Kim should settle in as Rays starting shortstop

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Diamondbacks at Padres prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for July 10
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Guardians at White Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for July 10
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Braves at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 10
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
What Senga, Manaea returns mean for fantasy, Mets
Royals’ Caglianone on verge of ‘hot stretch’
PFT PM Mailbag: Biggest sleeper in the AFC
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Diamondbacks at Padres prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for July 10
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Guardians at White Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for July 10
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Braves at Athletics Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 10
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
What Senga, Manaea returns mean for fantasy, Mets
Royals’ Caglianone on verge of ‘hot stretch’
PFT PM Mailbag: Biggest sleeper in the AFC
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Kim should settle in as Rays starting shortstop
July 10, 2025 02:34 PM
Ha-Seong Kim returned to the Tampa Bay Rays this week after missing the first half of the season with a shoulder injury, and Eric Samulski examines Kim's fantasy value down the stretch.
Related Videos
01:45
What Senga, Manaea returns mean for fantasy, Mets
01:22
Royals’ Caglianone on verge of ‘hot stretch’
13:08
Smoltz talks transition to golf from baseball
01:52
Brewers’ Hoskins lands on IL with sprained thumb
01:47
Yoshida ‘is really valuable’ ahead of season debut
01:27
Rafaela unlocking power potential with Red Sox
01:35
Diaz among best bets for NL Reliever of the Year
01:16
Take advantage of Yankees’ favorable AL East odds
01:30
Darvish is ‘solid option’ post-MLB All-Star break
01:43
Glasnow will return to Dodgers rotation Wednesday
01:37
Time to move on from Miller with forearm strain
01:50
Smith ‘a clear bet’ to win AL Rookie of the Year
01:38
Why Henriquez and Gelof are waiver wire targets
01:17
O’Neill’s power makes him rosterable in fantasy
01:36
Rays’ Boyle should be a fantasy add ‘everywhere’
01:42
Schlittler a ‘wait and see guy’ in Schmidt’s wake
01:50
Hold Muncy if placed on injured list
01:30
Morris could take the mound with Ober on IL
01:37
Why it won’t ‘hurt’ to drop Braves’ Schwellenbach
01:37
Kershaw becomes 20th pitcher to record 3,000 K’s
01:23
How Carpenter’s injury impacts Tigers’ DH spot
01:32
What to expect from Woodruff’s return to Brewers
01:05
Burleson, Saggese could emerge with Contreras out
01:12
Stick with Devers in fantasy amid rough stretch
01:31
Avoid Rockies’ Fernandez in fantasy for now
01:22
Athletics select Thomas from Triple-A Las Vegas
01:21
Keep tabs on Astros’ Dubon, Matthews with Pena out
01:33
Ortiz, Rocker top Week 15 waiver-wire targets
01:14
Expect Reds’ Steer to have ‘strong’ summer outings
01:27
Robert’s hamstring strain drops trade value
Latest Clips
02:37
PFT PM Mailbag: Biggest sleeper in the AFC
05:59
Unpacking Deion calling for an NCAAF salary cap
03:07
How new NFLPA executive director could affect NFL
04:49
Inside NFLPA’s rules for changing leadership
07:44
NFLPA’s Howell faces conflict of interest scrutiny
02:16
Korda interviewed by sister after 4 under Thursday
07:05
NFL plans to seek $12 million in legal fees
08:19
What NFLPA appealing collusion ruling could entail
01:46
Mystics have a ‘scary line’ against the Aces
06:46
Should College Football Playoff expand again?
04:53
Who will make 2025 Big Ten Championship Game?
03:44
Simmons: In cycling, you only remember the winners
06:25
Moore, Franklin lead Big Ten COTY predictions
04:18
Under-the-radar Big Ten OPOY, DPOY picks for 2025
02:12
Projecting Suns’ Win Total amid offseason changes
03:17
What are the most interesting Big Ten storylines?
01:58
Bet Sinner on the moneyline vs. Djokovic in semis
02:12
PSG in ‘tier by themselves’ ahead of Chelsea bout
02:33
Healy ‘on the pedals all day’ during Stage 6 win
10:41
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 6 finish
01:56
Aces’ Wilson leads DPOY odds in tight race
01:12
Korda’s shot nearly strikes her sister, Jessica
09:13
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 1
03:06
LeMond receives Congressional Gold Medal
02:46
Highlights: Clark returns, Thomas comes up clutch
12:42
Buck opens up about the challenges of broadcasting
15:51
Adams: Playing with Rodgers ‘changed my life’
03:38
Polka-dot jersey will ‘come into play’ for Stage 6
08:07
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2025, Episode 1
35:23
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 5
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue