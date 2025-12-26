Lions offense on naughty list from Christmas games

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Penn State vs. Clemson - Pinstripe Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
Eric Froton
,
+1 More
Eric Froton
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
College Football Bowl Game Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Dec. 26-27: Georgia Tech vs BYU, Pitt, LSU
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 7: Justin Cooper
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Grading every NBA Christmas Day matchup
Zion spearheading NOP’s charge after win streak
Neville: Amorim will ‘have to change something’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Penn State vs. Clemson - Pinstripe Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
Eric Froton
,
+1 More
Eric Froton
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
College Football Bowl Game Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Dec. 26-27: Georgia Tech vs BYU, Pitt, LSU
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 7: Justin Cooper
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Grading every NBA Christmas Day matchup
Zion spearheading NOP’s charge after win streak
Neville: Amorim will ‘have to change something’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
SUBSCRIBE:
Stream the NFL Holiday Exclusive featuring Ravens vs. Packers on Saturday, Dec 27 at 7:30p ET only on Peacock
Close
Watch Now
Lions offense on naughty list from Christmas games
December 26, 2025 12:58 PM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher review the naughty list after the Christmas Day games with the entire Detroit Lions offense struggling in a division loss to the Vikings.
Related Videos
11:54
Raiders’ Jeanty on the love list for NFL Week 17
05:23
Croskey-Merritt, Harvey ball out on Christmas
15:06
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
10:23
Jennings playing well with Purdy in recent weeks
03:04
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
19:01
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs
01:43
Answering start/sit questions ahead of Week 17
02:26
Waddle, Giants are NFL Week 17 best bets
05:56
Broncos-Chiefs was ‘much closer’ than expected
10:44
Florio: Christmas ratings will show NFL ‘is king’
06:43
Burrow among top fantasy QBs in Week 17
01:43
How BAL-GB outcome impacts Steelers Week 17 spread
01:37
Take Eagles as ‘moneyline underdog’ vs. Bills
01:57
LA vs. ATL ‘one of the better bets’ in Week 17
01:35
Bears vs. 49ers: X-factors, players to watch
01:46
Players to watch in Ravens vs. Packers matchup
19:38
Talkin’ Ball: Bears ‘bought into’ Johnson as HC
04:08
Bears’ Johnson doesn’t see a limit on QB Williams
01:39
NFC playoff teams need to ‘look out for’ the Rams
06:43
Are Bears or 49ers having more surprising season?
03:15
Dungy: Hurts must be more involved in running game
03:01
Why the Texans are among AFC’s best teams
01:49
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
02:44
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
07:25
Is Purdy a top-10 quarterback in fantasy football?
12:51
Pursue Carter, Corum, Sampson, Wilson on waivers
02:01
Bet on Raiders to beat Giants, Saints to cover
01:34
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons
09:55
Snatch up Franklin, Washington on Week 17 waivers
03:53
NFL Week 17 Preview: Bears vs. 49ers
Latest Clips
15:01
Grading every NBA Christmas Day matchup
04:47
Zion spearheading NOP’s charge after win streak
03:47
Neville: Amorim will ‘have to change something’
50
Kraft: Supporting Newcastle is a family affair
05:44
Ornstein: Semenyo’s preference is to join Man City
01:36
Lakers fantasy targets amid Reaves uncertainty
01:51
AD’s absence to boost Flagg, Gafford in fantasy
09:06
Spurs knock down Thunder for third time in 13 days
02:02
Analyzing Spurs futures: West winner, Johnson COTY
01:40
Mendoza among highest graded players entering CFP
02:16
HLs: Jokic drops 56 in Nuggets’ Christmas win
01:55
Highlights: Brunson leads Knicks’ comeback
06:16
Ranking all five NBA Christmas Day 2025 matchups
04:43
Odjakjian ‘so in on’ Texas Tech guard Anderson
09:50
What are best Christmas moments in NBA history?
10:02
NBA Christmas wish list: Ware needs more minutes
04:55
Can Towns take advantage of Mobley’s injury?
09:56
NBA Christmas wish list: Can Knicks win title?
07:13
Will Cavaliers deal Garland before trade deadline?
02:10
Andresen: ‘You can’t win’ as a Knicks fan
09:55
Green, Warriors ‘have been through a lot of stuff’
01:46
Highlights: Kawhi drops season-high 41 against HOU
02:02
Highlights: LAC’s efficiency dominates Rockets
01:59
Clippers deliver ‘good statement win’ against HOU
01:04
Kawhi hopes LAC can build on back-to-back wins
01:54
HLs: Aldama stars for Grizzlies against Jazz
01:34
Crawford praises Flagg’s ‘humble’ approach to game
02:00
Highlights: Spurs hand Thunder 4th loss of season
01:53
Highlights: Flagg does it all in prime time vs DEN
01:55
HLs: Mavericks overcome Jokic, Nuggets’ late rally
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue