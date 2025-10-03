 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New Orleans Saints v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025
NFL Week 5 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions: Bills vs Patriots, Titans vs Cardinals, Giants, Colts, More!
Duke Men's Basketball Media Day
Duke’s Jon Scheyer gets contract extension through 2030-31 season after Final Four run
minnqbthumbnail.jpg
Week 6 College Football Best Bets

Top Clips

nbc_pl_silvaintvv2_251003.jpg
Silva reacts to Fulham’s 3-1 loss to Bournemouth
nbc_pl_irolaintv_251003.jpg
Iraola details the risks Cherries took v. Fulham
nbc_pl_semenyointv_251003.jpg
Semenyo ‘playing with confidence’ this season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

New Orleans Saints v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025
NFL Week 5 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions: Bills vs Patriots, Titans vs Cardinals, Giants, Colts, More!
Duke Men's Basketball Media Day
Duke’s Jon Scheyer gets contract extension through 2030-31 season after Final Four run
minnqbthumbnail.jpg
Week 6 College Football Best Bets

Top Clips

nbc_pl_silvaintvv2_251003.jpg
Silva reacts to Fulham’s 3-1 loss to Bournemouth
nbc_pl_irolaintv_251003.jpg
Iraola details the risks Cherries took v. Fulham
nbc_pl_semenyointv_251003.jpg
Semenyo ‘playing with confidence’ this season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

What should be expected of Greene going forward?

October 3, 2025 04:46 PM
Eric Samulski and James Schiano discuss Riley Greene's statistical trends, questioning if the Detroit Tigers outfielder can reach the upper echelon of elite MLB players.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_seiyasuzuki_251003.jpg
02:06
Schiano: Suzuki is an underrated right-hand hitter
nbc_roto_camschlitter_251003.jpg
02:08
Schlittler ‘very good pitcher’ heading into 2026
nbc_roto_btebrewerscubsv2_251003.jpg
01:23
Best bets for Cubs-Brewers in Division Series
nbc_roto_btemarinerstigers_251003.jpg
01:21
Do Tigers have chance of beating Mariners in ALDS?
nbc_roto_bteyankeesbluejays_251003.jpg
01:25
Bet on Yankees to take down Blue Jays in ALDS
nbc_roto_btenlds_251002.jpg
02:12
Early best bets in Dodgers-Phillies playoff series
nbc_bte_nlchamps_250930.jpg
01:55
Dodgers have edge in NL Champion market
nbc_bte_wschamps_250930.jpg
01:48
Back Yankees at price to win World Series
nbc_roto_lindor_250926.jpg
01:18
Lindor completes second 30-30 season of career
nbc_roto_calraleigh_250926.jpg
01:39
Raleigh on fire as MVP race against Judge heats up
nbc_roto_skenes_250926.jpg
01:35
Skenes on track for ‘historically great’ career
nbc_roto_ozziealbiesv2_250924.jpg
01:30
How valuable will Braves’ Albies be going forward?
nbc_roto_cadesmith_250924.jpg
01:33
Guardians’ C. Smith on fire to end the season
nbc_roto_cadehorton_250924.jpg
01:18
Horton pulled from latest start out of precaution
nbc_roto_brandonwoodruff_250922.jpg
01:25
Brewers’ rotation takes hit with Woodruff’s injury
nbc_roto_pablolopez_250922.jpg
01:17
Lopez’s fantasy future unclear following injury
jonah_tong.jpg
01:59
Tong bounces back in fourth start vs. Padres
kersh_mpx.jpg
01:31
All-time great Kershaw to retire after this season
moniak.jpg
01:31
Buy or sell Moniak’s breakout year with Rockies?
nbc_roto_yordanalvarez_250917.jpg
01:38
Fantasy fallout of Alvarez’s ankle injury
contreras.jpg
01:30
Contreras’ season may be over after hitting IL
nbc_roto_bichette_250917.jpg
01:18
Bichette out for season, could return for playoffs
nbc_playernews_skubal_250915.jpg
01:31
Skubal’s MRI results positive for Detroit
nbc_playernews_eldridge_250915.jpg
01:17
Giants call up top prospect Eldridge
nbc_playernews_altuve_250915.jpg
01:34
Altuve’s foot shouldn’t cause too much concern
nbc_roto_juansoto_250912.jpg
01:46
Soto registers 30 homers and 30 stolen bases
nbc_roto_ragans_250912.jpg
01:29
Ragans nearing return for Royals
anthony_volpe.jpg
01:34
Volpe playing through shoulder injury since May
nbc_bte_nlroy_250912.jpg
02:31
Will Horton or Baldwin win NL ROY?
nbc_roto_phillies_250910.jpg
01:34
Phillies lose top players Turner, Bohm to injuries

