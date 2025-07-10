Rory heats up late in Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2024 Rd 06 Spring Creek Misc for Preview.JPG
Spring Creek Motocross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025
Aryna Sabalenka jokes about avoiding a post-loss news conference at Wimbledon like the one in Paris
Genesis Scottish Open Rory McIlroy
Jake Knapp shares Scottish Open lead with 64 as McIlroy shakes off rust and salvages 68

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottiesegment_250710.jpg
How Scheffler’s game translates to links golf
nbc_cyc_tdfs6ehlv4_250710.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 6
nbc_smx_smxfacts_250710.jpg
Martin’s remarkable consistency; ageless Cairoli

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2024 Rd 06 Spring Creek Misc for Preview.JPG
Spring Creek Motocross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025
Aryna Sabalenka jokes about avoiding a post-loss news conference at Wimbledon like the one in Paris
Genesis Scottish Open Rory McIlroy
Jake Knapp shares Scottish Open lead with 64 as McIlroy shakes off rust and salvages 68

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottiesegment_250710.jpg
How Scheffler’s game translates to links golf
nbc_cyc_tdfs6ehlv4_250710.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 6
nbc_smx_smxfacts_250710.jpg
Martin’s remarkable consistency; ageless Cairoli

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rory heats up late in Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1

July 10, 2025 07:23 PM
Rory McIlroy found something in the last few holes on Genesis Scottish Open Thursday. Watch his highlights, post-round interview and Golf Central's reaction.
Up Next
nbc_golf_scottiesegment_250710.jpg
7:34
How Scheffler’s game translates to links golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_poppertfeature_250709.jpg
4:41
Popert: My determination never wavered
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kordapresser_250709.jpg
4:34
Korda emphasizes ‘balance’ for Evian Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiedeskreax_250709.jpg
7:31
Scheffler bringing ‘clear game plan’ to Scotland
Now Playing
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250709.jpg
6:02
Moore, Popert accept U.S. Adaptive Open medals
Now Playing
nbc_golf_togisalahit_250708.jpg
5:13
The unshakable optimism of Max Togisala
Now Playing
nbc_golf_adaptiveopenhlsintvs_250708.jpg
9:08
HLs: Sengul leads after ‘moving day’ at Woodmont
Now Playing
andy_site.jpg
8:21
How USGA made Woodmont accessible yet challenging
Now Playing
nbc_golf_campbellsound_250706.jpg
6:25
Campbell: ‘Crazy’ to win twice in return to Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_grillosound_250706.jpg
1:26
Grillo proud despite John Deere playoff loss
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_roryscottiegcpod_250709.jpg
06:22
How is McIlroy preparing for Scottish Open?
nbc_golf_veldman_250708.jpg
05:03
‘Heroism': Veldman inspires on and off golf course
lawlor.jpg
05:57
Lawlor feeling ‘pretty good’ at U.S. Adaptive Open
nbc_golf_tingintv_250708.jpg
07:42
Ting has heavy heart ahead of professional debut
nbc_golf_keeganintv_250708.jpg
06:17
Can Bradley be his best as a playing captain?
nbc_golf_baileybish_250708.jpg
05:04
Inside Bish’s emotional golf journey
nbc_golf_scottishopenroundtable_250708.jpg
03:37
Is McIlroy or Scheffler the PGA Tour POTY?
nbc_golf_xanderroundtable_250708.jpg
11:46
Schauffele: Full chase mode going into Scotland
nbc_golf_adaptiveopenplayerfeature_250707.jpg
05:16
‘Made my life better': How golfer’s spirit won out
korda_site.jpg
07:35
No need for panic button on Korda, winless in 2025
campbell_site.jpg
05:38
Campbell’s unique style, story have place on Tour
adaptive_site.jpg
09:02
‘Big, big deal': U.S. Adaptive Open gets under way
nbc_golf_homasound_250705.jpg
07:37
Homa ‘wouldn’t change much’ in position at JDC
nbc_golf_dpwthl_250705.jpg
01:25
Highlights: 2025 BMW International Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_davisint_250705.jpg
01:45
Thompson remaining ‘patient’ at John Deere Classic
nbc_golf_maxhoma2_250704.jpg
05:20
Attitude has Homa in a great spot at John Deere
nbc_golf_davisthompsonv2_250704.jpg
05:46
2024 John Deere champ Thompson in position again
nbc_golf_gc_maxhoma_250703.jpg
07:33
Looking better, Homa fires 8 under John Deere Rd 1
nbc_golf_lpgacollegiate_250702.jpg
04:44
Inside LPGA’s Collegiate Advancement Pathway
nbc_golf_hunterreport_250702.jpg
05:36
John Deere a great opportunity for young players
nbc_golf_johnsonintv_250702.jpg
10:40
Johnson talks turning 50, golf future, Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gcpodclip_250702.jpg
06:40
John Deere benefiting from Tour’s new structure
nbc_golf_harringtonintv_250701.jpg
10:46
Paddy: USSO, Senior Tour let me relive past glory
nbc_golf_lasassointv_250701.jpg
07:17
La Sasso: PGA Tour ‘makes my younger self scream’
nbc_golf_rickieintvreax_250701.jpg
10:43
John Deere a big week for Fowler, others on bubble
nbc_golf_gc_lpgacompetition_250630.jpg
06:36
Why has LPGA had no multi-time winners this year?
brooks_site.jpg
05:52
Collin comments, broadcast ball search, tantrums
patrick_site.jpg
09:06
Lynch: ‘Toxic’ Reed in Ryder Cup ‘outlandish’ idea
nbc_golf_gt_upcomingevents_250630.jpg
06:18
How ‘roster construction’ impacts Ryder Cup bubble
nbc_golf_aldrichinterviews_250629.jpg
05:07
Potgieter’s first PGA Tour win ‘a grind’

