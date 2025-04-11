 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Pittsburgh Pirates
Braves OF Ronald Acuña Jr. to have knee reevaluated as the slugger works to return to lineup
nbc_smx_insidersmxfacts_250410.jpg
Supercross 2025 Philadelphia preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Five
Alcaraz advances to face in-form Fils on tough day for seeds at Monte Carlo Masters

Top Clips

nbc_golf_schefflerclip_250410.jpg
Scheffler again played all the right shots in Rd 1
nbc_golf_abergintv_250410.jpg
Åberg: Played disciplined round to open Masters
nbc_golf_golfpodroryclip_250410.jpg
‘Soft, unforced errors’ cost Rory on Thursday

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

Augusta could be 'torture chamber' on Friday

April 10, 2025 09:17 PM
Rex is looking for Scottie Scheffler to "set the pace" on Friday, while Lav is excited for potential carnage at Augusta. Plus: Is the Masters race already down to just six players?

nbc_golf_golfpodroryclip_250410.jpg
06:03
‘Soft, unforced errors’ cost Rory on Thursday
nbc_golf_gcpodpicksmenu_250409.jpg
09:06
Masters picks — and Concessions Champions Dinner
nbc_golf_sales_gcp_workday_250409.jpg
02:47
Fast Masters start crucial for Rory, but how fast?
nbc_golf_rexlav_top10sv2_250407.jpg
11:41
McIlroy, Scheffler highlight Masters favorites
nbc_golf_gc_cabrera_250406.jpg
02:15
Cabrera wins PGA Tour Champions event in Florida
nbc_golf_penskev3_250405.jpg
01:18
Does Novak have chance to win Valero Texas Open?
carlagolf.jpg
08:06
Bernat Escuder leans on Spanish roots at Augusta
nbc_golf_gc_bernatpresserv2_250405.jpg
05:00
Bernat Escuder might get tattoo after Augusta win
mpx_win.jpg
11:30
Bernat Escuder accepts trophy after win at Augusta
nbc_golf_anwafinalrd_250405.jpg
13:24
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 3
nbc_golf_escuderwin_250405.jpg
04:47
Watch Bernat Escuder win at Augusta
nbc_golf_anwaearlyhls_250405.jpg
05:55
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, early Rd. 3
nbc_golf_gc_mccormickmt_250404.jpg
01:41
McCormick tapes mouth shut to control anger
nbc_golf_gc_happyhour_250404.jpg
03:59
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Texas Open
nbc_golf_gc_harmon_250404.jpg
05:31
Harman excels with new putter at Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_nicklausmiller_250404.jpg
01:25
Nicklaus Miller striving to live up to his names
nbc_golf_spiethhighlights_250404.jpg
07:59
Spieth shows good and bad side at Valero, Round 2
nbc_golf_lf_romineburko_250404.jpg
04:59
Revuelta, Escuder chasing leaders at Augusta
nbc_golf_lf_romerointv_250404.jpg
05:53
Romero hoping to focus on the moment at Augusta
nbc_golf_lf_ganneintv_250404.jpg
06:14
Ganne ‘lucky’ to have experience at Augusta
ANWA.jpg
09:10
Inside Augusta National Women’s Amateur standings
nbc_golf_skipping16_250404.jpg
02:32
Woad, others skip the water at Augusta’s No. 16
nbc_golf_spiethreax_250403.jpg
03:14
Spieth ‘very pleased’ with first round at Valero
romero_site.jpg
07:09
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 2
romero_site.jpg
06:14
Leaderboard ‘same but different’ entering Augusta
ganne_site.jpg
06:29
Amateur Ganne looked ‘very comfortable’ in Round 1
nbc_golf_meghaganne_250402.jpg
04:17
Ganne: Record-setting round came to me in a dream
nbc_golf_aonnext10andswing5_250402.jpg
01:22
Lee, Woodland jump up in Aon standings
nbc_golf_mattmccartyintv_250402.jpg
07:19
McCarty: ‘I feel really good’ heading into Masters
nbc_golf_asterisk_250401.jpg
05:06
History backing Talley, atop her game at Augusta

nbc_golf_schefflerclip_250410.jpg
02:28
Scheffler again played all the right shots in Rd 1
nbc_golf_abergintv_250410.jpg
01:22
Åberg: Played disciplined round to open Masters
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250410.jpg
01:26
Scheffler kept things simple in Masters Round 1
nbc_golf_brysonintv_250410.jpg
01:33
DeChambeau: Not ‘dialed in’ despite 3 under Rd. 1
nbc_golf_justinroseintv_250410.jpg
02:22
Augusta knowledge helps Rose lead Masters early
nbc_golf_postroundintvs_250410.jpg
02:41
15th green frustrates Masters field on Thursday
nbc_dps_joevardoninterview_250410.jpg
13:09
Lakers had ‘genuine emotion’ in Luka’s DAL return
nbc_smx_insidersmxfacts_250410.jpg
04:10
SMX breaks season record with 18 winners in 2025
nbc_smx_insidernxtbets_250410.jpg
03:45
Webb the heavy favorite to win 450SX title
nbc_smx_insider30board_250410.jpg
17:29
450SX race, East/West Showdown headline Philly
nbc_smx_insiderninkovichintv_250410.jpg
07:28
Ninkovich compares last lap to final NFL drive
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_v2_250410.jpg
01:22
Who will be selected top-five in 2025 NFL Draft?
nbc_roto_murray_250410.jpg
01:06
More QB rushes would give Murray ‘top-5 upside’
nbc_roto_lawrence_250410.jpg
01:18
‘Long way to go’ for Lawrence’s fantasy viability
nbc_fnia_recap_250410.jpg
07:43
FNIA mock recap: Pats take Campbell over Hunter
nbc_fnia_28to32_250410.jpg
16:08
FNIA NFL mock draft 2025: Picks 28-32
nbc_fnia_22to27_250410.jpg
14:41
FNIA NFL mock draft 2025: Picks 22-27
nbc_fnia_16to21_250410.jpg
13:10
FNIA NFL mock draft 2025: Picks 16-21
nbc_golf_kimlangersmith_250410.jpg
02:48
Kim, Langer, Smith pleased after ‘tricky’ Round 1
nbc_golf_lfharmonfeature_v2_250410.jpg
07:01
How golf changed Harmon — and how he changed golf
nbc_roto_brandonpfaadt_250410.jpg
01:26
‘Cause for optimism’ with Pfaadt in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_rotoplayer_250410.jpg
04:55
Fantasy impact of Murray saying he has to run more
nbc_roto_zacveen_250410.jpg
01:28
Veen must hit the ground running for Rockies
nbc_roto_pablolopez_250410.jpg
01:43
Lopez expected to be placed on 15-day IL
nbc_dls_lukareturn_250410.jpg
07:10
Luka’s return to Dallas an unforgettable moment
nbc_rtf_storylines_250410.jpg
16:12
What’s next for Indiana, Wisconsin and USC?
nbc_cbb_usciriafencomp_250410.jpg
02:33
HLs: Best of Iriafen from USC’s historic season
danlanning.jpg
03:31
Can Lanning reload Oregon for next season?
nbc_rtf_pennstate_250410.jpg
05:16
Can Penn State finally get over the hump in 2025?
Moore.jpg
05:37
How can Michigan improve its offense next season?