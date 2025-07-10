 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres
Diamondbacks at Padres prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for July 10
Detroit Tigers v Chicago White Sox
Guardians at White Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for July 10
Atlanta Braves v Athletics
Braves at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 10

Top Clips

nbc_roto_sengamanaea_250710.jpg
What Senga, Manaea returns mean for fantasy, Mets
nbc_roto_jaccaglianone_250710.jpg
Royals’ Caglianone on verge of ‘hot stretch’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250710.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Biggest sleeper in the AFC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Kim should settle in as Rays starting shortstop

July 10, 2025 02:34 PM
Ha-Seong Kim returned to the Tampa Bay Rays this week after missing the first half of the season with a shoulder injury, and Eric Samulski examines Kim's fantasy value down the stretch.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_sengamanaea_250710.jpg
01:45
What Senga, Manaea returns mean for fantasy, Mets
nbc_roto_jaccaglianone_250710.jpg
01:22
Royals’ Caglianone on verge of ‘hot stretch’
nbc_dps_johnsmoltzinterview_250709.jpg
13:08
Smoltz talks transition to golf from baseball
nbc_roto_hoskins_250709.jpg
01:52
Brewers’ Hoskins lands on IL with sprained thumb
nbc_roto_yoshida_250709.jpg
01:47
Yoshida ‘is really valuable’ ahead of season debut
nbc_roto_rafaela_250709.jpg
01:27
Rafaela unlocking power potential with Red Sox
nbc_roto_relieveroftheyear_250709.jpg
01:35
Diaz among best bets for NL Reliever of the Year
nbc_roto_aleastchamps_250709.jpg
01:16
Take advantage of Yankees’ favorable AL East odds
nbc_roto_yudarvish_250708.jpg
01:30
Darvish is ‘solid option’ post-MLB All-Star break
nbc_roto_glasnow_250708.jpg
01:43
Glasnow will return to Dodgers rotation Wednesday
nbc_roto_shelbymiller_250708.jpg
01:37
Time to move on from Miller with forearm strain
camsmithastrosroy.jpg
01:50
Smith ‘a clear bet’ to win AL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_ww_250707.jpg
01:38
Why Henriquez and Gelof are waiver wire targets
nbc_roto_oneill_250707.jpg
01:17
O’Neill’s power makes him rosterable in fantasy
nbc_roto_boyle_250707.jpg
01:36
Rays’ Boyle should be a fantasy add ‘everywhere’
nbc_roto_schmidt_250707.jpg
01:42
Schlittler a ‘wait and see guy’ in Schmidt’s wake
nbc_roto_muncy_250703.jpg
01:50
Hold Muncy if placed on injured list
nbc_roto_ober_250703.jpg
01:30
Morris could take the mound with Ober on IL
nbc_roto_schwellenbach_250703.jpg
01:37
Why it won’t ‘hurt’ to drop Braves’ Schwellenbach
nbc_roto_kershaw_250703.jpg
01:37
Kershaw becomes 20th pitcher to record 3,000 K’s
nbc_roto_kerrycarpenter_250702.jpg
01:23
How Carpenter’s injury impacts Tigers’ DH spot
nbc_roto_brandonwoodruff_250702.jpg
01:32
What to expect from Woodruff’s return to Brewers
nbc_roto_contreras_250702.jpg
01:05
Burleson, Saggese could emerge with Contreras out
nbc_roto_rafaeldevers_250702.jpg
01:12
Stick with Devers in fantasy amid rough stretch
nbc_roto_rockies_250701.jpg
01:31
Avoid Rockies’ Fernandez in fantasy for now
nbc_roto_colbythomas_250701.jpg
01:22
Athletics select Thomas from Triple-A Las Vegas
nbc_roto_pena_250701.jpg
01:21
Keep tabs on Astros’ Dubon, Matthews with Pena out
nbc_roto_ww_250630.jpg
01:33
Ortiz, Rocker top Week 15 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_steer_250630.jpg
01:14
Expect Reds’ Steer to have ‘strong’ summer outings
nbc_roto_robertv2_250630.jpg
01:27
Robert’s hamstring strain drops trade value

Latest Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250710.jpg
02:37
PFT PM Mailbag: Biggest sleeper in the AFC
nbc_pftpm_dsanderssalcap_250710.jpg
05:59
Unpacking Deion calling for an NCAAF salary cap
nbc_pftpm_newexdirector_250710.jpg
03:07
How new NFLPA executive director could affect NFL
nbc_pftpm_nflparules_250710.jpg
04:49
Inside NFLPA’s rules for changing leadership
nbc_pftpm_lloydhowell_250710.jpg
07:44
NFLPA’s Howell faces conflict of interest scrutiny
nbc_golf_lpga_nellykordaintv_250710.jpg
02:16
Korda interviewed by sister after 4 under Thursday
nbc_pftpm_legalfees_250710.jpg
07:05
NFL plans to seek $12 million in legal fees
nbc_pftpm_collusionrecap_250710.jpg
08:19
What NFLPA appealing collusion ruling could entail
nbc_bte_acesmystics_250710.jpg
01:46
Mystics have a ‘scary line’ against the Aces
nbc_rtf_cfpexpansion_250710.jpg
06:46
Should College Football Playoff expand again?
nbc_rtf_bigtentitle_250710.jpg
04:53
Who will make 2025 Big Ten Championship Game?
cyclinginterviewsecondplacetourdefrancestagesix.jpg
03:44
Simmons: In cycling, you only remember the winners
nbc_rtf_bigtencoy_250710.jpg
06:25
Moore, Franklin lead Big Ten COTY predictions
nbc_rtf_opoydpoy_250710.jpg
04:18
Under-the-radar Big Ten OPOY, DPOY picks for 2025
nbc_bte_sunsfutures_250710.jpg
02:12
Projecting Suns’ Win Total amid offseason changes
nbc_rtf_bigtenstorylines_250710.jpg
03:17
What are the most interesting Big Ten storylines?
nbc_bte_sinnervsdjokavic_250710.jpg
01:58
Bet Sinner on the moneyline vs. Djokovic in semis
nbc_bte_psgvschelsea_250710.jpg
02:12
PSG in ‘tier by themselves’ ahead of Chelsea bout
nbc_cyc_tdfhealyintv_250710.jpg
02:33
Healy ‘on the pedals all day’ during Stage 6 win
nbc_cyc_tdfs6finish_250710.jpg
10:41
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 6 finish
nbc_roto_wnbadpoy_250710.jpg
01:56
Aces’ Wilson leads DPOY odds in tight race
nbc_golf_lpga_nellyteeshots_250710.jpg
01:12
Korda’s shot nearly strikes her sister, Jessica
nbc_golf_lpga_amundievianrd1hl_250710.jpg
09:13
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 1
oly_cyc_lemondmedalofhonorpiece.jpg
03:06
LeMond receives Congressional Gold Medal
nbc_wnba_wedhlrecap_250710.jpg
02:46
Highlights: Clark returns, Thomas comes up clutch
nbc_dps_joebuckinterviewv2_250709.jpg
12:42
Buck opens up about the challenges of broadcasting
nbc_dps_davanteadamsinterviewv2_250709.jpg
15:51
Adams: Playing with Rodgers ‘changed my life’
btp_stage_6_prev_raw.jpg
03:38
Polka-dot jersey will ‘come into play’ for Stage 6
Tour_21_1_raw.jpg
08:07
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2025, Episode 1
nbc_cyc_tdfstage5hl_v3_250709.jpg
35:23
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 5