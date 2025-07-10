 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250710.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Biggest sleeper in the AFC
nbc_pftpm_dsanderssalcap_250710.jpg
Unpacking Deion calling for an NCAAF salary cap
nbc_pftpm_newexdirector_250710.jpg
How new NFLPA executive director could affect NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250710.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Biggest sleeper in the AFC
nbc_pftpm_dsanderssalcap_250710.jpg
Unpacking Deion calling for an NCAAF salary cap
nbc_pftpm_newexdirector_250710.jpg
How new NFLPA executive director could affect NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NFL plans to seek $12 million in legal fees

July 10, 2025 12:54 PM
Mike Florio breaks down how the NFL is seeking $12 million in attorneys’ fees and costs for collusion grievance, discussing the likelihood of the league receiving that money.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250710.jpg
2:37
PFT PM Mailbag: Biggest sleeper in the AFC
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_dsanderssalcap_250710.jpg
5:59
Unpacking Deion calling for an NCAAF salary cap
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_newexdirector_250710.jpg
3:07
How new NFLPA executive director could affect NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_nflparules_250710.jpg
4:49
Inside NFLPA’s rules for changing leadership
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_lloydhowell_250710.jpg
7:44
NFLPA’s Howell faces conflict of interest scrutiny
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_legalfees_250710.jpg
7:05
NFL plans to seek $12 million in legal fees
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_collusionrecap_250710.jpg
8:19
What NFLPA appealing collusion ruling could entail
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250709.jpg
13:58
PFT PM Mailbag: Best AFC West head coaches ever?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpm_commandersname_250709.jpg
4:06
Are the Commanders inching towards a name change?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpm_bigbillgambling_250709.jpg
3:04
Analyzing big, beautiful bill’s gambling provision
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_roto_ford_250709.jpg
01:16
Report: Browns RB Ford likely to start Week 1
nbc_pft_pftpm_dakprescottgeorgepickens_250709.jpg
04:16
Florio: Pickens has never had high-end QB like Dak
nbc_pft_pftpm_kyrenwilliamsjamescook_250709.jpg
03:38
Williams, Cook have opposing contract approaches
nbc_pft_pftpm_treysmith_250709.jpg
05:47
Will Chiefs work out a long-term deal with Smith?
nbc_pftpm_netflixquarterback_v2_250708.jpg
02:57
Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ is nice ‘background noise’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250708.jpg
15:26
PFT PM Mailbag: Roster cuts without preseason?
nbc_pftpm_asantesamuelsr_250708.jpg
03:57
Florio: Dolphins are ‘stuck’ under Ross’ ownership
nbc_pftpm_aaronrodgers_250708.jpg
06:52
Is Rodgers’ media tour a distraction from winning?
nbc_pftpm_kirkcousins_250708.jpg
05:24
Florio: Cousins felt ‘misled’ by Falcons
nbc_pft_mailbag_250707.jpg
17:57
PFT PM Mailbag: Update on Chiefs stadium decision
nbc_pft_chaseclaypool_250707v2.jpg
02:43
Claypool deserves a ‘second chance’ in NFL
nbc_pft_gamblerbill_250707.jpg
04:21
How the Big, Beautiful Bill impacts gamblers
nbc_pft_traviskelce_250707.jpg
03:14
Kelce predicts teams will attack Hunter on defense
nbc_pft_nflowners_bill_250707.jpg
03:45
Big, Beautiful Bill could’ve affected NFL owners
nbc_pft_commanders_250707.jpg
07:03
Will the Commanders change their team name again?
nbc_roto_bhayshultuten_250703.jpg
01:12
Coen wants to see Tuten improve in pass protection
nbc_pft_hopkins_250703.jpg
04:05
Is wide receiver Hopkins missing piece for Ravens?
nbc_pft_mailbag_250703.jpg
18:12
PFT PM Mailbag: Why haven’t Cowboys paid Parsons?
nbc_pft_smithnflpabook_250703.jpg
03:06
Former NFLPA executive director Smith writes book
nbc_pft_rodgers_250703.jpg
02:04
Rodgers works out with Steelers WRs in Malibu
nbc_pft_commanders_250703.jpg
03:40
Commanders in ‘ongoing push and pull’ for stadium
nbc_pft_bigshield_250703.jpg
05:19
Inside Florio’s newest book, ‘Big Shield’
nbc_roto_joshpalmer_250702.jpg
01:12
Is Palmer being ‘slept on’ in Bills offense?
