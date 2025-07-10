 Skip navigation
Top News

Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025
Aryna Sabalenka jokes about avoiding a post-loss news conference at Wimbledon like the one in Paris
Genesis Scottish Open Rory McIlroy
Jake Knapp shares Scottish Open lead with 64 as McIlroy shakes off rust and salvages 68
Baltimore Orioles v Atlanta Braves
Orioles trade reliever Bryan Baker to Rays for 37th pick in draft

Top Clips

sextonbets.jpg
Sexton at +787 odds has chance of beating Lawrence
nbc_smx_martinintv_250710.jpg
Martin brothers cherish ‘special’ Spring Creek
nbc_roto_bijanrobinson_250710.jpg
Robinson: ATL has ‘outlandish goals’ for run game

Watch Now

Could Mims Jr. emerge as a WR2 for the Broncos?

July 10, 2025 03:13 PM
Denny Carter discusses the potential for Marvin Mims Jr. as a potential starting wide receiver for the Denver Broncos this season.

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250710.jpg
02:37
PFT PM Mailbag: Biggest sleeper in the AFC
nbc_pftpm_dsanderssalcap_250710.jpg
05:59
Unpacking Deion calling for an NCAAF salary cap
nbc_pftpm_newexdirector_250710.jpg
03:07
How new NFLPA executive director could affect NFL
nbc_pftpm_nflparules_250710.jpg
04:49
Inside NFLPA’s rules for changing leadership
nbc_pftpm_lloydhowell_250710.jpg
07:44
NFLPA’s Howell faces conflict of interest scrutiny
nbc_pftpm_legalfees_250710.jpg
07:05
NFL plans to seek $12 million in legal fees
nbc_pftpm_collusionrecap_250710.jpg
08:19
What NFLPA appealing collusion ruling could entail
nbc_roto_ford_250709.jpg
01:16
Report: Browns RB Ford likely to start Week 1
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250709.jpg
13:58
PFT PM Mailbag: Best AFC West head coaches ever?
nbc_pft_pftpm_commandersname_250709.jpg
04:06
Are the Commanders inching towards a name change?
nbc_pft_pftpm_bigbillgambling_250709.jpg
03:04
Analyzing big, beautiful bill’s gambling provision
nbc_pft_pftpm_dakprescottgeorgepickens_250709.jpg
04:16
Florio: Pickens has never had high-end QB like Dak
nbc_pft_pftpm_kyrenwilliamsjamescook_250709.jpg
03:38
Williams, Cook have opposing contract approaches
nbc_pft_pftpm_treysmith_250709.jpg
05:47
Will Chiefs work out a long-term deal with Smith?
nbc_pftpm_netflixquarterback_v2_250708.jpg
02:57
Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ is nice ‘background noise’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250708.jpg
15:26
PFT PM Mailbag: Roster cuts without preseason?
nbc_pftpm_asantesamuelsr_250708.jpg
03:57
Florio: Dolphins are ‘stuck’ under Ross’ ownership
nbc_pftpm_aaronrodgers_250708.jpg
06:52
Is Rodgers’ media tour a distraction from winning?
nbc_pftpm_kirkcousins_250708.jpg
05:24
Florio: Cousins felt ‘misled’ by Falcons
nbc_pft_mailbag_250707.jpg
17:57
PFT PM Mailbag: Update on Chiefs stadium decision
nbc_pft_chaseclaypool_250707v2.jpg
02:43
Claypool deserves a ‘second chance’ in NFL
nbc_pft_gamblerbill_250707.jpg
04:21
How the Big, Beautiful Bill impacts gamblers
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250707.jpg
03:14
Kelce predicts teams will attack Hunter on defense
nbc_pft_nflowners_bill_250707.jpg
03:45
Big, Beautiful Bill could’ve affected NFL owners
nbc_pft_commanders_250707.jpg
07:03
Will the Commanders change their team name again?
nbc_roto_bhayshultuten_250703.jpg
01:12
Coen wants to see Tuten improve in pass protection
nbc_pft_hopkins_250703.jpg
04:05
Is wide receiver Hopkins missing piece for Ravens?
nbc_pft_mailbag_250703.jpg
18:12
PFT PM Mailbag: Why haven’t Cowboys paid Parsons?
nbc_pft_smithnflpabook_250703.jpg
03:06
Former NFLPA executive director Smith writes book
nbc_pft_rodgers_250703.jpg
02:04
Rodgers works out with Steelers WRs in Malibu

