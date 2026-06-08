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Demi Vollering wins the women’s Giro d’Italia to claim all 3 Grand Tours

  
Published June 8, 2026 12:14 PM
HLs: 2026 Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, Stage 1
June 7, 2026 09:20 PM
Watch highlights from Stage 1 of the 2026 Tour Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, a 146.2km mountain trek from Vizille to Saint-Ismier.

SALUZZO, Italy — Demi Vollering became only the second female cyclist to win all three Grand Tours after overtaking Anna van der Breggen on the final day to win the women’s Giro d’Italia.

The Dutch rider had started the final stage 49 seconds behind Van der Breggen but she attacked on the last climb of the race, dropping her rival and storming to catch the front group. The lead quartet finished more than two minutes ahead of Van der Breggen.

The 29-year-old Vollering, who rides for FDJ United-Suez, ended the nine-stage Giro 30 seconds ahead of Antonia Niedermaier in the overall standings. Van der Breggen dropped to third, 1:37 behind Vollering.

“I really went all-in on that last climb. It was still so long to the finish, but I did it, and I still can’t believe it,” Vollering said. “I only dared to dream of the maglia rosa when I had two minutes. I also had cramps everywhere in my legs, so with 20 kilometers to go, I was like ‘I hope I make it to the finish line.’

“The group I was in was working really well together, and it was quite a fast terrain, and then I was flying. As soon as I had the gap on Anna, I was like, ‘Now I really need to give it everything I have.’”

Italian cyclist Elisa Longo Borghini won a sprint at the end of the final stage, edging out Niamh Fisher-Black and Niedermaier, with Vollering in fourth.

Vollering won the Tour de France Femmes in 2023 and the Vuelta Femenina in 2024 and 2025. Annemiek van Vleuten is the only other female cyclist to have won all three Grand Tours.

Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard won the men’s Giro d’Italia, becoming the eighth male rider to win all three Grand Tours.