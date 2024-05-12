Jett can take SX 'to a new level' after 450 title

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 16 Denver Chase Sexton next to stanchion.JPG
Chase Sexton wins the 2024 Supercross season finale; Jett Lawrence crowned champion
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
IndyCar drivers have plenty of snark and insults after Sonsio Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
nbc_imsa_lagsecaqual_240511.jpg
IMSA Laguna Seca starting lineup: Sebastien Bourdais continues Cadillac pole run to start 2024

Top Clips

nbc_sx_250recap_240511.jpg
Hampshire clinches 250 West, Vialle takes East
nbc_sx_sexton_240511.jpg
Sexton ‘in a good spot’ ahead of Motocross season
nbc_sx_lawrence_240511.jpg
Jett becomes third rookie to win 450SX title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 16 Denver Chase Sexton next to stanchion.JPG
Chase Sexton wins the 2024 Supercross season finale; Jett Lawrence crowned champion
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
IndyCar drivers have plenty of snark and insults after Sonsio Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
nbc_imsa_lagsecaqual_240511.jpg
IMSA Laguna Seca starting lineup: Sebastien Bourdais continues Cadillac pole run to start 2024

Top Clips

nbc_sx_250recap_240511.jpg
Hampshire clinches 250 West, Vialle takes East
nbc_sx_sexton_240511.jpg
Sexton ‘in a good spot’ ahead of Motocross season
nbc_sx_lawrence_240511.jpg
Jett becomes third rookie to win 450SX title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jett can take SX 'to a new level' after 450 title

May 12, 2024 12:15 AM
Jason Weigandt, James Stewart and Ricky Carmichael discuss Jett Lawrence becoming the third rookie to win the Supercross 450 class title after Round 17.