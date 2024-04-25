 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies
Fantasy baseball exit velocity sleepers
nbc_indyowardintv_220501.jpg
IndyCar at Barber Motorsports Park: How to watch on NBC, start times, schedules, streaming
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_dps_drafthottakes_240425.jpg
Dan Patrick Show’s hottest takes for the NFL draft
nbc_pft_lionsv2_240425.jpg
Lions extend St. Brown, Sewell ahead of NFL draft
nbc_pft_boldpredictions_240425.jpg
NFL draft bold predictions: Vikings stay at No. 11

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies
Fantasy baseball exit velocity sleepers
nbc_indyowardintv_220501.jpg
IndyCar at Barber Motorsports Park: How to watch on NBC, start times, schedules, streaming
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_dps_drafthottakes_240425.jpg
Dan Patrick Show’s hottest takes for the NFL draft
nbc_pft_lionsv2_240425.jpg
Lions extend St. Brown, Sewell ahead of NFL draft
nbc_pft_boldpredictions_240425.jpg
NFL draft bold predictions: Vikings stay at No. 11

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Newcastle vs Sheffield United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published April 25, 2024 11:39 AM

Newcastle United look to bounce back from a midweek stumble and restore their top-six hopes by relegating 20th-place Sheffield United at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

The Magpies fell 2-0 at Crystal Palace with an uninspiring display that sunk them behind Manchester United in the race for sixth place, but have been a different animal at home this season.

WATCH NEWCASTLE vs SHEFFIELD UNITED LIVE

Sheffield United hung tough with Manchester United before losing 4-2 at midweek, and their 16 points have them 10 points back of 17th-place Nottingham Forest with a maximum of 12 points available to them.

A loss Saturday would relegated the Blades to the Championship, as would a win by Nottingham Forest at home to Manchester City or a draw with Newcastle and a positive result from Luton Town at Wolves.

How to watch Newcastle vs Sheffield United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Online: Premier League on Peacock

Newcastle United focus, team news

OUT: Sandro Tonali (suspension), Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Callum Wilson (chest), Joelinton (thigh), Nick Pope (shoulder), Lewis Miley (lower back), Miguel Almiron (knee), Kieran Trippier (calf), Joe Willock (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Matt Targett (achilles), Tino Livramento (ankle)

Sheffield United focus, team news

OUT: John Egan (ankle), George Baldock (calf), Max Lowe (ankle), Chris Basham (ankle), Tom Davies (thigh), Daniel Jebbison (illness), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh), James McAtee (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Jack Robinson (ankle), Rhian Brewster (thigh), Oliver McBurnie (thigh)