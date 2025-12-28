Skip navigation
No. 12 BYU rallies to beat No. 24 Georgia Tech 25-21 to win Pop-Tarts Bowl
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 6: Julien Beaumer
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Grunkemeyer throws two TDs as Penn State beats Clemson 22-10 in Pinstripe Bowl
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Willis shows off speed on 22-yard touchdown run
Willis throws strike to Watson as Packers respond
Henry plows in for touchdown vs. Packers
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Favorites
Kornacki dives into probability to win AFC South
December 27, 2025 08:04 PM
Steve Kornacki hits the big board to look at the AFC South playoff picture, analyzing the race between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.
51
Willis shows off speed on 22-yard touchdown run
52
Willis throws strike to Watson as Packers respond
42
Henry plows in for touchdown vs. Packers
49
‘Best defense in football’ impresses for HOU
01:43
Bears playing ‘winning football’ under Johnson
01:40
Latest on Jackson’s future with Ravens
01:09
Downgrade BAL pass catchers with Lamar doubtful
11:54
Raiders’ Jeanty on the love list for NFL Week 17
05:23
Croskey-Merritt, Harvey ball out on Christmas
15:06
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
10:23
Jennings playing well with Purdy in recent weeks
03:04
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
19:01
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs
01:43
Answering start/sit questions ahead of Week 17
02:26
Waddle, Giants are NFL Week 17 best bets
05:09
Lions offense on naughty list from Christmas game
05:56
Broncos-Chiefs was ‘much closer’ than expected
10:44
Florio: Christmas ratings will show NFL ‘is king’
06:43
Burrow among top fantasy QBs in Week 17
01:43
How BAL-GB outcome impacts Steelers Week 17 spread
01:37
Take Eagles as ‘moneyline underdog’ vs. Bills
01:57
LA vs. ATL ‘one of the better bets’ in Week 17
01:35
Bears vs. 49ers: X-factors, players to watch
01:46
Players to watch in Ravens vs. Packers matchup
19:38
Talkin’ Ball: Bears ‘bought into’ Johnson as HC
04:08
Bears’ Johnson doesn’t see a limit on QB Williams
01:39
NFC playoff teams need to ‘look out for’ the Rams
06:43
Are Bears or 49ers having more surprising season?
03:15
Dungy: Hurts must be more involved in running game
03:01
Why the Texans are among AFC’s best teams
03:11
Cooper comfortable ‘flying under the radar’
04:20
Jett Lawrence discusses the ‘we’ of racing
04:02
Deegan ‘wholeheartedly’ thinks he could win in 450
03:20
Plessinger loves being a fan-favorite racer
04:08
‘Fine by’ Lawrence being under the radar
02:57
Prado views 2026 as another ‘rookie year’
03:34
Webb: ‘You can never count me out’ in Supercross
04:17
Tomac hoping to get back on top with KTM
03:46
Sexton: When I’m on, no one can beat me
02:11
How does Whittingham fill Michigan’s staff?
03:50
Year 1 expectations for Whittingham at Michigan
05:32
What is Whittingham’s to-do list at Michigan?
10:12
Michigan upgraded at head coach with Whittingham
18:21
PL Update: Aston Villa keep pace in title race
02:36
Maresca explains what went wrong against Villa
06:17
Emery reacts to historic eighth-straight win
02:36
‘Remarkable’ Aston Villa comeback to stun Chelsea
03:22
Watkins describes Villa’s comeback win v. Chelsea
12:39
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Aston Villa Matchweek 18
01:29
Watkins heads Aston Villa 2-1 in front of Chelsea
01:23
Watkins brings Aston Villa level with Chelsea
02:11
Schade’s hat-trick for Brentford v. Bournemouth
01:18
Pedro puts Chelsea 1-0 in front of Aston Villa
09:53
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Bournemouth MWK 18
10:00
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Wolves Matchweek 18
09:02
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Fulham Matchweek 18
10:13
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Everton Matchweek 18
01:21
Jimenez heads Fulham in front in 85th minute
01:10
Bueno pulls one back for Wolves against Liverpool
01:38
Schade’s hat-trick gives Brentford 4-1 lead
