The United States men’s national team completed their shocking exit from the 2024 Copa America with a 1-0 loss to Uruguay in Kansas City on Monday.

There were some strong performances in a desperate display from the Yanks, but none were good enough to drive Gregg Berhalter’s men into the knockout rounds.

Will it cost him his job?

That’s above our pay grade, but here are player ratings from the third and final match of the United States’ Copa America.

USMNT player ratings versus Uruguay

Matt Turner: 6 — Three saves and eight recoveries. His distribution was clearly hampered by an injury, and there should be questions about whether a 100% Ethan Horvath or Sean Johnson would’ve been a wiser choice.

Antonee Robinson: 7 — He may well be one of the best left backs in the world. This wasn’t his best game, but he was pretty good.

Tim Ream (Off 90'): 6.5 — Lost the header to Ronald Araujo that preceded Olivera’s goal, but made several big interventions including a huge clearance when the referee allowed a quick restart. Sent 10 balls into the final third.

Chris Richards: 5 — Won several good duels but there’s a desperation to this young back’s game that begs for a bit more maturity. Those are the risks of playing a young CB.

Joe Scally (On 79'): 7 — It’s been a good tournament for the Gladbach man, who showed intensity and athleticism on the right flank. Toughness, too, as he played through a pair of injuries,.

Yunus Musah (Off 72'): 5 — Just 17 touches in 72 minutes.

Tyler Adams: 6.5 — Solid as usual. Good to see him go 90 minutes

Weston McKennie: 4.5 — The effort and energy was there as usual but everything else was sloppy. Lost 10 of 12 duels. Passed at 69%. It was surprising he was not removed earlier in the game.

Christian Pulisic: 6 — Struggled to create for others but got off a game-high three shots. He’s not why they lost, but he’s at the standard where it’s expected that he is why they win. Got targeted as usual by a tough Uruguay.

Giovanni Reyna: 6.5 — Could’ve had two assists another day, and played bigger than his size. Was taken out of the game for periods of time.

Folarin Balogun (Off 41'): 6 — Helped set the tone with aggressive pressing and physical play up top. Suffered a pair of injuries, the latter a hip ailment that left him unable to continue in the match.

USMNT subs

Ricardo Pepi (On 41'): 6 — Some solid hold-up play but never looked likely to score.

Josh Sargent (On 72'): 6.5 — Flickered on and off, sometimes very brightly, in limited minutes.

Haji Wright (On 79'): N/A — Nearly forced a ball over the line and had a couple good knockdowns. He’s earned more playing time in big games than he gets from Berhalter.

Malik Tillman (On 90'): N/A