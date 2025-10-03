What should be expected of Greene going forward?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
NFL Week 5 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions: Bills vs Patriots, Titans vs Cardinals, Giants, Colts, More!
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Duke’s Jon Scheyer gets contract extension through 2030-31 season after Final Four run
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Week 6 College Football Best Bets
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
Top Clips
Silva reacts to Fulham’s 3-1 loss to Bournemouth
Iraola details the risks Cherries took v. Fulham
Semenyo ‘playing with confidence’ this season
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
NFL Week 5 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions: Bills vs Patriots, Titans vs Cardinals, Giants, Colts, More!
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Duke’s Jon Scheyer gets contract extension through 2030-31 season after Final Four run
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Week 6 College Football Best Bets
Eric Froton
,
Eric Froton
,
Top Clips
Silva reacts to Fulham’s 3-1 loss to Bournemouth
Iraola details the risks Cherries took v. Fulham
Semenyo ‘playing with confidence’ this season
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
What should be expected of Greene going forward?
October 3, 2025 04:46 PM
Eric Samulski and James Schiano discuss Riley Greene's statistical trends, questioning if the Detroit Tigers outfielder can reach the upper echelon of elite MLB players.
Related Videos
02:06
Schiano: Suzuki is an underrated right-hand hitter
02:08
Schlittler ‘very good pitcher’ heading into 2026
01:23
Best bets for Cubs-Brewers in Division Series
01:21
Do Tigers have chance of beating Mariners in ALDS?
01:25
Bet on Yankees to take down Blue Jays in ALDS
02:12
Early best bets in Dodgers-Phillies playoff series
01:55
Dodgers have edge in NL Champion market
01:48
Back Yankees at price to win World Series
01:18
Lindor completes second 30-30 season of career
01:39
Raleigh on fire as MVP race against Judge heats up
01:35
Skenes on track for ‘historically great’ career
01:30
How valuable will Braves’ Albies be going forward?
01:33
Guardians’ C. Smith on fire to end the season
01:18
Horton pulled from latest start out of precaution
01:25
Brewers’ rotation takes hit with Woodruff’s injury
01:17
Lopez’s fantasy future unclear following injury
01:59
Tong bounces back in fourth start vs. Padres
01:31
All-time great Kershaw to retire after this season
01:31
Buy or sell Moniak’s breakout year with Rockies?
01:38
Fantasy fallout of Alvarez’s ankle injury
01:30
Contreras’ season may be over after hitting IL
01:18
Bichette out for season, could return for playoffs
01:31
Skubal’s MRI results positive for Detroit
01:17
Giants call up top prospect Eldridge
01:34
Altuve’s foot shouldn’t cause too much concern
01:46
Soto registers 30 homers and 30 stolen bases
01:29
Ragans nearing return for Royals
01:34
Volpe playing through shoulder injury since May
02:31
Will Horton or Baldwin win NL ROY?
01:34
Phillies lose top players Turner, Bohm to injuries
Latest Clips
03:18
Silva reacts to Fulham’s 3-1 loss to Bournemouth
02:01
Iraola details the risks Cherries took v. Fulham
01:33
Semenyo ‘playing with confidence’ this season
02:48
Bournemouth’s Kluivert praises ‘incredible’ Iraola
02:56
‘Courageous’ Bournemouth down Fulham in comeback
01:39
Semenyo’s double puts Bournemouth 3-1 up on Fulham
01:22
Kluivert’s worldie puts Bournemouth 2-1 in front
01:04
Semenyo’s dazzling run brings Bournemouth level
01:15
Sessegnon tucks away Fulham’s opener v. Cherries
01:14
How could Hubbard’s calf injury benefit Dowdle?
01:09
How Irving’s injury shakes up TB backfield vs. SEA
01:16
Can Bourne be counted on in fantasy going forward?
01:07
Dvorchak: ‘Put some respect on Stafford’s name’
05:53
Ornstein: Amorim under ‘major pressure’
02:59
Ornstein: Alisson likely to miss next eight games
04:16
Beadle: ‘This is not going to end well for Cathy’
14:40
Rams ‘reeling’ after TNF loss; Stroud’s struggles
07:56
Stafford looks ‘dialed in’ when paired with Nacua
02:39
Take Diggs for over 45.5 receiving yards vs. Bills
06:32
Take Browns’ Judkins for Week 5 flex option
04:58
Foxworth: 49ers not better football team than Rams
04:54
Consider Tolbert, Hunter for Week 5 flex
07:22
Impact of Jackson’s injury on offense vs. Texans
04:53
Hubbard, Irving lead Week 5 injury report
08:29
49ers’ Bourne, Jones star in OT win versus Rams
02:25
Lions, Eagles among favorites to win NFC
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pelicans vs. Melbourne
04:44
HLs: 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Rd. 2
01:55
MacIntyre, Murray weathering Dunhill Links storm
02:26
How to approach Thunder in NBA Champion market
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue