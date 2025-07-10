 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025
Aryna Sabalenka jokes about avoiding a post-loss news conference at Wimbledon like the one in Paris
Genesis Scottish Open Rory McIlroy
Jake Knapp shares Scottish Open lead with 64 as McIlroy shakes off rust and salvages 68
Baltimore Orioles v Atlanta Braves
Orioles trade reliever Bryan Baker to Rays for 37th pick in draft

Top Clips

sextonbets.jpg
Sexton at +787 odds has chance of beating Lawrence
nbc_smx_martinintv_250710.jpg
Martin brothers cherish ‘special’ Spring Creek
nbc_roto_marvinmimsjr_250710.jpg
Could Mims Jr. emerge as a WR2 for the Broncos?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Eleven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025
Aryna Sabalenka jokes about avoiding a post-loss news conference at Wimbledon like the one in Paris
Genesis Scottish Open Rory McIlroy
Jake Knapp shares Scottish Open lead with 64 as McIlroy shakes off rust and salvages 68
Baltimore Orioles v Atlanta Braves
Orioles trade reliever Bryan Baker to Rays for 37th pick in draft

Top Clips

sextonbets.jpg
Sexton at +787 odds has chance of beating Lawrence
nbc_smx_martinintv_250710.jpg
Martin brothers cherish ‘special’ Spring Creek
nbc_roto_marvinmimsjr_250710.jpg
Could Mims Jr. emerge as a WR2 for the Broncos?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Robinson: ATL has 'outlandish goals' for run game

July 10, 2025 03:19 PM
With the Falcons set to value the run game more than ever in 2025, Denny Carter shares why fantasy managers should be all over Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier in upcoming drafts.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_titansrbs_v2_250709.jpg
01:24
Pollard, Spears expected to have even reps in TEN
nbc_roto_dakprescott_250709.jpg
01:20
Prescott says he’s ‘fully healthy’ entering camp
nbc_roto_lutherburdeniii_250708.jpg
01:20
Burden III expected to be ready for Bears camp
nbc_roto_terrymclaurinv2_250707.jpg
01:30
McLaurin carries ‘risk’ amid contract situation
nbc_roto_tuatagovailoa_250707.jpg
01:08
Tua’s health in 2025 may shape McDaniels’ future
nbc_roto_watt_250702.jpg
01:03
Watt in a contract standoff with Steelers
nbc_roto_watson_250702.jpg
01:16
Report: Watson could return to practice by October
nbc_roto_darrenwaller_250701.jpg
01:34
Projecting Waller’s fantasy value with Dolphins
nbc_roto_rodgers_250701.jpg
01:41
Rodgers, Smith finding ‘middle ground’ for offense
nbc_roto_chargers_250630.jpg
01:20
Chargers passing attack ‘won’t be stunted’ in 2025
nbc_roto_jonnusmith_250630.jpg
01:32
Smith’s value takes hit with trade to Steelers
nbc_roto_emekaegbukarole_250625.jpg
01:25
Egbuka could have ‘big role’ in Buccaneers offense
nbc_roto_kennypickettstarter_250625.jpg
01:21
Johnson: Pickett expected to be Browns’ QB starter
nbc_roto_russellwilson_250624.jpg
01:34
Wilson says he signed with Giants due to Nabers
nbc_roto_chiefspassgame_250623.jpg
01:29
Chiefs emphasizing explosive passing plays in 2025
nbc_roto_raheemmostert3dback_250623.jpg
01:17
Mostert could be third-down back for Raiders
nbc_roto_kelce_250620.jpg
01:25
Kelce’s snap count may be similar to last season
nbc_roto_kylermurray_250619.jpg
01:13
Cardinals emphasizing Murray QB scrambles in 2025
nbc_roto_diontaejohnson_250618.jpg
01:13
Johnson ‘clear favorite’ to win Browns slot WR job
nbc_roto_travishunter_250618.jpg
01:17
Will Hunter play both offense and defense in NFL?
nbc_roto_reynolds_250717.jpg
01:35
‘Not much competition’ for Jets WR2 job
nbc_roto_camakers_250617.jpg
01:30
Akers could be insurance policy for Saints in 2025
nbc_roto_anthonyrichardson_250616.jpg
01:18
Fantasy impact of Colts’ Richardson this season
nbc_roto_rjharvey_250616.jpg
01:17
What does Broncos signing Dobbins mean for Harvey?
nbc_roto_travisetiennejr_250616.jpg
01:19
Why Etienne Jr. remains ‘default’ starter for Jags
nbc_roto_hampton_250613.jpg
01:10
Hampton looks like ‘total package’ with Chargers
nbc_roto_aiyuk_250611.jpg
01:21
Aiyuk injury hints at early Jennings, Pearsall use
nbc_roto_dobbins_250611.jpg
01:01
How Dobbins joining DEN affects Harvey in fantasy
nbc_roto_hill_250611.jpg
01:09
Hill (wrist) participating in Dolphins minicamp
nbc_roto_jaxonsmithnjigba_250610.jpg
01:23
JSN lining up outside could hurt fantasy outlook

Latest Clips

sextonbets.jpg
02:39
Sexton at +787 odds has chance of beating Lawrence
nbc_smx_martinintv_250710.jpg
04:32
Martin brothers cherish ‘special’ Spring Creek
nbc_roto_marvinmimsjr_250710.jpg
01:18
Could Mims Jr. emerge as a WR2 for the Broncos?
Stage_7_prev_raw.jpg
05:27
Can Van der Poel outlast Pogacar on Stage 7?
nbc_roto_kim_250710.jpg
02:01
Kim should settle in as Rays starting shortstop
nbc_roto_bregman_250710.jpg
01:14
Cora: Bregman has ‘good chance’ to return soon
nbc_roto_sengamanaea_250710.jpg
01:45
What Senga, Manaea returns mean for fantasy, Mets
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd1_250710.jpg
12:24
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open First Round
nbc_golf_roryandviktor_250710.jpg
05:29
McIlroy, Hovland talk Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
nbc_roto_jaccaglianone_250710.jpg
01:22
Royals’ Caglianone on verge of ‘hot stretch’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250710.jpg
02:37
PFT PM Mailbag: Biggest sleeper in the AFC
nbc_pftpm_dsanderssalcap_250710.jpg
05:59
Unpacking Deion calling for an NCAAF salary cap
nbc_pftpm_newexdirector_250710.jpg
03:07
How new NFLPA executive director could affect NFL
nbc_pftpm_nflparules_250710.jpg
04:49
Inside NFLPA’s rules for changing leadership
nbc_pftpm_lloydhowell_250710.jpg
07:44
NFLPA’s Howell faces conflict of interest scrutiny
nbc_golf_lpga_nellykordaintv_250710.jpg
02:16
Korda interviewed by sister after 4 under Thursday
nbc_pftpm_legalfees_250710.jpg
07:05
NFL plans to seek $12 million in legal fees
nbc_pftpm_collusionrecap_250710.jpg
08:19
What NFLPA appealing collusion ruling could entail
nbc_bte_acesmystics_250710.jpg
01:46
Mystics have a ‘scary line’ against the Aces
nbc_rtf_cfpexpansion_250710.jpg
06:46
Should College Football Playoff expand again?
nbc_rtf_bigtentitle_250710.jpg
04:53
Who will make 2025 Big Ten Championship Game?
cyclinginterviewsecondplacetourdefrancestagesix.jpg
03:44
Simmons: In cycling, you only remember the winners
nbc_rtf_bigtencoy_250710.jpg
06:25
Moore, Franklin lead Big Ten COTY predictions
nbc_rtf_opoydpoy_250710.jpg
04:18
Under-the-radar Big Ten OPOY, DPOY picks for 2025
nbc_bte_sunsfutures_250710.jpg
02:12
Projecting Suns’ Win Total amid offseason changes
nbc_rtf_bigtenstorylines_250710.jpg
03:17
What are the most interesting Big Ten storylines?
nbc_bte_sinnervsdjokavic_250710.jpg
01:58
Bet Sinner on the moneyline vs. Djokovic in semis
nbc_bte_psgvschelsea_250710.jpg
02:12
PSG in ‘tier by themselves’ ahead of Chelsea bout
nbc_cyc_tdfhealyintv_250710.jpg
02:33
Healy ‘on the pedals all day’ during Stage 6 win
nbc_cyc_tdfs6finish_250710.jpg
10:41
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 6 finish