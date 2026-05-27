Jonas Vingegaard keeps overall lead as Michael Valgren wins Giro d’Italia stage and celebrates with son’s lucky charm

ANDALO, Italy — A few meters from the finish line, Michael Valgren pulled his son’s lucky charm from his back pocket and raised it high as he cruised to victory in the 17th stage of the Giro d’Italia for the best win of his career.

Jonas Vingegaard, meanwhile, finished safely with the peloton to protect his overall lead at the Grand Tour race.

Valgren explained his celebration by saying his son had given him a Pokémon chip in the team colors.

It was the first Giro win — and first Grand Tour win — for the 34-year-old Danish rider, who broke away from the leading group with about 0.6 miles to go in a perfectly timed run.

“This was missing from my résumé. I think I deserved this,” Valgren said. “I think I’ve always said it to someone in the media: My career has been pretty good, but I needed this Grand Tour stage win.”

It was an uneventful stage for Vingegaard, who maintain his overall lead of more than four minutes.

Stage 17 took riders back to Italy on a 126-mile route from Cassano d’Adda to Andalo. Stage 16, won by Vingegaard, crossed the border into Switzerland.

In Stage 18, riders will stay in Italy to face an undulating route from start to finish.

The Giro ends on Sunday in Rome. The women’s Giro is from May 30 to June 7.