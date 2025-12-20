Padres re-sign King to $75 million, 3-year deal that allows him to opt out after ’26 and ’27

SAN DIEGO — Michael King is staying with the San Diego Padres.

The right-hander signed a $75 million, three-year contract that allows him to opt out after the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

As part of the agreement announced Friday, King gets a $12 million signing bonus in three $4 million installments, within 30 days of the deal’s approval by Major League Baseball, and on Jan. 15 in both 2027 and 2028.

He receives a $5 million salary next season and has a $28 million player option for 2027 with a $5 million buyout. If that is exercised, he could exercise a $30 million player option for 2028 with no buyout.

King also gets a hotel suite on road trips.

King, who turns 31 in May, went 5-3 with a 3.44 ERA in 15 starts for the Padres last season. He missed time on the injured list with a pinched nerve in his right shoulder and then later with left knee inflammation.

San Diego lost frontline starter Dylan Cease to Toronto in free agency this month, and Yu Darvish is likely to miss the entire 2026 season following elbow surgery. King, however, rejoins a rotation that also features Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove, who is expected back from Tommy John surgery.

King rejected a $22,025,000 qualifying offer from the Padres last month. They acquired him from the Yankees in the December 2023 trade that sent Juan Soto and Trent Grisham to New York.

In two seasons as a member of San Diego’s rotation, King is 18-12 with a 3.10 ERA. He made 30 starts and one relief appearance in 2024, going 13-9 with a 2.95 ERA.

King was primarily a reliever with the Yankees. He is 31-29 with a 3.24 ERA and seven saves in 161 games (64 starts) over seven major league seasons with New York and San Diego.