Latest Clips

sextonbets.jpg
02:39
Sexton at +787 odds has chance of beating Lawrence
nbc_smx_martinintv_250710.jpg
04:32
Martin brothers cherish ‘special’ Spring Creek
nbc_roto_bijanrobinson_250710.jpg
01:10
Robinson: ATL has ‘outlandish goals’ for run game
Stage_7_prev_raw.jpg
05:27
Can Van der Poel outlast Pogacar on Stage 7?
nbc_roto_kim_250710.jpg
02:01
Kim should settle in as Rays starting shortstop
nbc_roto_bregman_250710.jpg
01:14
Cora: Bregman has ‘good chance’ to return soon
nbc_roto_sengamanaea_250710.jpg
01:45
What Senga, Manaea returns mean for fantasy, Mets
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd1_250710.jpg
12:24
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open First Round
nbc_golf_roryandviktor_250710.jpg
05:29
McIlroy, Hovland talk Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
nbc_roto_jaccaglianone_250710.jpg
01:22
Royals’ Caglianone on verge of ‘hot stretch’
nbc_golf_lpga_nellykordaintv_250710.jpg
02:16
Korda interviewed by sister after 4 under Thursday
nbc_bte_acesmystics_250710.jpg
01:46
Mystics have a ‘scary line’ against the Aces
nbc_rtf_cfpexpansion_250710.jpg
06:46
Should College Football Playoff expand again?
nbc_rtf_bigtentitle_250710.jpg
04:53
Who will make 2025 Big Ten Championship Game?
cyclinginterviewsecondplacetourdefrancestagesix.jpg
03:44
Simmons: In cycling, you only remember the winners
nbc_rtf_bigtencoy_250710.jpg
06:25
Moore, Franklin lead Big Ten COTY predictions
nbc_rtf_opoydpoy_250710.jpg
04:18
Under-the-radar Big Ten OPOY, DPOY picks for 2025
nbc_bte_sunsfutures_250710.jpg
02:12
Projecting Suns’ Win Total amid offseason changes
nbc_rtf_bigtenstorylines_250710.jpg
03:17
What are the most interesting Big Ten storylines?
nbc_bte_sinnervsdjokavic_250710.jpg
01:58
Bet Sinner on the moneyline vs. Djokovic in semis
nbc_bte_psgvschelsea_250710.jpg
02:12
PSG in ‘tier by themselves’ ahead of Chelsea bout
nbc_cyc_tdfhealyintv_250710.jpg
02:33
Healy ‘on the pedals all day’ during Stage 6 win
nbc_cyc_tdfs6finish_250710.jpg
10:41
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 6 finish
nbc_roto_wnbadpoy_250710.jpg
01:56
Aces’ Wilson leads DPOY odds in tight race
nbc_golf_lpga_nellyteeshots_250710.jpg
01:12
Korda’s shot nearly strikes her sister, Jessica
nbc_golf_lpga_amundievianrd1hl_250710.jpg
09:13
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 1
oly_cyc_lemondmedalofhonorpiece.jpg
03:06
LeMond receives Congressional Gold Medal
nbc_wnba_wedhlrecap_250710.jpg
02:46
Highlights: Clark returns, Thomas comes up clutch
nbc_dps_joebuckinterviewv2_250709.jpg
12:42
Buck opens up about the challenges of broadcasting
nbc_dps_davanteadamsinterviewv2_250709.jpg
15:51
Adams: Playing with Rodgers ‘changed my life’