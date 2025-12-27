 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Football: Pop-Tarts Bowl-Georgia Tech vs Brigham Young
No. 12 BYU rallies to beat No. 24 Georgia Tech 25-21 to win Pop-Tarts Bowl
SX 2025 Rd 02 San Diego 250 Julien Beaumer crosses finish line.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 6: Julien Beaumer
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Penn State vs Clemson
Grunkemeyer throws two TDs as Penn State beats Clemson 22-10 in Pinstripe Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_snf_willistd_251227.jpg
Willis shows off speed on 22-yard touchdown run
nbc_snf_watsontd_251227.jpg
Willis throws strike to Watson as Packers respond
nbc_snf_henrytd_251227.jpg
Henry plows in for touchdown vs. Packers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NCAA Football: Pop-Tarts Bowl-Georgia Tech vs Brigham Young
No. 12 BYU rallies to beat No. 24 Georgia Tech 25-21 to win Pop-Tarts Bowl
SX 2025 Rd 02 San Diego 250 Julien Beaumer crosses finish line.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 250 Countdown, No. 6: Julien Beaumer
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Penn State vs Clemson
Grunkemeyer throws two TDs as Penn State beats Clemson 22-10 in Pinstripe Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_snf_willistd_251227.jpg
Willis shows off speed on 22-yard touchdown run
nbc_snf_watsontd_251227.jpg
Willis throws strike to Watson as Packers respond
nbc_snf_henrytd_251227.jpg
Henry plows in for touchdown vs. Packers

Watch Now

Prado views 2026 as another 'rookie year'

December 27, 2025 05:08 PM
Jorge Prado joins Jason Thomas to discuss his rough 2025 and how that shapes his view of the coming 2026 season, why he's excited to return to Red Bull KTM in Year 2 on U.S. soil and more.

Latest Clips

nbc_snf_willistd_251227.jpg
51
Willis shows off speed on 22-yard touchdown run
nbc_snf_watsontd_251227.jpg
52
Willis throws strike to Watson as Packers respond
nbc_snf_henrytd_251227.jpg
42
Henry plows in for touchdown vs. Packers
nbc_fnia_texansdefensev2_251227.jpg
49
‘Best defense in football’ impresses for HOU
nbc_fnia_kornackiafc_251227.jpg
52
Kornacki dives into probability to win AFC South
nbc_fnia_bearsconvo_251227.jpg
01:43
Bears playing ‘winning football’ under Johnson
nbc_fnia_lamarflorio_251227.jpg
01:40
Latest on Jackson’s future with Ravens
nbc_smx_justincooperintrv2_251227.jpg
03:11
Cooper comfortable ‘flying under the radar’
nbc_smx_jettlawintrv2_251227.jpg
04:20
Jett Lawrence discusses the ‘we’ of racing
nbc_smx_haidendeeganintr_251227.jpg
04:02
Deegan ‘wholeheartedly’ thinks he could win in 450
nbc_smx_aaronplesintr_251227.jpg
03:20
Plessinger loves being a fan-favorite racer
nbc_smx_hunterlawintrv2_251227.jpg
04:08
‘Fine by’ Lawrence being under the radar
nbc_smx_cooperwebbintr_251227.jpg
03:34
Webb: ‘You can never count me out’ in Supercross
nbc_smx_elitomacintr_251227.jpg
04:17
Tomac hoping to get back on top with KTM
nbc_smx_chasesextonintr_251227(1).jpg
03:46
Sexton: When I’m on, no one can beat me
nbc_rtf_michoffensivecoach_251227.jpg
02:11
How does Whittingham fill Michigan’s staff?
nbc_rtf_year1expectations_251227.jpg
03:50
Year 1 expectations for Whittingham at Michigan
nbc_rtf_todolist_251227.jpg
05:32
What is Whittingham’s to-do list at Michigan?
nbc_rtf_coachingrecap_251227.jpg
10:12
Michigan upgraded at head coach with Whittingham
nbc_pl_plupdate_251227.jpg
18:21
PL Update: Aston Villa keep pace in title race
nbc_pl_enzomarescaintr_251227.jpg
02:36
Maresca explains what went wrong against Villa
nbc_pl_unaiemeryintr_251227.jpg
06:17
Emery reacts to historic eighth-straight win
nbc_pl_cheavlpostgame_251227.jpg
02:36
‘Remarkable’ Aston Villa comeback to stun Chelsea
nbc_pl_watkinsintr_251227.jpg
03:22
Watkins describes Villa’s comeback win v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_cheavl_251227.jpg
12:39
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Aston Villa Matchweek 18
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251227.jpg
01:29
Watkins heads Aston Villa 2-1 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251227.jpg
01:23
Watkins brings Aston Villa level with Chelsea
nbc_pl_schadehat_251227.jpg
02:11
Schade’s hat-trick for Brentford v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251227.jpg
01:18
Pedro puts Chelsea 1-0 in front of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_brebou_251227.jpg
09:53
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Bournemouth MWK 18