus

Ecuador will look to keep it tight and find veteran forward Enner Valencia on the counter. Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo will enjoy going up against his former Brighton teammate Mac Allister in midfield and if Ecuador can cut off the supply line to Messi centrally, they will have some joy. That’s a big if though.

Argentina vs Ecuador prediction

All signs point towards an Argentina win and they will get it. Yes they’re wonderful to watch in midfield and attack but the way they stifle opponents and give them absolute no hope of scoring is the big change in their tactics and why they’ve been so successful in recent years. Argentina 2-0 Ecuador.