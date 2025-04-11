 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals
Capitals beat the Hurricanes in a shootout to secure the 1st playoff seed in the Eastern Conference
nbc_smx_insidersmxfacts_250410.jpg
Supercross 2025 Philadelphia preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Five
Alcaraz advances to face in-form Fils on tough day for seeds at Monte Carlo Masters

Top Clips

workday_site.jpg
Augusta could be ‘torture chamber’ on Friday
nbc_golf_schefflerclip_250410.jpg
Scheffler again played all the right shots in Rd 1
nbc_golf_abergintv_250410.jpg
Åberg: Played disciplined round to open Masters

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Braves OF Ronald Acuña Jr. to have knee reevaluated as the slugger works to return to lineup

  
Published April 10, 2025 10:53 PM
Veen must hit the ground running for Rockies
April 10, 2025 02:13 PM
Eric Samulski dives into the expectations surrounding former top-30 prospect Zac Veen being called up by the Colorado Rockies, where he could be worth a fantasy flyer if he hits the ground running at Coors Field.

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will have his injured left knee reevaluated next week as he works to return to the Atlanta lineup after ACL surgery last year.

Acuña, who tore his left ACL on May 26 and had surgery on June 6, will travel to Los Angeles for the checkup, Braves manager Brian Snitker said Thursday.

Acuña has been taking live batting practice, but has not been cleared to do any start-and-stop running or cutting, Snitker said. The 27-year-old slugger has not run out of the batter’s box in his workouts.

“They just have to check him out and sign off on it before they can do that,” Snitker said. “And I think this was just part of the plan initially. I don’t think he’s going to rush it or anything. This has been the case from the get go.”

Acuña was hurt after 49 games last season and hit just .250 with four home runs, one year after winning the National League MVP with 41 home runs, 73 steals and a .337 batting average.

“It’s going to be about, just like other guys that miss spring training, getting his body in shape when he gets cleared,” Snitker said.

The Braves have struggled without Acuña in the lineup this season. Atlanta lost nine of its first 11 games and were tied for 28th with 34 runs scored entering play Thursday.