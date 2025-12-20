Orioles acquire RHP Shane Baz in trade from Tampa Bay for 4 minor leaguers and a draft pick

The Baltimore Orioles acquired right-hander Shane Baz from the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday for four minor leaguers and a draft pick.

The 26-year-old Baz went 10-12 with a 4.87 ERA last season in 31 starts. It was his first full season after Tommy John surgery. He also went 4-3 with a 3.06 ERA in 14 starts in 2024.

Baltimore, which landed free agent slugger Pete Alonso with a $155 million contract, is also trying to remake its pitching staff after a poor 2025 and a trade that sent right-hander Grayson Rodriguez to the Los Angeles Angels.

Baz was a first-round draft pick by Pittsburgh back in 2017, and he was traded to Tampa Bay in 2018 in a deal that sent Chris Archer to the Pirates. He was part of the U.S. Olympic team in 2021 before making his big league debut later that year.

He dealt with elbow problems in 2022 and eventually needed Tommy John surgery.

Baz had a $1.45 million salary last season and is likely to double that for 2026.

In the trade, the Rays acquired catcher Caden Bodine, outfielder Slater de Brun, right-hander Michael Forret, outfielder Austin Overn and a competitive balance pick (No. 33) in next year’s draft.

The Orioles designated left-hander Josh Walker for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

Baltimore can keep Baz for at least three seasons before he would become a free agent. To get him, the Orioles gave up Bodine and de Brun, the 30th and 37th picks in this year’s draft. Bodine hit .326 in 11 games for Class A Delmarva.

The 21-year-old Forret went 2-2 with a 1.58 ERA in 74 innings across Class A and Double-A in 2025.

Also Friday, the Orioles announced their 2026 big league coaching staff under new manager Craig Albernaz: Pitching coach Drew French, assistant pitching coach Mitch Plassmeyer, pitching strategy coach Ryan Klimek and third base coach Buck Britton remain on the staff. The team has added bench coach Donnie Ecker, hitting coach Dustin Lind, assistant hitting coach Brady North, first base coach Jason Bourgeois, bullpen coach Hank Conger, infield coach Miguel Cairo and field coordinator and catching coach Joe Singley.