Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 6

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Spring Creek Motocross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Aryna Sabalenka jokes about avoiding a post-loss news conference at Wimbledon like the one in Paris
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jake Knapp shares Scottish Open lead with 64 as McIlroy shakes off rust and salvages 68
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
How Scheffler’s game translates to links golf
Rory heats up late in Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
Martin’s remarkable consistency; ageless Cairoli
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Spring Creek Motocross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Aryna Sabalenka jokes about avoiding a post-loss news conference at Wimbledon like the one in Paris
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jake Knapp shares Scottish Open lead with 64 as McIlroy shakes off rust and salvages 68
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
How Scheffler’s game translates to links golf
Rory heats up late in Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
Martin’s remarkable consistency; ageless Cairoli
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 6
July 10, 2025 05:54 PM
Relive the action from Stage 6 of the 2025 Tour de France, where riders embarked on a 201.5km ride through the mountains from Bayeux to Vire Normandie.
Latest Clips
07:34
How Scheffler’s game translates to links golf
08:58
Rory heats up late in Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
03:04
Martin’s remarkable consistency; ageless Cairoli
16:12
The Miz: Flacco is taking Browns to the Super Bowl
17:01
Ryan weighs in on what makes a QB a Hall of Famer
09:56
Bettis believes Steelers will emphasize run game
13:19
Hill: Flagg in a ‘great spot’ under Kidd in Dallas
15:03
IMSA preview: Chevrolet Grand Prix in Canada
16:35
Webb out for rest of MX; Spring Creek preview
02:39
Sexton at +787 odds has chance of beating Lawrence
04:32
Martin brothers cherish ‘special’ Spring Creek
01:10
Robinson: ATL has ‘outlandish goals’ for run game
01:18
Could Mims Jr. emerge as a WR2 for the Broncos?
05:27
Can Van der Poel outlast Pogacar on Stage 7?
02:01
Kim should settle in as Rays starting shortstop
01:14
Cora: Bregman has ‘good chance’ to return soon
01:45
What Senga, Manaea returns mean for fantasy, Mets
12:24
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open First Round
05:29
McIlroy, Hovland talk Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
01:22
Royals’ Caglianone on verge of ‘hot stretch’
02:37
PFT PM Mailbag: Biggest sleeper in the AFC
05:59
Unpacking Deion calling for an NCAAF salary cap
03:07
How new NFLPA executive director could affect NFL
04:49
Inside NFLPA’s rules for changing leadership
07:44
NFLPA’s Howell faces conflict of interest scrutiny
02:16
Korda interviewed by sister after 4 under Thursday
07:05
NFL plans to seek $12 million in legal fees
08:19
What NFLPA appealing collusion ruling could entail
01:46
Mystics have a ‘scary line’ against the Aces
06:46
Should College Football Playoff expand again?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue