 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
Yankees vs. Royals prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 26
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes look like a powerhouse again, up 2-1 in the East final against the Canadiens
Aryna Sabalenka
Sabalenka’s necklaces sparkle as top-ranked star wins at sunny French Open; Gauff and Osaka advance

Top Clips

Dart5-26Simms.jpg
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Jaxson Dart
nbc_csu_ward_260526.jpg
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Cam Ward
nbc_csu_smith_260526.jpg
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Geno Smith

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
Yankees vs. Royals prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 26
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes look like a powerhouse again, up 2-1 in the East final against the Canadiens
Aryna Sabalenka
Sabalenka’s necklaces sparkle as top-ranked star wins at sunny French Open; Gauff and Osaka advance

Top Clips

Dart5-26Simms.jpg
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Jaxson Dart
nbc_csu_ward_260526.jpg
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Cam Ward
nbc_csu_smith_260526.jpg
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Geno Smith

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jonas Vingegaard storms to a fourth Giro d’Italia summit win, stretching his lead past 4 minutes

  
Published May 26, 2026 12:38 PM
Highlights: Paris–Roubaix 2026
April 12, 2026 01:52 PM
Watch the highlights and best moments from the Paris-Roubaix 2026, a 258.3-kilometer race from Compiègne to the historic Roubaix Velodrome featuring the best men's cyclists in the world.

CARÌ, Switzerland — It’s four out of four for Jonas Vingegaard.

The Danish rider soloed to victory at the end of the tough Stage 16 of the Giro d’Italia to extend his overall lead to more than four minutes.

It was the fourth mountain-top finish in this year’s race and a fourth win for Vingegaard, who triumphed atop Blockhaus, Corno alle Scale and Pila. It was a first victory for him in the leader’s pink jersey, however.

Vingegaard attacked halfway up the top-category slog to the finish in Carì, with 4 miles remaining and no one could stay on the Team Visma-Lease a Bike rider’s wheel.

Vingegaard beat Felix Gall by 69 seconds, with Jai Hindley two seconds further back.

Gall moved into second overall, 4:03 behind Vingegaard. Thymen Arensman is third, 4:27 behind.

Afonso Eulálio, who had worn pink for nine stages before ceding it atop Pila, dropped from second to fifth after cracking on the final climb and crossing the line three minutes after Vingegaard.

The stage crossed the border into Switzerland, with five classified climbs on the 70-mile route from Bellinzona to Carì.

Stage 17 returns to Italy and is a 126-mile route from Cassano d’Adda to Andolo that includes three, third-category climbs.

The Giro ends on Sunday in Rome. The women’s Giro is from May 30 to June 7.