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_silvaintvv2_251003.jpg
03:18
Silva reacts to Fulham’s 3-1 loss to Bournemouth
nbc_pl_irolaintv_251003.jpg
02:01
Iraola details the risks Cherries took v. Fulham
nbc_pl_semenyointv_251003.jpg
01:33
Semenyo ‘playing with confidence’ this season
nbc_pl_kluivertintv_251003.jpg
02:48
Bournemouth’s Kluivert praises ‘incredible’ Iraola
nbc_pl_boufulpostgame_251003.jpg
02:56
‘Courageous’ Bournemouth down Fulham in comeback
nbc_pl_bougoal3_251003.jpg
01:39
Semenyo’s double puts Bournemouth 3-1 up on Fulham
nbc_pl_bougoal2_251003.jpg
01:22
Kluivert’s worldie puts Bournemouth 2-1 in front
nbc_pl_bougoal1_251003.jpg
01:04
Semenyo’s dazzling run brings Bournemouth level
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_251003.jpg
01:15
Sessegnon tucks away Fulham’s opener v. Cherries
nbc_roto_chubahubbard_251003.jpg
01:14
How could Hubbard’s calf injury benefit Dowdle?
nbc_roto_buckyirving_251003.jpg
01:09
How Irving’s injury shakes up TB backfield vs. SEA
nbc_roto_kendrickbourne_251003.jpg
01:16
Can Bourne be counted on in fantasy going forward?
nbc_roto_matthewstafford_251003.jpg
01:07
Dvorchak: ‘Put some respect on Stafford’s name’
nbc_pl_ornmu_251003.jpg
05:53
Ornstein: Amorim under ‘major pressure’
nbc_pl_ornliverpool_251003.jpg
02:59
Ornstein: Alisson likely to miss next eight games
cathywnbaphotothumbnail.jpg
04:16
Beadle: ‘This is not going to end well for Cathy’
nbc_dps_kurtwarnerinterview_251003.jpg
14:40
Rams ‘reeling’ after TNF loss; Stroud’s struggles
nbc_ffhh_staffordreax_251003.jpg
07:56
Stafford looks ‘dialed in’ when paired with Nacua
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251003.jpg
02:39
Take Diggs for over 45.5 receiving yards vs. Bills
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_251003.jpg
06:32
Take Browns’ Judkins for Week 5 flex option
nbc_dls_foxworthintr_251003.jpg
04:58
Foxworth: 49ers not better football team than Rams
nbc_ffhh_flexhelp_251003.jpg
04:54
Consider Tolbert, Hunter for Week 5 flex
nbc_ffhh_jacksonnews_251003.jpg
07:22
Impact of Jackson’s injury on offense vs. Texans
nbc_ffhh_week5injuries_251003.jpg
04:53
Hubbard, Irving lead Week 5 injury report
nbc_ffhh_49ersramsrecap_251003.jpg
08:29
49ers’ Bourne, Jones star in OT win versus Rams
nbc_bte_nfcchampionv2_251003.jpg
02:25
Lions, Eagles among favorites to win NFC
nbc_nba_pg_pelmel_251003.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pelicans vs. Melbourne
nbc_golf_alfreddunhillrd2ehl_251003.jpg
04:44
HLs: 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_macintyremurrayintvw_251003.jpg
01:55
MacIntyre, Murray weathering Dunhill Links storm
okc_sga.jpg
02:26
How to approach Thunder in NBA Champion market