Latest Clips

nbc_cyc_tdfs6ehlv4_250710.jpg
28:47
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 6
nbc_smx_smxfacts_250710.jpg
03:04
Martin’s remarkable consistency; ageless Cairoli
nbc_dps_themizinterview_250710.jpg
16:12
The Miz: Flacco is taking Browns to the Super Bowl
nbc_dps_mattryaninterview_250710.jpg
17:01
Ryan weighs in on what makes a QB a Hall of Famer
nbc_dps_jeromebettisinterview_250710.jpg
09:56
Bettis believes Steelers will emphasize run game
nbc_dps_granthillinterview_250710.jpg
13:19
Hill: Flagg in a ‘great spot’ under Kidd in Dallas
nbc_imsa_mosportprev_250710.jpg
15:03
IMSA preview: Chevrolet Grand Prix in Canada
nbc_smx_30board_250710(2).jpg
16:35
Webb out for rest of MX; Spring Creek preview
sextonbets.jpg
02:39
Sexton at +787 odds has chance of beating Lawrence
nbc_smx_martinintv_250710.jpg
04:32
Martin brothers cherish ‘special’ Spring Creek
nbc_roto_bijanrobinson_250710.jpg
01:10
Robinson: ATL has ‘outlandish goals’ for run game
nbc_roto_marvinmimsjr_250710.jpg
01:18
Could Mims Jr. emerge as a WR2 for the Broncos?
Stage_7_prev_raw.jpg
05:27
Can Van der Poel outlast Pogacar on Stage 7?
nbc_roto_kim_250710.jpg
02:01
Kim should settle in as Rays starting shortstop
nbc_roto_bregman_250710.jpg
01:14
Cora: Bregman has ‘good chance’ to return soon
nbc_roto_sengamanaea_250710.jpg
01:45
What Senga, Manaea returns mean for fantasy, Mets
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd1_250710.jpg
12:24
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open First Round
nbc_golf_roryandviktor_250710.jpg
05:29
McIlroy, Hovland talk Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
nbc_roto_jaccaglianone_250710.jpg
01:22
Royals’ Caglianone on verge of ‘hot stretch’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250710.jpg
02:37
PFT PM Mailbag: Biggest sleeper in the AFC
nbc_pftpm_dsanderssalcap_250710.jpg
05:59
Unpacking Deion calling for an NCAAF salary cap
nbc_pftpm_newexdirector_250710.jpg
03:07
How new NFLPA executive director could affect NFL
nbc_pftpm_nflparules_250710.jpg
04:49
Inside NFLPA’s rules for changing leadership
nbc_pftpm_lloydhowell_250710.jpg
07:44
NFLPA’s Howell faces conflict of interest scrutiny
nbc_golf_lpga_nellykordaintv_250710.jpg
02:16
Korda interviewed by sister after 4 under Thursday
nbc_pftpm_legalfees_250710.jpg
07:05
NFL plans to seek $12 million in legal fees
nbc_pftpm_collusionrecap_250710.jpg
08:19
What NFLPA appealing collusion ruling could entail
nbc_bte_acesmystics_250710.jpg
01:46
Mystics have a ‘scary line’ against the Aces
nbc_rtf_cfpexpansion_250710.jpg
06:46
Should College Football Playoff expand again?
nbc_rtf_bigtentitle_250710.jpg
04:53
Who will make 2025 Big Ten Championship Game?