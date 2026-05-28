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Texas-born Paul Magnier sprints to his 3rd stage win at Giro d’Italia; Jonas Vingegaard protects overall lead

  
Published May 28, 2026 01:14 PM
Highlights: Paris–Roubaix 2026
April 12, 2026 01:52 PM
Watch the highlights and best moments from the Paris-Roubaix 2026, a 258.3-kilometer race from Compiègne to the historic Roubaix Velodrome featuring the best men's cyclists in the world.

PIEVE DI SOLIGO, Italy — Texas-born sprinter Paul Magnier got his third victory of the Giro d’Italia during Stage 18, and overall leader Jonas Vingegaard protected his pink jersey with three days left.

Magnier got an ideal lead into the sprint from his Soudal Quick-Step teammate Jasper Stuyven to finish two bike lengths ahead of Edoardo Zambanini, with another Italian rider Jonathan Milan in third.

“I did not expect it will happen today,” said Magnier, a 22-year-old Frenchman who was born in Laredo. “I was not confident in myself this morning, I even was dropped on the first climb. I cannot be more proud about this one.”

Vingegaard finished safely in the leading group to retain his overall lead 4 minutes, 3 seconds clear of Felix Gall. Third-place Thymen Arensman is 4:27 back.

Vingegaard led over the top of the steep Muro di Ca’ del Poggio climb with just about six miles left of a 106-mile route from Fai della Paganella to Pieve di Soligo in the Dolomite mountains.

An attack by Johannes Kulset and Afonso Eulálio was caught just over 0.75 miles from the finish, setting up a sprint for the stage win.

Stage 19 is a 94-mile trek in the high mountains from Feltre to Alleghe.

The Giro ends on May 31 in Rome. The women’s Giro is from May 30 to June 7.