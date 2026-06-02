Padres vs Phillies Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 2

The Phillies (30-29) and Padres (32-26) start a three-game series in Philadelphia as both teams look to get back in the win column. Both teams had a day off yesterday ahead of this matchup.

Philadelphia needed a day off after their six-game west coast trip. The Phillies lost two of three to the Dodgers and swept the Padres for a 4-2 record. The Phillies will turn to Aaron Nola, which has resulted in four wins over his last five starts as he has 21 strikeouts to five walks.

San Diego is 1-6 over the last seven games and are currently riding a two-game losing streak. The Padres have been outscored 33-18 in the past seven games and scored more than three runs two times. San Diego is 8-3 when Randy Vasquez pitches this season, but dropped the previous two.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Padres at Phillies



Date: Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Time: 6:40 PM EST

Site: Citizen Bank Park

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Padres at the Phillies

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: San Diego Padres (+123), Philadelphia Phillies (-148)

Spread: Padres +1.5 (-176), Phillies -1.5 (+145)

Total: 8.0

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Phillies



Tuesday’s pitching matchup (June 2): Aaron Nola vs. Randy Vasquez



Padres: Randy Vaquez

2026 stats: 60.1 IP, 5-3, 3.28 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 47 Ks, 17 BB



Phillies: Aaron Nola

2026 Stats: 56.2 IP, 3-4, 5.72 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 56 Ks, 18 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not



The Padres’ Shohei Ohtani is hitting .280 with 58 hits and 102 total bases over 207 at-bats

is hitting .280 with 58 hits and 102 total bases over 207 at-bats The Padres’ Kyle Tucker is hitting .242 with 50 hits and 45 strikeouts over 207 at-bats

is hitting .242 with 50 hits and 45 strikeouts over 207 at-bats The Phillies’ Corbin Carroll is hitting .287 with 58 hits and 108 total bases over 202 at-bats

is hitting .287 with 58 hits and 108 total bases over 202 at-bats The Phillies’ Geraldo Perdomo is hitting .224 with 43 hits and 30 strikeouts over 192 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Phillies



The Padres are 32-26 ATS

The Phillies are an MLB-worst 19-40 ATS

The Padres are 33-24-1 to the Under, ranking second-best

The Phillies are 32-25-2 to the Under, ranking fifth-best

The Padres are 13-11 ATS on the road

The Phillies are an MLB-worst 8-22 ATS at home

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Phillies

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Padres and the Phillies:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phillies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phillies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Over on the Game Total of 8.0

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