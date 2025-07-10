Watch Now
NFL plans to seek $12 million in legal fees
Mike Florio breaks down how the NFL is seeking $12 million in attorneys’ fees and costs for collusion grievance, discussing the likelihood of the league receiving that money.
PFT PM Mailbag: Biggest sleeper in the AFC
Mike Florio opens up the PFT PM Mailbag to discuss why he believes the New England Patriots are being overlooked, and how team owners should be at the organization's facility every day.
Unpacking Deion calling for an NCAAF salary cap
Mike Florio takes a deep dive into Deion Sanders' comments regarding a potential salary cap for college football.
How new NFLPA executive director could affect NFL
Mike Florio spells out what a change in NFLPA leadership could mean for the NFL and why the union needs an executive director who's willing to fight hard for the players.
Inside NFLPA's rules for changing leadership
Mike Florio delves into the NFL Players Association's process for removing leadership through votes, before examining players' relationships with the union and reasons behind the league's "imbalance."
NFLPA's Howell faces conflict of interest scrutiny
Mike Florio dives into reports surrounding NFLPA director Lloyd Howell's conflict of interest and explores what his role could have been in the ongoing collusion case.
NFL plans to seek $12 million in legal fees
Mike Florio breaks down how the NFL is seeking $12 million in attorneys’ fees and costs for collusion grievance, discussing the likelihood of the league receiving that money.
What NFLPA appealing collusion ruling could entail
Mike Florio recaps the collusion ruling and provides an update on the latest development, in which the NFLPA will appeal the ruling, then outlines what next steps could look like.
PFT PM Mailbag: Best AFC West head coaches ever?
Mike Florio opens up the PFT PM Mailbag to answer questions on whether the current collection of AFC West head coaches is the best in NFL history, Jon Gruden's pending lawsuit, notable cases of corruption and more.
Are the Commanders inching towards a name change?
Mike Florio explains how the opinions of the federal government and their decision on the Commanders new stadium may influence the team to revert back to their former name despite years of controversy.