 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles
Broncos at Jets prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Toronto Blue Jays
Hat trick: The Blue Jays think their 1992 World Series-style caps are a lucky charm
Tropicana Field
New Rays owners promise Tropicana Field repairs, search for new ballpark around Tampa

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251007.jpg
Early line alert for Week 6 Lions vs Chiefs
jags_new_thumb.jpg
Lawrence ‘looked amazing’ in Jaguars’ win
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirete_251007.jpg
Taylor, Johnson, Barner emerge as waiver wire TEs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles
Broncos at Jets prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Toronto Blue Jays
Hat trick: The Blue Jays think their 1992 World Series-style caps are a lucky charm
Tropicana Field
New Rays owners promise Tropicana Field repairs, search for new ballpark around Tampa

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251007.jpg
Early line alert for Week 6 Lions vs Chiefs
jags_new_thumb.jpg
Lawrence ‘looked amazing’ in Jaguars’ win
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirete_251007.jpg
Taylor, Johnson, Barner emerge as waiver wire TEs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

'Do or die' for the Yankees in ALDS Game 3

October 7, 2025 11:55 AM
Vaughn Dalzell and Jay Croucher discuss why the New York Yankees must rely on a big game from Aaron Judge to survive Game 3 from the Toronto Blue Jays in the ALDS.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_rileygreene_251003.jpg
02:10
What should be expected of Greene going forward?
nbc_roto_seiyasuzuki_251003.jpg
02:06
Schiano: Suzuki is an underrated right-hand hitter
nbc_roto_camschlitter_251003.jpg
02:08
Schlittler ‘very good pitcher’ heading into 2026
nbc_roto_btebrewerscubsv2_251003.jpg
01:23
Best bets for Cubs-Brewers in Division Series
nbc_roto_btemarinerstigers_251003.jpg
01:21
Do Tigers have chance of beating Mariners in ALDS?
nbc_roto_bteyankeesbluejays_251003.jpg
01:25
Bet on Yankees to take down Blue Jays in ALDS
nbc_roto_btenlds_251002.jpg
02:12
Early best bets in Dodgers-Phillies playoff series
nbc_bte_nlchamps_250930.jpg
01:55
Dodgers have edge in NL Champion market
nbc_bte_wschamps_250930.jpg
01:48
Back Yankees at price to win World Series
nbc_roto_lindor_250926.jpg
01:18
Lindor completes second 30-30 season of career
nbc_roto_calraleigh_250926.jpg
01:39
Raleigh on fire as MVP race against Judge heats up
nbc_roto_skenes_250926.jpg
01:35
Skenes on track for ‘historically great’ career
nbc_roto_ozziealbiesv2_250924.jpg
01:30
How valuable will Braves’ Albies be going forward?
nbc_roto_cadesmith_250924.jpg
01:33
Guardians’ C. Smith on fire to end the season
nbc_roto_cadehorton_250924.jpg
01:18
Horton pulled from latest start out of precaution
nbc_roto_brandonwoodruff_250922.jpg
01:25
Brewers’ rotation takes hit with Woodruff’s injury
nbc_roto_pablolopez_250922.jpg
01:17
Lopez’s fantasy future unclear following injury
jonah_tong.jpg
01:59
Tong bounces back in fourth start vs. Padres
kersh_mpx.jpg
01:31
All-time great Kershaw to retire after this season
moniak.jpg
01:31
Buy or sell Moniak’s breakout year with Rockies?
nbc_roto_yordanalvarez_250917.jpg
01:38
Fantasy fallout of Alvarez’s ankle injury
contreras.jpg
01:30
Contreras’ season may be over after hitting IL
nbc_roto_bichette_250917.jpg
01:18
Bichette out for season, could return for playoffs
nbc_playernews_skubal_250915.jpg
01:31
Skubal’s MRI results positive for Detroit
nbc_playernews_eldridge_250915.jpg
01:17
Giants call up top prospect Eldridge
nbc_playernews_altuve_250915.jpg
01:34
Altuve’s foot shouldn’t cause too much concern
nbc_roto_juansoto_250912.jpg
01:46
Soto registers 30 homers and 30 stolen bases
nbc_roto_ragans_250912.jpg
01:29
Ragans nearing return for Royals
anthony_volpe.jpg
01:34
Volpe playing through shoulder injury since May
nbc_bte_nlroy_250912.jpg
02:31
Will Horton or Baldwin win NL ROY?

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251007.jpg
02:03
Early line alert for Week 6 Lions vs Chiefs
jags_new_thumb.jpg
05:14
Lawrence ‘looked amazing’ in Jaguars’ win
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirete_251007.jpg
04:31
Taylor, Johnson, Barner emerge as waiver wire TEs
nbc_pl_generationxgcanado_251007.jpg
08:41
Analyzing Caicedo’s monstrous midfield performance
nbc_bte_chargersdolphins_251007.jpg
01:22
Dolphins are clear ‘bottom-five team’ v. Chargers
nbc_bte_offensiverookie_251007.jpg
01:42
McMillan and Warren other OROY bets behind Egbuka
nbc_pl_liverpool_251007.jpg
07:47
How Chelsea exploited Liverpool’s right flank
nbc_pl_nickrole_251007.jpg
08:26
Examining Woltemade’s ‘really interesting’ role
nbc_pl_refcam_251007.jpg
40
Refcam: Every goal from Chelsea’s win v. Liverpool
nbc_pft_marksanchezv2_251007.jpg
12:45
Sanchez incident an ‘all-time bizarre’ curveball
nbc_pft_gannondemercado_251007.jpg
06:24
Did Gannon drop the ball on Demercado’s fumble?
nbc_pft_importantjaxplays_251007.jpg
11:11
Jags go from disaster to joy on Lawrence’s late TD
nbc_pft_billb_251007.jpg
02:03
McCourty confused by Belichick, UNC struggles
bucs_dk_pft.jpg
01:42
Buccaneers’ Super Bowl odds are intriguing
nbc_pft_jaxwin_251007.jpg
11:55
Lloyd’s pick-six keys Jaguars’ win over Chiefs
dnp_nbc_nba_whobeatsokcV2_251001.jpg
11:24
Nuggets among teams who can dethrone Thunder
nbc_pft_mikedolphins_251007.jpg
08:51
Changes feel likely for Dolphins, McDaniel
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_251007.jpg
05:44
Eagles in ‘state of denial’ about offense
nbc_pft_ravensstruggle_251007.jpg
13:26
How Ravens’ skid could spark major changes
nbc_pft_bengals_251007.jpg
12:57
Bengals ‘sinking like a stone’ without Burrow
nbc_pft_rethinkjax_251007.jpg
07:32
Coen may have found the ‘formula’ with Lawrence
nbc_pft_hunterimpact_251007.jpg
13:23
Jaguars limiting Hunter’s impact with usage
nbc_nba_pg_raptorsdenver_251006.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Raptors
nbc_nba_pg_okcvsdalv3_251006.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Thunder vs. Mavericks
nbc_nba_pg_detvsmemv3_251006.jpg
01:58
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pistons vs. Grizzlies
nbc_nba_pg_atlhou_251006.jpg
01:56
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hawks vs. Rockets
nbc_nba_pg_bucksheat_251006.jpg
01:55
NBA Preseason Highlights: Bucks vs. Heat
nbc_nas_lasvegas_251006.jpg
30
Which Cup driver will meet the moment in LV?
nbc_wnba_seg1_251006.jpg
15:10
Aces lead WNBA Finals, PHX in ‘desperation mode’
nbc_wnba_seg2_251006.jpg
16:44
‘Fate of WNBA’ impacted by Collier, Engelbert