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Vingegaard storms to Piancavallo win to all but seal Giro d’Italia title

  
Published May 30, 2026 11:17 AM
CYCLING-ITA-GIRO

Team Visma Lease a Bike Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard wearing the overall leader’s pink jersey climbs during the 20th stage of the Giro d’Italia 2026 - Tour of Italy cycling race between Gemona del Friuli and Piancavallo, Italy, on May 30, 2026. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP via Getty Images)

LUCA BETTINI/AFP via Getty Images

One down, one to go.

Jonas Vingegaard all but won the Giro d’Italia on Saturday and his attention will soon turn to the Tour de France as he attempts to become the ninth male cyclist to complete the Giro-Tour double.

Vingegaard wrapped up the first part in style, soloing to victory atop Piancavallo at the end of the 20th and penultimate stage to extend his overall lead to more than five minutes from Felix Gall. Jai Hindley remained in third, 6:25 behind Vingegaard.

Sunday’s final stage is a largely processional ride that starts and ends in Rome, where Vingegaard should officially be crowned, making the 29-year-old Dane the eighth male rider to win all three Grand Tours.

He won the Tour de France in 2022 and 2023 and last year clinched his first Spanish Vuelta title.

“I’m a cyclist, I like to win, I want to win as many races as possible and we decided to go for it again today,” Vingegaard said. “Today was the last day in the mountains so everything would be decided so we decided to go all-in for the stage.

“The boys did amazing again today, I had an amazing day also and to now win five stages here and to have a solid lead going into tomorrow is special for me.”

It is the first time Vingegaard has participated in the Giro and the Team Visma-Lease a Bike rider has dominated, living up to his billing as pre-race favorite.

It was another masterclass on Saturday as he made his move with 10.6 kilometers remaining of the final brutal climb and swiftly — and seemingly easily — hoovered up the breakaway riders one by one as he stormed to victory.

Gall edged out Hindley in a sprint for second, 1:15 behind Vingegaard at the end of the 200-kilometer (124-mile) route from Gemona del Friuli that ended with two ascents of the top-category climb to Piancavallo.

It was Vingegaard’s fifth victory at this Giro and he performed his usual celebration: kissing the photo of his family that is on the handlebar of his bicycle, before kissing his wedding ring and raising his arms in the air as he crossed the line.

The women’s Giro started on Saturday and ends on June 7.