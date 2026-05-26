Jonas Vingegaard storms to a fourth Giro d’Italia summit win, stretching his lead past 4 minutes

CARÌ, Switzerland — It’s four out of four for Jonas Vingegaard.

The Danish rider soloed to victory at the end of the tough Stage 16 of the Giro d’Italia to extend his overall lead to more than four minutes.

It was the fourth mountain-top finish in this year’s race and a fourth win for Vingegaard, who triumphed atop Blockhaus, Corno alle Scale and Pila. It was a first victory for him in the leader’s pink jersey, however.

Vingegaard attacked halfway up the top-category slog to the finish in Carì, with 4 miles remaining and no one could stay on the Team Visma-Lease a Bike rider’s wheel.

Vingegaard beat Felix Gall by 69 seconds, with Jai Hindley two seconds further back.

Gall moved into second overall, 4:03 behind Vingegaard. Thymen Arensman is third, 4:27 behind.

Afonso Eulálio, who had worn pink for nine stages before ceding it atop Pila, dropped from second to fifth after cracking on the final climb and crossing the line three minutes after Vingegaard.

The stage crossed the border into Switzerland, with five classified climbs on the 70-mile route from Bellinzona to Carì.

Stage 17 returns to Italy and is a 126-mile route from Cassano d’Adda to Andolo that includes three, third-category climbs.

The Giro ends on Sunday in Rome. The women’s Giro is from May 30 to June 7.