ohiogovernor.jpg
08:28
Ohio governor signs budget for new Browns stadium
nbc_pft_steelers_favorite_250702.jpg
03:17
Steelers favored in six out of 17 games in 2025
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250702.jpg
17:38
PFT PM Mailbag: Sunday Ticket, preseason in peril?
nbc_pftpm_waller_250702.jpg
04:23
Dolphins show dysfunction with trade for Waller
nbc_pftpm_stewart_250702.jpg
08:19
Stewart wise not to sign participation agreement
nbc_pft_dolphinsdysfunction_250701.jpg
04:00
Timeline of Dolphins’ dysfunction is big concern
nbc_pft_qbshotseat_250701.jpg
08:22
NFL QBs who are on the hot seat entering 2025

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_kim_250710.jpg
02:01
Kim should settle in as Rays starting shortstop
nbc_roto_sengamanaea_250710.jpg
01:45
What Senga, Manaea returns mean for fantasy, Mets
nbc_roto_jaccaglianone_250710.jpg
01:22
Royals’ Caglianone on verge of ‘hot stretch’
nbc_golf_lpga_nellykordaintv_250710.jpg
02:16
Korda interviewed by sister after 4 under Thursday
nbc_bte_acesmystics_250710.jpg
01:46
Mystics have a ‘scary line’ against the Aces
nbc_rtf_cfpexpansion_250710.jpg
06:46
Should College Football Playoff expand again?
nbc_rtf_bigtentitle_250710.jpg
04:53
Who will make 2025 Big Ten Championship Game?
cyclinginterviewsecondplacetourdefrancestagesix.jpg
03:44
Simmons: In cycling, you only remember the winners
nbc_rtf_bigtencoy_250710.jpg
06:25
Moore, Franklin lead Big Ten COTY predictions
nbc_rtf_opoydpoy_250710.jpg
04:18
Under-the-radar Big Ten OPOY, DPOY picks for 2025
nbc_bte_sunsfutures_250710.jpg
02:12
Projecting Suns’ Win Total amid offseason changes
nbc_rtf_bigtenstorylines_250710.jpg
03:17
What are the most interesting Big Ten storylines?
nbc_bte_sinnervsdjokavic_250710.jpg
01:58
Bet Sinner on the moneyline vs. Djokovic in semis
nbc_bte_psgvschelsea_250710.jpg
02:12
PSG in ‘tier by themselves’ ahead of Chelsea bout
nbc_cyc_tdfhealyintv_250710.jpg
02:33
Healy ‘on the pedals all day’ during Stage 6 win
nbc_cyc_tdfs6finish_250710.jpg
10:41
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 6 finish
nbc_roto_wnbadpoy_250710.jpg
01:56
Aces’ Wilson leads DPOY odds in tight race
nbc_golf_lpga_nellyteeshots_250710.jpg
01:12
Korda’s shot nearly strikes her sister, Jessica
nbc_golf_lpga_amundievianrd1hl_250710.jpg
09:13
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 1
oly_cyc_lemondmedalofhonorpiece.jpg
03:06
LeMond receives Congressional Gold Medal
nbc_wnba_wedhlrecap_250710.jpg
02:46
Highlights: Clark returns, Thomas comes up clutch
nbc_dps_joebuckinterviewv2_250709.jpg
12:42
Buck opens up about the challenges of broadcasting
nbc_dps_davanteadamsinterviewv2_250709.jpg
15:51
Adams: Playing with Rodgers ‘changed my life’
nbc_dps_johnsmoltzinterview_250709.jpg
13:08
Smoltz talks transition to golf from baseball
btp_stage_6_prev_raw.jpg
03:38
Polka-dot jersey will ‘come into play’ for Stage 6
Tour_21_1_raw.jpg
08:07
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2025, Episode 1
nbc_cyc_tdfstage5hl_v3_250709.jpg
35:23
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 5
nbc_roto_titansrbs_v2_250709.jpg
01:24
Pollard, Spears expected to have even reps in TEN
nbc_roto_dakprescott_250709.jpg
01:20
Prescott says he’s ‘fully healthy’ entering camp
nbc_roto_hoskins_250709.jpg
01:52
Brewers’ Hoskins lands on IL with sprained thumb